Trump’s Western Hemisphere logic has now extended to Iraq. Why? Trump doesn’t like the newly appointed Prime Minister, Nouri al-Maliki. As such, Trump claims America will no longer ‘help’ the country. The US supported Maliki when he was inserted in 2006 after American troops executed Saddam, but as his alliances shifted to includ Iran, the US changed course – per WH Israeli Handlers.

Since 2003, all of Iraq’s oil revenues are deposited into the Federal Reserve Bank of New York allowing the US to dole out the funds at their discretion. Much like how Israel installed itself as the monetary arbitrator for all Palestine funds from Qatar. All of Iraq’s producing oil fields are controlled by other countries including; UK, China, Russia, US, Turkey, Malaysia etc… giving Iraq a 25% share. At odds, Israel’s discounted oil imports from Iraq.

Israel has been importing $1+ billion of oil from the Kurds in Iraq since 2015 – reselling it at a profit to China and Taiwan. The Kurds operate in northern Iraq and southern Turkey. In 2023, Iraq took Turkey to court over its violations of an agreement and the flow to Israel was stopped. While Israel still gets its oil from Russia and Azerbaijan, the resale market benefiting Israel was cut. Israel wants it back and Maliki is surely not about to comply. So, Netanyahu tells Trump to threaten Iraq. VOILA!

In 2015, Iraqi and Syrian oil was sold to Kurdish and Turkish networks by ISIS – they resold to Israel who resold to China. China paying prime+ pricing. As a result of the Syrian war and subsequent coup, their oil is going directly to Israel. At discount. For resale. This is the model Israel has now leveraged for Venezuela. Venezuelan oil will be extracted and exported at discount prices to Israel which will be resold to China upending the barter agreement China had with Venezuela for inexpensive crude.

Today in a Congressional meeting Rubio declared that ‘ultimately’ the money from the Venezuelan oil theft would be deposited into the US Treasury. He did not state the reason for this odd arrangement or when ‘ultimately’ might come to fruition. But then the Syrian oil stolen by US Troops never went thru the US Treasury either. The profits from 2017 to present were never distributed to US Taxpayers. And there is absolutely no reason to believe Rubio ever tells the truth.

The rumbling from the White House and abroad is that President Trump is dismantling the world order that America built and led. While that would include such institutions as WHO, the UN and NATO, that order also included International Laws, systems of justice, trade, banking and enemies. The Old Order of chaos is being replaced with Collapse on the order of Tzar Nicholas II. The Bolsheviks murdered the Tzar, his wife and all five children. The core of the Revolutionaries numbered only 24,000. While the numbers expanded, the actual seizure consisted of just 30,000 sailors and guard soldiers at a time when Russia’s total population was roughly 170 million.

ICE numbers are expanding. 22,000 agents have trained in Israel. The US National Guard numbers 430,000. They trained in Israel with the IDF. US Marines and Army personnel have trained in the Negev Desert with Israel. There are currently over 2,000 unaffiliated American soldiers serving in the IDF.

Israel is running the White House – but it is also running our military resources. Within a recreation of the Bolshevik Revolution Israel and its Order of Communist Politburo of US troops could easily capture America. In other words, America is ushering in a New Bolshevik Revolution – Trump and his family will likely follow the Tzar. Except. Kushner. He is well aware of the Plan. Ivanka? No. Will Kushner save her? She is a goyim. Converts don’t count.

Peter Schiff has effectively stated that the ‘markets’ are realizing this coming revolution which is leaving dollars in the twalette while gold and silver will be the only monetary base. Schiff is Jewish.

In taking over America, Israel wants to assure that the Land of this country is wealthy and expansive – hence Venezuela with sights on Colombia, Honduras, El Salvador, Argentina, and Mexico – all of which now embrace their Jewish heritage as we witnessed most recently with the election of Nasry Asfura yesterday who was accompanied in his win by his Jewish Handler. In addition, El Salvador’s, Bukele, made an impromptu visit to Israel’s wall of shame.

Israel is consolidating and expanding it’s alliances via CIA inspired coups across the globe to assure submission.

In this Bolshevik Revolution, the outliers will include India, Middle East, Pakistan, Russia and China. Ukraine is needed to attack Russia. India is being groomed to be a force against Pakistan. The Middle East doesn’t have the weaponry. On China’s border, Kazakhstan just joined the Abraham Accords. Tajikistan and Afghanistan remain on the fence. China’s dependence on oil for survival is currently dependent on Russia. Again emphasizing Ukraine …