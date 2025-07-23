According the Deutsche Welle, the current fighting among the Druze population and the newly minted ISIS government aligned Bedouins - is all ‘Assads” fault. Apparently, these two factions just don’t get along and never have, so it is up to the global world at large to force them to be friends. Like Palestinians and Jews. Like whites and blacks. Forcible friendship will mend the problem. DW: “The Assad family, which ruled Syria for over four decades, were also Alawites, and some Syrians mistakenly see the whole community as supporting the brutal dictatorship.”

Al-Sharaa, the newly minted ISIS commander of Syria claims his government forces temporarily went rogue and started killing the Druze. Pinky swear, it will never happen again. The newest allegation imposed by Germany’s very truthful Soros inspired DW claims the Assad government was selling the amphetamine, Captagon. An ISIS member told them he had discovered a warehouse full of the drug and had immediately destroyed every gram to protect the ‘environment’.

According to expert Carsten Weiland, a member of the Green Party in the Bundestag and a fellow at the Jesuit led Public Policy Institute at Georgetown University, Weiland declares of the Syrian sectarians: "This is the dangerous part of this younger generation, they constitute a political reality and the question is how al-Sharaa gets rid of these people without falling victim to them." In other words, Weiland is calling for Al Sharaa to either expel the Druze and/or Bedouins possibly put them in containment camps… There are 500,000 Druze Shia, 3 million Alawites (Pro-Assad), and 6 million refugees.

Is Weiland calling for another Palestine extinction?

Syria’s resources during the ‘civil war’ as created by the Obama Regime Handlers were confiscated by the US. Their oil was heavily guarded by US troops and sold in Iraq. Their capacity for oil, gas, and minerals includes tremendous deposits which could not be tapped under Assad because of the continuous bombing by America, Israel, and Turkey under the guise of liberating The People from ISIS. Upwards of 655,000 people were permanently liberated of their life.

Israel is slated to be the benefactor of these resources under the ISIS regime. Just as Israel has declared Palestinian reserves and resources now belong to Israel. Confiscated Syrian oil has since 2014 been sent to Iraq via US military, then on to Turkey which relabels it Kurdistan oil before it is sent to Israel. Israel grew tired of paying the middlemen and simply told ISIS to take over Syria on their behalf. Which is why President Trump so graciously invited the ISIS leader into the White House –

It would thus also bear truth that Israel ordered the new government to rid Syria of the Shia and Alawite peasants who could conceivably cause trouble for Netanyahu and his confiscation of ALL resources. Syria is, after all, now a full califate of Israel.

None of this would be possible without President Trump, the Sunni Middle East, and the UN turning a blind eye. Given Gaza worked so well, their next effort in Syria may be ‘starvation’ of the undesirables.

While the UN claims to be evacuating the Bedouins during this ‘cease-fire’, that would translate to leaving their homes and property and being transported to an unidentified location as newly minted refugees. Perhaps the evacuation is to save a few Bedouin before Israel launches bombs on the Druze to eliminate them completely. Who knows any longer. Israel is allowed carte blanche wherever it chooses which is always on the weaker men and country.

Once again, Russia, North Korea, and Iran are put on notice that America is NOT their friend no matter what Trump says. And if China didn’t support our economy and the 250 High Profile American companies operating in their country – they would be on the HIT LIST as well in a second. Buyer Beware.