Helena’s Substack

Helena’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Robert Welch's avatar
Robert Welch
22m

Well, with Donald's example of changing the Department of Defense to the Department of War, the Nobel people could establish a new prize, The War Prize, so that Donald could be assured of his desire to win some sort of prize, any prize.......and then call it the greatest prize ever, won by the most deserving person ever; or, something like that. And, the prize could be won multiple times, just in case he doesn't allow for the blowing up of the World in the near future......

Some may argue that he's just letting Israel show us how evil they are, by violating the peace agreement and killing more children, so that we can justify being anti-Khazarian/Semite. But, heaven forbid, Israel has already shown us how evil they are, many times over, so that argument doesn't hold water.........

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Helena Glass
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture