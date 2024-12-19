Israel’s first occupation of a part of the Golan Heights in 1967 was illegal. The UN did nothing. The ICC did nothing. Europe and the West did nothing. Now Israel is occupying the remaining portion of Golan Heights that belongs to Syria. Israel is condemned. Zero repercussions. Why? Everyone is afraid of Israel.

The reason for the occupation is simple – water blackmail.

Hundreds of thousands of residents of Golan Heights were forced to flee when Israel invaded in 1967. Now, the Druze population in the southern part of Golan are fearful their future will look like Gaza. Yesterday, Israeli forces bombed the roads, water supply and electrical supply to the existing towns in Golan Heights in order to expel the Druze residents. And no one says a word.

Netanyahu claims he spoke with Trump on Sunday wherein he assured Trump he had no intention of a conflict with Syria. Yet days later he destroyed the infrastructure of the city, Quneitra, violated the UN demilitarization Zone and declared all of Golan officially ‘annexed’.

The Jordan River flows 223 kilometers from north to south, passing through Lebanon, Syria, Israel, and Jordan. It flows through the Sea of Galilee, and then drains into the Dead Sea. If Israel were to dam the river and redirect into Israel, the water supply for Syria and Jordan would be eliminated. Or, Israel could build a system of levees wherein the governments of Syria and Jordan would be forced to pay for the water - as allocated by Israel.

Drying up the Dead Sea. Altering the entire landscape. The redirect would solve Israel’s problem of building a canal to the Mediterranean via Gaza. The canal project would compete with the Suez, open up the Gaza resort destination, and set the stage for what has been Netanyahu’s objective since he incited the October offensive… Money. Lots of money.

An accurate account of the phrase, “from the river to the sea”. Netanyahu’s goal.

Is Saudi Arabia onboard the Israeli plan? Did they contribute to the Sunni al Qaeda offensive against Syria?

The Israeli media, Haaretz, has claimed that Crown Prince bin Salman has "no personal interest in formal recognition of a Palestinian state and only requires progress on the issue to secure domestic political and religious support for the deal". The far left, Atlantic Magazine made the same statement. Bin Salman would do well to understand that the value of Israel’s and the West in general ‘Word’ is meaningless. Negotiated contracts are worthless. Siding with a country whose leaders despise anyone who is not Jewish is a slippery precipice that could just as easily find Saudi Arabia as the next victim.

As was done throughout the bombing campaign against Assad for 13 years – destroying ancient historic sites, infrastructure, killing 1 million citizens of Syria, displacing 7 million by the ‘peacekeepers’ also known as, US, Canada, Australia, UK, Germany, France, - essentially, the same peacekeepers operating in Ukraine – the media is claiming mass graves, mass detentions, mass chemical weapon use, mass-mass. The rhetoric was highlighted by a foolish CNN ‘reporter’ who faked a story from ‘inside a Syrian prison’. To sell news. Clarissa Ward was accompanied by an al Qaeda terrorist when she rescued a prisoner who they now claim was an intelligence officer for Assad. Assad put him in prison for theft and extortion. Not exactly the poor baby CNN hoped for.

Israel’s bombing campaign throughout Gaza and The West Bank is ongoing. Casualties are reported daily. And a ceasefire today would be no different than the other 17 violated ceasefires by Israel since it’s annexation of Palestine.

At the end of the day, while Germany and France cozy up to the spoils of Syria, Israel has taken its most precious agriculture land and water in Golan Heights, while the US is likely annexing all oil and natural gas rights. Leaving the HTS with the ruins.