WHAT IF the Insurance Industry were to go under? What if it is untenable any longer? Although our darling deep State promotes Climate Change as the cause of all arson, it is highly likely insurance companies were given prior notice of these events. Manipulating the weather has its consequences. Encouraging crime has its consequences making the package unaffordable – so you can own “Nuttink”.

High interest rates complicate home ownership. They drag on the market so that people who need to sell – cannot. And the cycle that would be normal is now failing. It is like manipulating the natural environment – kill off the dung beetle and the dominoes will all fall. Everything in our world is based on everything else. A musical progression.

My insurance cost doubled last year. In the last 7 years, it has risen 300%. By contrast during the same period my house value rose 63%. Are insurance companies to blame? The pandemic took its toll on industries as well as individuals, and insurance was one of them. The first phase of consideration is ‘risk’. Southern California has always been a risk venture. The wealthy were willing to take the risk. Northern California is uninsurable for earthquakes. Florida for Hurricanes. Etc.

As a whole, the Industry is looking at making governments absorb the risk. As in FEMA. A complete dastardly run mechanism of incompetence. Used to disillusion people so that ultimately only the wealthy will be able to afford a home. In Australia the government is considering property buy backs from high-risk areas and taking them off the market permanently – creating ghettos.

The perfect storm was exasperated by inflation. The cost to rebuild accelerated over the Biden Regime at unprecedented levels. Forcing insurance carriers to ramp up rates to meet the costs. A comparable would be the healthcare industry. It wasn’t that many years ago that I insured a family of four for $300 with zero deductible. Pre-Obamacare.

The issue with federalizing property insurance is obvious – a tax. A tax that would be levied on everyone who doesn’t own property. Essentially, creating more wealth for the wealthy. The problem is rolling back inflation. A zero% inflation rate is not possible, and technically does nothing but create a new base of cost of living. A correction would require massive deflation. Also, not possible.

Thus, our esteemed World Economic Forum declare the ONLY solution is a RESET. And to make that happen sooner than later, they create the catastrophes, the calamities, the instability damaging our psyche into submission.

FBI Director, Christopher Wray, claims our infrastructure will be targeted this year by China. As a result, he has submit his resignation. I don’t doubt our infrastructure will be targeted given this will further appease not China but the WEF Deep State. It is likely the means has already been positioned with a detonation timed to disrupt Trump’s presidency. Remotely Controlled. Undersea cables. These cables provide connectivity to data, to voice, to the internet. Without which we are now blind.

This infrastructure destruction has already been tested on Taiwan and the EU. Navy Seals are deployed to place the bombs. Just as they did for Nord Stream. While the WEF and its cartel continue to provide reports of the inevitable damage that cyber crimes will exude, the financial loss, its evolution, few industries are proactive.

Staying Ahead In The Global Technology Race: CSIS has written a report that outlines the massive mess our country has created for itself in terms of chips and advancing technology that has stagnated. Intel’s Ohio chip plant, supposed to be the largest in the world, subsidized mostly by taxpayers so far, was supposed to come online 2025, pushed to 2027, pushed to 2028, now pushed to 2030. NOT good enough.

While the insurance industry is not on death’s row now, it is definitely facing hurdles that will necessitate pulling more policies from high-risk areas leaving pockets of potentially uninsured. Mortgages are not available for the uninsured. Making homeowners and homeownership a losing particulate of our economy.