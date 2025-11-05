ARREST THE MESSENGER! Israeli IDF attorney released a damning video which reveals the torture atrocities committed by Israel on prisoners. The most common is sodomy that results in massive internal hemorrhaging. Imagine the screams. Imagine the horror of every other prisoner lying face down on the cement floor shackled. The dogs trained to rip off arms, legs and faces parading the confines. THESE are the Chosen People?

Too brutal to show the video. Too brutal to share the words. And yet, somehow not too brutal to remain supportive of our ‘greatest ally’. What will become of Tomer-Yerushalmi given she is now a prisoner of this regime? Why is President Trump eerily silent? Where is the UN? The ICC? Given, the inhumane viciousness of these Jews and her crime as the whistleblower, will she be subjected to the same torture?

Will the propaganda campaign Fath By Works, LLC, be able to hold up against this Truth?

SDE Teiman Base and Detention Camp happens to be in the Negev Desert along the Gaza border – quite close in fact to where the Rave was taking place October 7th having been moved to that particular place just 2 days before the event began. No explanation why it was moved there. Yet, somehow notifying every single participant in the process.

The base has an enclosed section where up to 200 detainees are kept blindfolded and handcuffed in cages and in a field hospital of tents. A ‘field hospital’ is apparently necessary for Israeli prisoners. Yet it wasn’t used for the Rave Participants. Why? The law allows the IDF to detain people without an arrest warrant or crime for 45 days, after which the detainees must be transferred to the Israel Prison Service. No crime committed. Simple torture and death.

Even the medical staff have been accused of torture as well including electrocution during interrogations, sexual abuse, constant beatings, forced stripping, genital grabbing, and frequent occurrences of rape and gang-rape committed by both male and female soldiers. How can a person possibly commit such atrocities day after day after day, a line of victims passing through cattle prodding? How can anyone defend these animals?

Given the Zionist coup of the White House, will these torture techniques now become common in US prisons against anyone deemed ‘Antisemitic’? Is this what President Trump envisions? The collapse of the mid-term elections are reflective of the collapse of the ‘Republican’ party. Because the People are sick and tired of bombs, blood, torture, Israel, and the deception that lives within those Washington, DC walls. MAGA is not Trump, it is The People. The promises. And the Will.

Trump’s ego was so infected he believed he could do anything, kill anyone, lie permissively and no one would care because he was – Trump. A manufactured Trump. A Trump inserted by the Deep State which is birthed in the new Israel. He failed America by making Israel and the Deep State Jews his Deacons. Allowing the most egregious inhumanity of humanity to pillage and plunder and bomb and coup all while thinking we wouldn’t notice. No indictments. Even General Flynn is beginning to wake up and see the massive Deception Parlayed against Americans. Our Finances. Our Value of Living. Our youth! The appalling failure to address the deaths and disabilities at the hands of the Zionist CEO at Pfizer, Bourla!

Susie Wiles – Zionist shill. Rubio funded by Soros. Bessent – a Fund Manager for Soros. Trump surrounded himself with Deep State Zionists and Democrats! And no one challenged his choices because the deception of the campaign turned him into a King. This time there is no one Trump can blame except himself. And it only took TEN months to effectively do what half a dozen presidents before him failed to do – destroy America.

Hillary is on video stating matter-of-factly that the CIA and Mossad created ISIS and al Qaeda for the purpose of taking down The Soviet Union. The White House embraces ISIS with welcome arms and sends more CIA personnel and missiles to Ukraine while celebrating bombing citizens on the coast of Venezuela and giving $40 BILLION to the Zelenskky look-alike burlesque stooge – Milei. There is no reduced debt as Leavitt has declared on behalf of Bessent and Trump. This is the DAILY Treasury Statement: https://fiscaldata.treasury.gov/datasets/daily-treasury-statement/operating-cash-balance.

Israel is a Pariah State. They commit atrocities beyond imagination. Trump wants Gaza Real Estate? Really? He wants Russia real estate, Venezuela real estate and Jamaica Guess who owns the Jamaica Bonds? US Department of State, and FIM Partners. Founder of FIM – Hedi Ben Mlouka who came from BNP Paribus – the Rothschild clan. The ratios: US 43%, Europe 40%.

A Hurricane COUP.