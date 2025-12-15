Helena’s Substack

Helena’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
EntangledWeb's avatar
EntangledWeb
4h

You know the mantra;

Never forget…to blame the goyim every chance you get

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
bb Comet's avatar
bb Comet
7hEdited

The rabbi wants a list, eh? Sounds familiar! You honestly can’t make this movie script up!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Helena Glass · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture