Ted Cruz has stated in an interview that the reason our $3 billion to $30 billion in annual support to Israel is worth the price because they provide America with valuable intel from the Mossad. The Federal government is also comprised of Intel Agencies, 17 of them all paid for by Taxpayers – and Cruz has essentially admitted they are all worthless and we should eliminate their departments. I agree, partially, because none of the 17 Intel Agencies seem to have any idea what is going on in the Middle East, Russia, Syria, Taiwan, Sudan, Lebanon, or Somalia. Obviously, they have no purpose.

Today, Laura Loomer as acting director of the US Mossad, has warned that Israel will commit a false flag operation in the US imminently with ten times the destruction and casualties as the Twin Towers… Of course, she inserted, Iran for Israel, but we all know who is the false flag maker of coups, destruction and death for the past 60 years. And yet every single US President is shocked by Islamic terrorism. Shocked, I say!

Israel committed to its Hannibal Directive in London most recently, and as it continues to lose this War, has optioned the Samson Option, as coined by Seymour Hersch. Effectively, the Samson Option means if Israel goes down, global earth will go with it. Given 200 nukes, positioned for maximum destruction across every continent, I have no doubt, they would commit to this military operation.

Oddly, influencers are still trying to assuage the Trump effect in the war stating Trump was tricked by Netanyahu who was tricked by the Mossad. Yet, Trump is bombing Iran today. Including the 3am bombing of an apartment building of civilians sleeping. In a somber tone after sending US young men to their death in Iran, Trump saw fit to visit Graceland. A tour. A Luncheon. San Melonia, who was last seen wearing largess sunglasses at night – ostensibly to hide the black eye Trump may have whiplashed.

IF I was Mossad – what American city and structure would I bomb to realize the most casualties? In March, Larry Silverstein acquired ownership of the US Bank Tower in LA and bought ‘terrorism risk insurance’. World Trade Center leaseholder Larry Silverstein “fortuitously” took out terrorism insurance just months before the 9/11. He received $4.557Billion from the insurance. He bought the building for $3.2 billion 2 months before the attack. Appreciation is a bitch.

But LA is not considered a terrorism risk. NYC, San Francisco and Chicago are ranked as the highest risk for terrorism. And the Twin Towers took a lot of time to retrofit with stairwell bombs detonated at the exact same time as the planes hit.

IF I was Mossad, determining factors would exist including the protection of life or money for Zionists. Vengeance would target owners of property who have antisemitic attitudes. A sporting Event perhaps? Or Easter Sunday? Certainly, an Easter attack would rally Catholics and Protestants given the symbolism of Christ. Twelve days away. The Media would elevate the fear factor by Laura Loomer’s 10 giving Trump his nuclear justification. Which is what he is waiting for as we watch transfixed by the inherent evil being laid to waste of human souls.

Although Social Media is ablaze recounting the fact that Israel was directly responsible for inciting the protests inside Iran and turning them violent. The fact that Trump relied on Kushner and Witkoff to navigate the peace talks – is giving Trump an excuse to claim it wasn’t his fault – they misled him. Passing the baton of criminality to his daughter’s husband and a real estate tycoon with a degree from Hofstra University in political science.

Will Trump preemptively pardon them like Biden did? Given our dear Attorney General has not issued a single indictment against really anyone despite the distraction of massive evidence – should give us clue how Kushner and Witkoff will be handled. Bondi’s day was spent swearing in Noem’s replacement, Markwayne Mullin. Mullin is a plumber with an associates degree – in plumbing. He was criticized by the Biden Administration for receiving $1.4 million during the CoVid scam in Payroll Protection forgiven loans. Which is NOT a loan by any definition – but a taxable GRANT.

LIKE Noem, Mullin is now Secretary of Security having ZERO experience in law, criminal investigations, intel, or anything remotely authentic to the post. Mullin is a member of the Cherokee Nation. It is worth noting this is NOT the same as the 1/8th blood requirement for benefits. To become a member, Mullins would have filed paperwork verifying direct lineage to an ancestor on the Dawes Rolls 1898 to 1906. It does not mean the person on the Rolls was 100%. Diluting status.

For Example: My sons grandmother was 1/8th Cherokee via the Donner Pass Expedition – her mother traversing the pass and being abducted/saved by the Cherokee Nation. That would equate to them being 1/32.

I Digress.

Israel is losing. A False Flag is not just inevitable, it is necessary, due to the failed PR Campaign. Millennials are by far the most informed with Boomers holding to stereo typical pro-Israel church pronouncements that target homosexuality while ignoring the 75% of attendees engorged in porn, and Gen Z unable to find Israel on a map. Equating as it were to the porn industry brought to America by Zionists and attaching to Boomers like a leech, to the Millennials surpassing Critical Thinking and Porn for Family, to Gen Z thinking of nothing but sex and porn.

So here we are.

Bombing Iran. Murdering civilians so they can be free of their authoritarian regime for all eternity! So Zionist Jews can justify their fake existence. So history can continue to be completely rewritten and codified by a fake Vatican. While billions of good people are demonized. Simply because the Zionists think EVERYONE should pay for not supporting DEATH and CHAOS.