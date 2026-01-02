Tucker Carlson was berated by Trump and thus all his minions for claiming Israel is running The Greatest Show on Earth. Candace has been brutalized for searching and investigating the assassination of Charlie Kirk. Marjorie Taylor Greene was demeaned and shoved aside by Trump for demanding he adhere to his campaign promises. Musk was shunned and demonized by Trump for finding all the government fraud and graft. Massie is ridiculed daily on Truth Social for being a dumb no nothing because he wants Trump to uphold his campaign promises.

Israel tells the media that Iran is in Venezuela therefore both Iran and Venezuela need to be eliminated post haste by – Trump. Trump continues to pardon elite banking fraudsters formally convicted for their crimes. Trump is scheduled as one of the main speakers at DAVOS World Economic Forum of globalists – again. The CIA continues to operate unabated in Ukraine launching drone attacks and murdering civilians while Trump claims “no one told me”.

Whistleblowers from the CIA and FBI release data that implicates the CIA and FBI in massive corruption, assassinations, coups, and drug running – and the government stands and applauds like seals as Netanyahu enters the room… A pro-Israel retired general claims Venezuela is the new Iraq Saddam Hussein weapons of mass destruction – and bloggers clamor aboard. The West Bank is being bulldozed of humans and concrete under the auspices of Kushner, Trump and Netanyahu while they party at Mar A Lago.

2 Million humans who have done NOTHING wrong are being slowly tortured to death in Palestine with the assistance of President Trump – Civilians are being bombed alive in their vessels off Venezuela. Somalis and Sudanese are being genocided at the hands of ISIS as created by Mossad and CIA staged and trained to commit terror so as to support the ongoing wars and military industrial complex ‘profits’. GLOBALLY Unabated. As though Satan himself has entered their souls.

Trump GIVES Israel over $8 BILLION in weapons paid for by TAXPAYERS which Israel then sells to Cyprus and Greece pocketing the change. Cyprus was the epicenter of the Panama Papers. Cyprus was the epicenter of Hunter Biden and Asher Heinz in Burisma Holding in Ukraine. Cyprus is a massive epicenter of money laundering for the banking Cartel and those elite billionaires Trump keeps pardoning of their crimes of Bank Fraud, Blackmail, Bribery, and Money Laundering.

While Americans struggle to make ends-meet, Trump posts extravaganza balls at Mar a Lago showing his disdain for the peasant class which now embraces roughly 75% of Americans. Flaunting wealth and classism in the face of anemic Americans with a contempt not envisioned in decades. And then claims that anyone who is not pro-Trump is a traitor… Setting the stage for the concept of Gulags – Bolshevik Style. The disappearance of 60 million Russians.

Yet somehow – according to pundits – Trump is ‘saving us from Venezuela’… The New Bad Guy. Saving Us. The same mantra used to coup and destroy entire countries across the world in the name of Justice. Iraq was saved by murdering millions. Syria was saved by murdering millions. Ukraine was liberated of all its white males. And still the mockery of the CIA is mushed into a spin.

Yet – within all that this is – there remains a faction of citizens who choose to ignore these travesties of American Justice in shatters. They choose to believe the Cia, the Mossad, Netanyahu, the Trump, Rubio, and all the Zionists blackmailed in Congress. Thereby assuring the Fall of America. They ignore the Fires. The Storms. The deafening disinterest in the US Constitution and the fact that Trump is the main speaker at the Globalist Agenda 2030 Davos WEF epicenter.

Instead, they cherry pick an obscure source as evidence that Trump is playing 5G Chess. A man who celebrates the fact that he has never read a book – never been a soldier – never served in the military – and was handed his legacy in the form of Millions of Dollars from his ‘dad’. And then wonder – how did we get here? We got here by NOT Listening. We got here by being ignorant. We got here because we ignored what has been the CIA’s rabid campaign of mind manipulation narratives and psy-ops told to us for over 60 YEARS! Psy-ops so ingrained that enemies have been a creation of illusion.

And Allies are those who support the illusion.

What we have is a Congress that is an illusion of government. A President who is morally deficient to the nth degree of anything remotely Christian which would explain his statement that he is NOT going to Heaven. Thus, advocating the reverse symbiosis of Satanism via the Nephilim and Kabbalah MAGI as his doctrine of religiosity. Which adheres to MONEY as the source of all things godly.

I am obviously so disgusted right now – not so much with the obvious diversions of lizards in our government, but with those who ignore the obvious and try to loop it into another MURDER BY ISRAEL as somehow sanctioned by God.

As for Venezuela: They have consistently ranked in the lower 10th of drug cartels. Well documented. Do they have Drug Cartels? Yes! But so does America. Israel. And a slew of countries across the globe – front and center being – UKRAINE. IF you want to stop the drug trade – the easy solution is to decouple from Big Pharma, which surpasses every single Cartel in existence for drug deaths, and re-educate every single medical doctor in the US to the precursor of all illnesses – Big Pharma.

This is what Trump promised in his campaign. What he delivered is NOTHING. Running his mouth on immigration while the economy goes to HELL and a hand-basket! While the US Military becomes the Department of WAR! And Israel owns the White House and Mar a Lago! ++FFyou for not being an American.