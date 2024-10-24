A Boeing satellite launched in 2016 has exploded over the EU sending geospatial debris on collision courses with other satellites. The Lockheed’s most expense weapon, the F35, has been blasted by the government’s GAO office for six years straight due to hundreds of flaws and critical defects. The US has over 800 military bases overseas – costing roughly $110 billion per year (the Pentagon doesn’t know for sure). By comparison, China has – 9.

The ‘intel’ Lloyd Austin is using to announce that North Korean soldiers are in Russia comes from burlesque dancer, Zelenskyy. No word from MI5. No word from Poland. Zelenskyy is now a US Intel Agent.

An arrest in January of a Ukrainian citizen in Poland confessed that Russian agents ordered him to carry out an arson attack in the city of Wrocław. The attack was foiled, and the 51-year-old man, identified only as Sergei S, is awaiting trial. Poland’s foreign minister, Sikorski has claimed that he knows many other planned arson attacks across the EU sponsored by Russia… ODD.

Sikorski attended Pembroke college in the UK, (although there is no mention of him by Pembroke’s list of famous attendees) worked as a journalist in the UK, despite claiming his studies were economics, politics and psychology… He is married to US Anne Applebaum – a Jewish journalist who has written extensively about communism for: The Rothschild Economist, CIA’s Washington Post, and The Spectator. She currently sits on the board of NED – National Endowment for Democracy, the global coup maker.

When my father was in the military he co-authored a book, Intelligence Is For Commanders. He was a spook. Today’s Intelligence division officers are acrimonious political hacks undermining, falsifying, and deliberately sabotaging global relations. The same Zelenskyy who has repeatedly told the media, the Pentagon, the EU that Ukraine is winning – is the intel source for bookworm Lloyd Austin who perpetually bears the stance and eyes of a man in abject FEAR.

It is a sad display of cowardness. But, cowardness combined with incompetence is likely why the US has failed to win a war.

Not to worry, Mike Turner, Hawk Republican, wants to use this Burlesque Dancer's ‘Intel’ to justify a NATO invasion of Russia. Mike Turner is the Chair of The House Intelligence Committee. He has never served in the military, He earned his JD, never practiced law, and instead became mayor of Dayton, Ohio. He won the House of Representative vote after redistricting. He is a member of the armed services committee which oversees the DoD finances… having no financial background. He served on the House Veteran’s Affairs Committee – having never been in the military. Now he wants to enact a direct invasion between the entire western bloc and Russia.

University degree’s do not grant a person intelligence, they create ‘scarecrows’ who must delve into a host of brain magma to design wisdom, ethos, and cognitive intellect. When so doing, hawkish wars are seen as a barbaric means of cock fighting and sorely lacking in human evolution.

The BRICS came away from their meeting filled with goodwill, good intentions, and ideas for maximizing trade. Simultaneously, Blinken and Turner would seemingly be operating at 1/100th magma. They are designing – not peace – but war with Iran and Russia simultaneously. May as well throw in a bit of China – and just blow Yellowstone’s Caldera volcano.

Oops, spoke too soon: South Korea’s ‘intel’ claims that anywhere from 500 to 12,000 NK troops are in Russia disguised as Mongolians which means that they are supported by China given NK trade is predominantly with China. Therefore China would be implicated in war given association with NK troops in Russia.

I’m not sure but this sounds an awful lot like a Mounty Python meets Inspector Clouseau blockbuster HIT!