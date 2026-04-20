Helena’s Substack

Helena’s Substack

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Myrtsie's avatar
Myrtsie
6h

“Will the Deep State install Erika? Her Mossad ties would indicate – yes.”

That would prove that God is really ticked at Americans.

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Scott munson's avatar
Scott munson
5h

The pedophiles are bombing Iran

Operation Epstein fury

Epstein regime

Epstein class

Ryan Dawson on X and SubStack covers this in depth

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