Is CHINA a bad guy? Or did they simply build their economy on cheaper goods that western countries could no longer compete with as American manufacturing died a slow painful death? China saw a gap and filled it. Before it was ‘made in China’, it was made in Japan. Now it’s made in India or Mexico. The point is looking for the least expensive way to fill a gap. The most basic definition of Trade.
China became the proverbial ‘bad guy’ because our intel agencies taught us to think in those terms. China is communist, and therefore America must punish and depose communists. Israeli kibbutzes are communist – the Bolsheviks who settled Israel were Marxist/Communists. So why the double standard? And why is any country’s sovereignty any of our business?
America has been a socialist – bending into Marxist country for multiple decades. We pay for welfare. We pay for the military. People who have no children pay for other people’s education. We pay for Harvard and Yale – but the common man can never attend these universities. All of these constructs mandated by our Government are virtually communist by nature.
So if communism is not the issue, then it must be ego – China’s rise as a power meant other countries would fall behind – particularly in Europe and Canada where communism is defined and authority wielded by the Monarchy and the EU Commission. Europe was falling behind in trade and economics.
There was a time when Soros declared China as a better functioning government than the US ~ 2010. By 2014, Soros was shorting China stocks. Not because he was betting against a growing economy, but because he wanted to replace Xi Jinping so that China could be absorbed into his Global Kingdom. Xi refused. Xi became enemy number 1.
Countries are not bad – leaders are which is why when Zionist Gabriel attempts to classify all Palestinians as Hamas, her statements hold as much value as classifying all Americans as Deep State. Given many Jews joined the Nazi’s in WWII – are all Jews Nazi’s? Or are these labels created by governments to destabilize peace? Trade? Cooperation? Are all Ukrainians evil because of Zelenskky and his government?
Logic and rational critical thinking would assert that the people trying to make us believe these paradigms are a new model of reality are people born of hate.
Soros hates Xi, not China. He hates Trump, not America. Too often we conflate this distinction. If Soros can’t own a country, he calls in the human androids; CIA, Mossad and MI6 to create the necessary chaos. Russia blocked him. China blocked him. Iran blocked him. They became enemies of Soros and by default, the liberal diaspora.
When was the last time China invaded Europe? America? Never. And yet, the majority of Americans believe – China Bad. All the ills and trials such as CoVid were blamed on China when in fact a rogue America is to blame. An America so rogue we obediently buried our heads in sand ten feet deep!
The China focus has been the front-loaded torture chamber imposed by American NGO’s claiming that every naughty action is either Russia, Iran or China. Every time – ultimately disproven. But the conquest of these bastions of lucrative resources has always been the agenda of the Globalist deep State regime. Now, wholly lost. The coup industry is teetering which makes them vulnerable and high risk for mistakes.
Canada can’t extract itself from the tentacles, which makes Greenland a much better alternative. Rich resources, a populace that has been severely hindered by Denmark, and a sovereign unit that can embrace prosperity for a change.
China has shortages in natural resources, including oil and gas – but most importantly – water. Meeting a country’s shortages on a business level instead of a governmental level of sanctions and trade wars benefiting each other would logically raise the bar for everyone. But the Fentanyl issue and bad Pharma issue have manipulated those trade terms.
The US is the number one importer of Big Pharma followed by Germany, Switzerland, Belgium and China. America’s Pharma comes from Ireland, Germany, Switzerland, India and the Netherlands. After China listed all fentanyl analogues as scheduled drugs in the spring of 2019, fentanyl shipments to the United States from China declined dramatically. The largest fentanyl drug manufacturer is TEVA. TEVA has a manufacturing and distribution plant in China. TEVA is the largest pharmaceutical in Mexico. Want to find out where the Mexican cartels are getting their fentanyl? ASK TEVA.
But TEVA is an Israeli Pharma and therefore immune from any liability or review. This colossal problem apparently cannot be addressed because it would be deemed ‘anti-semitic’. Which has become illegal in America. Xi Jinping attempted to show this reality to President Trump when imposing tariffs. Unfortunately, he chose to not listen. Just as Xi attempted to show the world CoVid was created at Fort Detrick and moved to China by Fauci. Only now is that factoid public information.
The purpose – Bad China. Hopefully, Trump will realize that the opportunities of these bad-boy countries are phenomenal when working as a team and Israel/Deep State initiatives are all about destruction. It won’t happen tomorrow. The hypnosis manipulation is too great. Ukraine is a test. The cartels work in conjunction WITH the Deep State. Including TEVA.
Please keep writing but I have to disagree with the premise that China isn't a bad guy.
First, as someone who was in manufacturing before most of it was shipped to China, Brazil, Mexico and other places the idea that Chinese can build stuff better is not true. They can only build it cheaper because they do not have the regulations we have. When I was building a cell phone back in the early 00s it cost around 90-400 dollars depending on model and all. The margins were small - probably a 8 percent profit per phone after we paid all LMO (Labor Material and Overhead). Now we had to also follow all the rules and regulations of the US government. So on it's face countries that do not have these regulations can build things cheaper. Also, if they abuse their labour and pay them nothing or force them to work overtime for free then that is a huge advantage as well. Now we, the American Worker, was told that moving the plant I worked in would be good for everyone. The executive told us as he was laying off thousands of us was that the phones would be cheaper in the future and new and better jobs would become available so it was a win win. Now let's shoot to the present. Phones are build in China and cost 1,000 dollars or more. So that phone getting made in China didn't save Americans any money did it? More than half of the workers who were making good solid middle class incomes never found a better job paying more. Many had to take a drastic pay cut. So, their pay went down and the phone cost went up. What gives? Were we lied to? Absolutely. Who made all the money in the price difference? A very small number of people. I just wanted to point out from a real live human being who lived this that your example is wrong and completely not based in reality. Now as far as the is China a bad guy? Yes, their government is. We never needed to make stuff in China. That was all part of the Kissinger thing and trying to bring them into the modern world and move towards the one world government. We were told that if China became developed they would become more like Americans (would become free with human rights). Did that happen? No. Our government became more like theirs. So we sold out the middle class in America to make China a juggernaut. They now have the biggest Navy in the world, have built islands encroaching on other nations (Japan and the Phillipines) and are busy bribing and stealing technology and our politiicans. Yes, China is the real problem. I could go on and on. As someone who has dealt with the PLA in person in Hong Kong I can tell you that China is the real enemy. Believe it.