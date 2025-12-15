The man who shot 2 military soldiers and a National Guardsman in Syria was a member of the Syrian Security Forces and worked with the US Based forces as an interpreter. The reason US troops are still in Syria at all is simply to continue to extract/steal their oil for shipment to Israel. Trump is claiming Tarek Satouf al-Hamd was ISIS, although there is no evidence yet to make that determination and no one has claimed responsibility – gloating.

I recall Trump declaring that ISIS had been 100% neutralized during his first term, so the question arises – which statement is based on Truth? And the ever larger issue is the fact that the DoD weapons supply inventory has been over-depleted given Israel, Ukraine, and Syria wars. As a result, pushing the US into a fractured war with Venezuela and whoever wants to assist them, could be another Vietnam failure. The US does NOT have Hypersonic missiles having failed at every test. Russia and China do. They could easily have transferred a few to Venezuela as a precaution.

The false flag operation in Bondi Beach Australia is looking a bit skittish. The Pakistani man was a resident of Australia and from the video appears to be well trained, possibly by Mossad. Which would explain why Netanyahu wants the Mossad to intervene in Australia’s judicial system jurisdiction and potentially whisk away their trained assassin. Given Oct 7th, Israel provided real time evidence that they were willing to kill their own if it achieved their preconceived agenda – in this case to justify destroying Gaza and its legitimate civilians.

But victimhood is their entire mantra and it simply doesn’t fly any longer.

A pattern has developed within Kash Patel’s various statements regarding criminals and arrests – he never provides names or pictures. They are criminals, so there is normally footage released and their identities… Patel claimed to have rescued hundreds of children from trafficking, but he never identified the perp. He never identified where the children were, where they came from, whether they were American. Almost as though these arrests are faked.

Patel recently claimed the FBi, aka, Carolyn Thompson, FBI Special Agent, had arrested 4 individuals who were part of a Pro-Palestinian terrorist organization called Turtle Island Liberation Front. There is no Liberation Front website. No information that would even assert their existence with one small deviation: This ‘group’ apparently are Native Americans of Canada and the US who reject the colonization of the US and Canada. In an essay dated May 2, 2024, these Turtle Island students are called, “Students For Justice in Palestine”. They have conducted protests and sit-ins. Never anything violent. Always at colleges.

There would appear to be no Liberation Front – and the idea that college students would write an eight-page essay ‘by hand’ – is hilarious at best! Did they write in cursive?

None of the named individuals arrested based on the eight page handwritten agenda, have any social media presence whatsoever. They seemingly don’t exist: AUDREY ILLEENE CARROLL, ZACHARY AARON PAGE, DANTE GAFFIELD, and TINA LAI. At least not yet. It is not uncommon for the FBI and/or CIA to create profiles of people after the fact to support their narrative. Like Erika Kirk’s father whose only profile presence is one or two new paragraphs without any viable information.

So why would the FBI push this story as a Pro-Palestinian group? Because it came from Israel of course and victimhood sells stories. It comes on the heels of Bondi Beach, so victimhood sentiment is HIGH! It comes as Trump announces a new federal department dedicated to AntiSemitism run by a Rabbi from Israel – the target? Social Media Censorship. The Rabbi claims he wants ALL Social Media owners to insert an algorithm into their backdoor to highlight, delete and expose for a LIST – all persons who post anything anti-Israel or Jew.

Kash Patel is NOT a criminologist or investigator – he is a mediocre lawyer. And everything posted by our current White House government appears to be manipulated propaganda to quell the notion that nothing is being done other than deportations and War with sovereign countries.