Like a prize Fighter, Trump raises his fist and declares he has officially ended the War in Iran! “Hallelujah”, his Maga Pundits exclaim! Trump is a genius! Only Trump Knows The Art of The Deal! RA-RA! Why did Trump capitulate? Because the entire Middle East with the exception of Israel – told him to. Because while Trump declared he was making fistfuls of money on the new crude price, the Middle East was losing hundreds of Billions simply because they had chosen to house US military bases. They had effectively become Israel/US Pawns. Their infrastructure damaged, their refineries damaged, their livelihood scrapped.

The Deal is not a deal per se, it is a 60 day pause. Giving both sides the opportunity to ramp up supplies. The Strait is still blockaded by the US. Israel is still bombing Lebanon. Zionist settlers are still burning the West Bank and killing 3 year olds. 152 school girls were still burnt alive. And the Ayatollah is still dead. There is no ‘victory’ here. There is no surrender. The markets made money for elites while Americans paid for inflated consumer goods. What we did witness was the fact that our government, our Congress, view humans as disposable entities. Valueless.

In the military world the query is always whether someone has ‘your back’. Will they be there for you? Can you count on them in a crisis? Because in battle – your back is life or death. We are in an existential battle and our government most assuredly does NOT have our back. Randy Fine has declared that America will no longer exist by 2050 – but Israel will. Clapping with glee! A seal. We need to be Orca’s.

What is evident is the fact that Trump was willing to concede everything just to get a fake deal that Israel has already broken. The Strait will not open without attached fees. Meaning $57 crude as of January 1, 2026, will not return and $80 appears to be the settled new value. What exactly did Trump accomplish?

That $25 billion price tag is likely $100 billion+. The dozen or so soldier deaths is probably closer to several hundred. Inflation will continue to rise as countries put themselves back together. Weapon depletion is understated by 200%. And the world was witness to America’s exceptional DEFEAT. Now they know. Israel can only defeat nations that have little to no military.

The $300 billion touted as war reparations by Iran is touted as an investment fund by Trump. In fact, Trump believes Kushner and Witkoff will host the fund on behalf of Iran. Of course, Iran will never accept attaching any Zionist, whether Jewish or Christian, to their soil. While Trump floats along in a parallel universe only he can enter. The DEAL is a pause.

Who will rebuild Lebanon? According to Israel they are not a part of the Deal, therefore they have avowed continuous destruction of Lebanon until it resembles Gaza. Israel has taken all of Palestine and most of Lebanon and Syria while threatening Egypt and Turkey. That hasn’t changed. There are still 1 million Lebanese and 2 million Palestinians living in tents with little food and water, picked off daily with children and women their prime targets. Why? To debilitate the men whose families are executed. Who came to their rescue?

They and Us have learned that humans are disposable. Worthless. The point of the Torah and the Kabbalah, and the Protocols of Zion which are NOT a hoax by any stretch of the imagination. Laying waste to humanity. The UN has proved beyond a measure of doubt it is completely useless waste of money and salaries. NATO is an unaudited failure. And Congress is complicit in the thieving of the American money pot without a single indictment.

Keeping American’s tied to a ball and chain of hope, the MSM are more than happy to detail all the thousands of transgressions perpetrated by Senators and Representatives, Presidents and Popes, while the Acting AG, Blanche, continues to undeniably confirm his vast ‘Love’ of Trump. Not respect but unbecoming unadulterated ‘love’. And no one even flinches. The media is already calling for Blanche to be removed – after 3 months of nothingism.

As the fallout from Trump’s Memorandum has hit his Maga base, he has already begun backtracking what is written and signed claiming that Iran sanctions will not be lifted and that Iran must walk a line of behavior modification before they will be rewarded incrementally… Cringe Parent/Son – Big Daddy has to maintain the image. And his thousands of paid Influencers will say anything for a few bucks. Mafia Cringe. Friday, the release of the signed document will be made public and the verbiage revealed.

But it really doesn’t matter. Israel has declared occupation of all of southern Lebanon for eternity and a day. Israel has told Trump that if he signs the Deal on Friday, they will release Epstein blackmail photos and videos that will destroy Trump. A man of courage would take his lickings. But the fact that Trump allowed himself to be blackmailed betrays is lack of courage or integrity. Business as usual, Iran will be accused of violating the Deal and we begin again. Searching for Deal #41.