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Anthony Aaron's avatar
Anthony Aaron
44m

Here are 2 very inconvenient truths …

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cme6BIpLM8g

… and …

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hLQbPCvV8W8

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Gerry_O'C's avatar
Gerry_O'C
2hEdited

... interesting stack, Helena, alot to digest...of course Mark Rutte is well worth worth consulting on issues of truth as Dutch politician MP Gideon van Meijeren of the Forum for Democracy Party adroitly exploited and may be enjoyed in this video if u haven't already watched... https://youtu.be/lUdjch9mhFQ?is=EiAZdEgpmUYLG_QZ ... 🙏➕🙏... edit: there's a longer video but I can't see to find it, but there's this... Dutch Prime Minister caught lying about connections Klaus Schwab | Forum for Democracy International https://share.google/30IhAuDJkPCmthstB ... highlight the link from precisely https and click 'Open' on the toolbar...click on the YT icon, to visit channel with English version voice over...ps EPIC SMACKDOWN: Conservative MP Exposes Dutch Prime Minister as a 'Great Reset' Globalist (Must Watch) - RAIR https://share.google/9iMEFE0KV2hoQvILT ...

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