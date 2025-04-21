Are Mermaids Real?

Growing up I collected sea shells as we grifted the Italian Coast on a regular basis. I remember finding sea horse and was mortified that it was only about 2-3 inches tall verses the 6 footers I knew from cartoons. I was shocked and righteously thought someone was trying to cheat me showing me this 3 inch spectacle! I thought a starfish was always brittle and dead. And I thought Roadrunners were the size of Coyotes. While I learned about the sea horse as a young twenty year old – I saw my first Roadrunner at about 50 something cruising through my backyard.

The point? Cartoons indoctrinate a whole lot more than we are willing to accept. Who initiated the Mermaid concept? Mythology is the what – not the ‘who’. So who wrote mythology?

Greek mythology was first penned by Homer in the Iliad and Odessey. And Thesiod who wrote Theogony. The oldest complete version of Homer is from scribes in the 10th and 11th centuries – AD. THIS presupposes that the dating is accurate and not off by centuries. Which is completely/wholly quite possible given that our dating mechanisms are flawed beyond all science and a replication of thought – instead of actual scientific dating techniques.

In other words – this ‘oldest version of Homer’ could just as likely have been created in the 16th century. Because the concept of dating a manuscript is only based on other manuscripts which support the dating based on their obtuse dating by the same scribes and pundits. It is impossible to date ‘clay’. Any more than one can date a ROCK. A stick. Or the concept that clay – a highly porous breakable structure could somehow live through ice ages and cyclones and hurricanes and earthquakes for centuries upon centuries and remain intact…

An incredibly faulty towers stipulation.

So. If Homer and mythology were really created in the 15th and 16th centuries, the question would be – WHY? To over-shadow Christianity? To insert a counter ideology concept? To create discord? There are a few significant historical events that seem to be truths: The Minoans. A flood. There are many overlapping concepts in Buddhism and Christianity that are unfortunately not allowed to be discussed as it muddies the waters. And the most underlooked – the rewriting of The Greek Bible to conform to Hebrew Jews whose historical claim is Phoenician. Whose alphabet and writing is derived from Phoenician script.

The Creation of History. Written in the 11th Century AD> Modified throughout to the 17th century until such time as the story was solidified. And the Great Illusion was Achieved. Until – it wasn’t. When knitting or beading, unless each bead or knit is made from only what is deemed Art and nothing else, then it has been programmed to achievement. This prowess, or achievement is what drives humans and without this constant struggle, the human will shrivel. It is our food.

So. Are Mermaids Real? Probably. So. Yes.