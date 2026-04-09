People keep asking, “Why?”. Why is Israel bombing entire civilizations into oblivion? Is it really about oil or The Greater Israel, or even money – or is it more about the infliction of ‘Terror’. To psychologically create the most desolate of fear into the minds, bodies, hearts and souls of human beings? Knowing they can never recover but spend the remainder of their lives reliving every second of terror. Realizing these are the same people who created ISIS, al Qaeda, Al Shabab, etc… Terrorists. It takes on a different dimension.

Sicarii Zealots: The earliest recognized roots of terrorism date back to the 1st-century AD wherein a Jewish group assassinated Roman collaborators. However, the actual term first emerged during the 1790s French Revolution, describing state violence, while modern ideological terrorism began in the late 19th century with anarchists and Bolshevik revolutionaries.

The commonality of verbiage is – assassins. The means for achieving colonization while subjecting citizens to terror in order to break them. A tactic shared by the IDF and in some regards the US Military Boot Camp. You have to ‘break them’ in order to reconfigure their soul into absolute obedience no matter the criminality of the objective.

Col. Lawrence Wilkerson has stated that the Mossad is running the Pentagon and has since the days of Clinton. In 2003 Wesley Clark, aka, Kanne (he is Jewish) gave a speech wherein he states that Bush declared war on Iraq because post 9-11 they simply didn’t know what else to do. Clark also claimed that seven countries were on the list for occupation and regime change: Afghanistan, Lebanon, Syria, Sudan, Somalia, Iran and Iraq. The orders came from Mossad. Inside The Pentagon. Wilkerson confirmed this saying he’s seen them.

THE Why? Terrorism. For the sake of terror because they enjoy it. It is their high, their orgasm, their chocolate, their delight. Small countries are preferred because they haven’t the means to fight back. Cuba – for example. Utilizing their terrorist proxies, ISIS etc… to instill the initial hits before sending in US troops to self-sacrifice. While they watch and clap and cheer death.

Assuming Wilkerson and Clark are correct and the Mossad is running the White House, it explains why Trump’s presidential appointments were typically unqualified, incompetent, and under the thumb of Israel. Their job is to do nothing while all decisions are co-opted. Including Boots on the ground in Iran which every intel agency claimed was a suicide mission.

An Israeli on Twitter argued that they are The Chosen Ones, Superior, because they are not human, they are born of the gods of Nephilim, the Dark Angels. Which opens the theory that the Nephilim live in the center of the earth and are the source of UFO sightings rising from inside the Atlantic. Theory. But an interesting sidetrack that could explain why humans cannot conceive of such evil.

The only reference to the Sicarii Zealots in history is via Josephus thus the authenticity is questionable, however one aspect that is oddly representative is the fact that they didn’t just assassinate Roman heads of state, they murdered Jews who were in alliance with Roman statesman in what is described as fanaticism. But it also points to a schism of Jews vs Jews as far back as 2000 years ago while pointing to the Second Temple Period of history, 516 BC to 70AD.

So, while we are distracted with ‘Why’ based on temporal guesses, the real answer is revealed in Historical records. Which historical records – is thus the problem given the vast majority were written hundreds of years, if not centuries, later.

If we look at the seven countries ordered for extinction by the Mossad in 2003, they were first subjected to the fore-frontal assault of the various factions of ISIS. And later attacked by American soldiers under the guise of protecting the world from ISIS et al. The Axis of Evil – coined by The Mossad and drilled into the minds and souls of Americans utilizing the media parlay scripts as a PR campaign. There are still some Maga’s making such a statement.

What happened to the Sicarii? Most were defeated by the Roman Empire, 73AD, and those remaining commit ‘mass-suicide’ – or so the story goes per Josephus. The first Hannibal Directive.

It appears once again that Trump’s Cease Fire is simply a ruse to catalyze additional troops into the immediate vicinity of Iran – now numbering 50,000. However, it also gave Iran time to replenish its stash and organize strategic counter measures. The War has not been won, nor has it been lost. It is simply undergoing refueling. And as Iran has repeatedly stated, they saved the Best For Last.

Oil has gone up once again. Mark Rutte of the EU in visiting with Trump appears scared and spooked. The new Acting AG, Todd Blanche, tweeted his adoration for Trump claiming, ‘I love you’ sending everyone into vibes of cringe. And it does appear theories are closer to truth than truth. Just as mythology is now closer to reality than the simulation we are living.

“Every Act of Terror, is a Wound on the Fabric of Humanity” ~ “Security Without humanity is Tyranny in Disguise”…