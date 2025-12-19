Innatism: the view that the mind is born with already-formed ideas, knowledge, and beliefs. More specifically, innatism refers to the philosophy of Descartes, who assumed that God or a similar being or process placed innate ideas and principles in the human mind.

I recently had a ‘discussion’ whereby this person was telling me that all babies are born of sin as evidenced by David’s Psalms. My argument: 1. If babies are born of sin they are born of the seed of satan not God. 2. The Psalms were laments written by and specific to David for his own indiscretions – not of every earthly being.

Gifted children. Savants: Often, we find incredibly gifted children born of parents without a shred of the same gift. A form of innatism – the gift from God. Akiane comes to mind. But child prodigies are found in music, math, science, etc… And there is no explanation. Empiricists, by contrast, believe that children are born a blank slate and all knowledge comes from experience and the genetic transference. However, the concept that our brains are conclusively a genetic inheritance is disproven by gifted children.

According to Descartes, experience is the catalyst that ignites the innate behavior or knowledge. If a pianist child prodigy is never allowed to experience a piano, the innate cannot be formed or function. So, experience is not eliminated, it is put in second place.

This philosophy seems in line with Rosicrucianism whereby the knowledge is in our brains but the parameters of our abilities are pre-defined such as the spectrums of light and sound. And experience does not allow those parameters to be expanded – as such we all see and hear within an earthly not Godly mutation. Rosicrucian’s simply broke the parameters.

AKIANE: “…reliefs and paintings in one of the parochial schools I attended greatly influenced my later attraction to legendary figures. For the first time I got to encounter the world’s view of what divinity was supposed to be, but deep down I felt that I perceived everything in a much broader and deeper sense. It appeared to me as if most people were completely ignorant of other realities, or that the realities they perceived were seen only from a very narrow angle.”

Dreams can release us from the earthly boundaries. Do you ever fly in your dreams? Where do you go? How do you fly? Do you have a takeoff and landing? My last flying dream was different than all the rest: I was inside a stadium or gymnasium, every other time I was outside. I was training other people how to fly and coming down too fast for my landing with not enough space to accommodate. I landed hard and hurt my knee. When I woke up, I could barely walk. Weeks of healing.

Many of these early philosophers, including Descartes, cite Plato and Aristotle as their primary influence in thought. The earliest manuscripts we have of their works date from the 9th and 10th centuries AD leaving us to speculate who actually wrote them. Nonetheless, both Aristotle and Plato discussed Homer’s mythology extensively, not as a myth, but through allegorical, critical and moralistic glimpses of truth.

In a critique of Aristotle on Religion, Israeli, Mor Segev, claims Aristotle thought the stories absurd, and thus Greek religion is thus false. The Greek language has multiple meanings for ‘religion’, including mystery cults, reverence, pious, ceremonies, etc… The belief in God as has been built by the Vatican was not of the conscience mind during the time of Plato. They referenced a divine principle as ‘the beginning’. God was a part of the cosmos – an entity that reflects the universe.

But Segev’s entire thesis is built on the premise that ‘religion’ in the 4th century BC was parallel to how we define religion today – which is a wholly flawed argument. The gods of mythology did not present as a singular creator, but more as super humans, ie the Nephilim who mated with earthly women and thus created genetic mutants.

Releasing the mind from its earthly constraints as imposed by ‘experts’ and ‘leaders’ to keep us from the fulfillment of the universe can be achieved. We know because history shows us time and again…