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Stephen's avatar
Stephen
13m

I'm waiting for the pictures of trump eating babies.

"Israel can only defeat nations that have little to no military." And yes, big bold america shares that comment.

In reality it's the art of the bully. Pick on those weaker - while calling yourself a man.

All perpetuated by a baby eating bully.

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Anthony Aaron's avatar
Anthony Aaron
20m

The israelis are also occupying Cyprus … much to the dismay of Cypriots … and they've invaded -- burned down and told indigenous folks to move out -- of the Patagonia region … that will be another israeli outpost/colony … and it seems that the Argentine government is just fine with that … milei betrayed his people for shekels …

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