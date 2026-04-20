Will America ever have a real President truly elected by The People who is an honorable and respected person? Or are we relegated to an eternal loop of fascists? Erika Kirk is the latest to breach the boundaries of sensibility and sanity as rumors proclaim she will be the next deposit in a bank gone broke. Standing at the Presidential podium – the subliminal was rather obvious and the scripted press are already drooling over the ‘dazzling display’…

TPusa has become a production. A Hollywood styled spectacle where glitter and sparkling dust dazzles while Erika performs her role having been given the Oprah makeover with McKinsey scripts. Oh-la-la! Erika cancelled an event on Thursday claiming security threats which the secret service denies, only to show up on Saturday at a much smaller venue given the threat suddenly disappeared.

Dream City Church was the venue. A Megachurch, It has 8 campuses across various cities including LA. Their proclaimed beliefs include:

“We believe that salvation is God’s gift to us. It is available to anyone who confesses the Lord Jesus with their mouth and believes that God has raised Him from death to life.” Erika’s first words in her speech; “President Trump knows us better than anyone else.” I guess she forgot about Jesus Christ…

Trump used the venue to pat himself on the back as the greatest President ever before launching into his victories against Iran with bombs, destruction and bloodshed. Dream City’s website states Love is central: “We believe that God cares about every need of every person and that the church, as Christ’s body, is to show his love and care for every person. Dream City Church progressively lives out its mission to reveal Christ to the world by loving people, cultivating community, and inspiring hope.” I guess Iran and Lebanon don’t count…

The dichotomy is chilling: “Dream City Church maintains a strong pro-Israel stance, viewing the nation as God’s chosen people, a fulfillment of biblical prophecy, and a central component of the “end times”.” Apparently, the fact that Jews don’t believe in Jesus Christ and Israel is vapidly annihilating entire countries and their populations is all Biblically correct – and Loving. I digress.

It is 2026 and the discussion is all about who will be President in 2028. While the social media pundits vacuously nominate Rubio, others project a Democrat who is pro-Israel – Shumeresque style. Have to keep the blackmail in place or the whole establishment falls apart and insider trades will become a thing of the past. Enter, Erika Kirk – flying on the coattails of the Mossad and Charlie Kirk simultaneously, they will start calling her the ‘Bride of Christ’ and dress her in white. PR.

It has been called to our attention that The People have yet to actually elect a President, each and every one is an “Installation”. The illusion is to make us think our elections are honest and reputable. In highlighting the fraud that took place in the 2020 election inserting Biden, we are again deceived by the Trump Regime rooting out said deceptions and parading them for the public to see. A magicians distraction – watch this hand while I perform the magic with the other. Despite evidence piling up for years – no one is arrested, no one is indicted, no one is going to jail because the ‘One’ will take everyone with them. Including Trump.

No Honor Among Thieves.

Kash Patel says justice is ‘coming’. Tulsi Gabbard says she has filed Criminal Referrals with the Department of Justice but refuses to say for whom, and for what charges… Instead, she cites a whistleblower, Michael Atkinson, a former Inspector General with the Intelligence Committee. What about Pelosi? Clinton? Obama? Soros? Schumer? Nada, nilch, nyet.

Kash Patel is embroiled in a defamation suit filed today against The Atlantic for $250 million. In 2022, Patel filed a separate suit against Frank Figliuzzi, a former FBI agent and analyst, regarding similar claims about his conduct in nightclubs; this case is currently pending in Texas. In 2019, Patel filed a defamation suit against Politico – it is ongoing. Defamation suits are difficult to win. The Plaintiff must prove the statements are false. The two largess statements claim that Patel partakes in excessive alcohol intake and absenteeism. Given all three lawsuits claim the same behavior - they can now share witnesses. Kash is Toasted.

It isn’t just Presidents who are installed, their VP’s and Directors and Secretaries, even Assistants are all chosen for them as well. It was well known that Nancy and Ronald Reagan held great disgust for Bush. The Biden family barely tolerated Kamala. In the case of Trump, his choices are all well underqualified for their positions, the worst and most egregious being Hegseth ordering around 4 stars.

Rubio as Secretary of State is supposed to direct all Foreign Policy – not Kushner and Witkoff. Lutnick as Secretary of Commerce is supposed lead job and economic growth – yet Jerome Powell of the Federal Reserve claims job growth is nonexistent and the economy is twalette water. The Deep State is in charge of choosing who runs the Federal Government – NOT The People, not Congress and not the President. They know it, we know it, and the world at large knows it. And the corruption cycle is thus able to maintain control for eternity.

Will the Deep State install Erika? Her Mossad ties would indicate – yes.