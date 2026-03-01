DUE DILIGENCE: Have you done your research? When starting a regional War, Due Diligence is imperative to secure a win. General Patton researched the psyche of his opponents. He studied every aspect of their lives to understand how they responded. To be able to proactively know their reactions and how to anticipate them. Trump and Netanyahu are bullies. They don’t research, that’s beneath their vision of themselves. Hegseth is no General Patton and thus America finds itself in a war guided by guesses and estimates and lies.

Article II. Yes, Article II gives the President the authority as Commander and Chief to take America into a War. But it is not a blatant authority, it comes with caveats of moral and ethical motivations. It is not a blank check. The argument that the Iran War falls within this Article is lost because of the simple fact that there was no ‘imminent threat against America’. No hostages. No reason other than Zionists blackmail threats. Trump has assured us multiple times that the ‘threat’ wasn’t now – but some maybe, possible, could be, time in the distant future… negating the entirety of Article II. Due Diligence.

Some are posturing that the real Blackmail wasn’t just Epstein but Israel threatening to unleash their nuclear bombs on America if Trump refused action. A very real possibility.

The death count of US Soldiers is a mystery with values coming in at 2 – 3 – 9 – 200. The death count of Israeli’s is 9 and of Iranians is 210, over half of which were the elementary school girls. Israel’s first strike. Two Elementary girl’s schools. I can understand the IDF saying nothing. I can NOT understand America saying nothing. The anger erupting will give the Iranians an edge in their retribution. But targeting and assassinating Iran’s religious and political head of state has now mobilized the 93 million into a frenzy that will rise exponentially in a crescendo of the finale with their most advanced weapons deployed.

This due diligence was never anticipated and should have been understood. Because we have now united all 93 million Iranians under One Cause. While further fracturing America from within ~ the Soros Mantra.

The Greater Israel, isn’t just about taking land from Middle Eastern countries, it is about fomenting division between Muslims and Christians so that they destroy each other on behalf of Zion. A War created during the Roman Empire as Jews were expelled for their belief that they are the only segment of the human race eligible to inhabit earth. Will the Middle East see the entirety of the picture, or will they see the AI image representing 1/10th of reality? Know Your Enemy. Execute Due Diligence.

The fallout for the future of Trump’s presidency remains significantly elevated as approval ratings continue to tank in response to “America Last”. The amount of money being expended on this War against Iran in the midst of $40 trillion debt, failed Tariffs, and an economy tanking, is noteworthy amongst everyone but particularly with those under 45. The Working Class. People feel as though their ability to just succeed is being eclipsed with “I can’t pay my bills”. Depression is roiling a massive movement to either not vote at all, to calls to pay no more taxes given the debt is revealed to be a cost of Fraud. Government Fraud. Fraud that could have been avoided. Fraud that remains quite alive TODAY!

As the Epstein Files fade into obscurity, so will the massive Fraud. The continual claim of Democrats fault is falling on deaf ears. FIX IT! Is the United Cry! Trump won’t. Campaign Trump is gone. He’s not going to miraculously return.

Reza Phavlavi will never be accepted by Iranians. There are literally hundreds of thousands in the streets of Iran today calling for Khamenei’s vengeance! Most Iranians don’t know who Reza is and the older population remember the Shah as a tortuous terrorist who caused great suffering. Which is why he was ousted and forced into exile in the first place – opening the gate for Khamenei. Israel will attempt to insert Reza given he is a Zionist which will put Reza’s life in the crux.

The entire War is a massive strategic mess. 27 US Military bases have been targeted by Iran. The countries hosting these bases are likely rethinking the benefit vs the cost. Americans are so despised that our bases have become a Target. Sovereignty vs foreign military outposts that provide nothing of value. Choose. When Israel lobbed a missile at Qatar last September, Trump vowed to provide Sheikh al Thani with American security. Instead, the American security is the bomb target.

The Middle East is likely to restructure its entire framework as Netanyahu has now declared Turkey his next hit. Due Diligence – uniting the Middle East against Israel and America would be the outcome. New sides drawn. Trade and prosperity the central focus. A potential for the expansion of BRICS. Again – the EU is already toasted given their Leaders are Epsteined.

Of course, there are three largess economies that will be directly affected by this War; China, Russia, and India. Modi and several high profile Indians are in the Epstein Files. Modi’s Israel behavior has been a point of contention among his ‘supporters’. But half of India’s oil imports run through the now closed Strait of Hormuz which will have catastrophic effects.

China and Russia have been vocal in their representations of the American/Israeli war conduct especially given an already shaky global economy. Anger that these two Leaders rarely vent. Traders are expecting oil to rise above $80 Monday. Silver has already risen 6%+ in anticipation of opening Monday. Gold trade prices are up 10% over the weekend. The stock market was already in slop mode and traders are very skittish ahead of opening. ALL of which affect Boomers, 401-k’s, retirement portfolio’s, etc…

Where will Trump find a base? The Hispanic community is none too happy with his actions deporting hard working laborers. The under 45 don’t even want to vote. Boomers losing money on Trump’s War will be none too happy. So, who is left? A watershed of Influencers peddling a Grandiose Trump success train that just took a lefthand turn over the Grand Canyon. No Bridge.