True to form, Netanyahu is incapable of peace. Death is in his blood. A living organism that rules his very being. With the Palestinians having moved back into Gaza, Netanyahu is calling for massive bombings of anything remaining including humanity. And Trump just lost the Nobel he so coveted as he boasts of his war/peace accomplishments. Oddly, despite the news, Trump is silent.

Since the peace pact was signed, Israel has violated the agreement 125 times while continuing to murder 94 Palestinians including children. Mike Huckabee, Ambassador to Israel, commends the death as Biblical citing no passage other than the rhetoric that Israel is home to The Chosen People according to God. Therefore, Christians must denounce their faith in Jesus Christ and become one with secular Zionists. It is inconceivable how Huckabee can embrace the death of children as Godly.

God is an enemy of anyone who would actively seek to harm a child. Blasphemy, the unforgiveable sin: “the deliberate and persistent rejection of God’s work and the Holy Spirit’s testimony, which prevents a person from seeking forgiveness. In the context of the Gospels, this was exemplified by the Pharisees who, seeing Jesus’ miracles performed by the Holy Spirit, deliberately attributed them to Satan”. Christian Zionism is blasphemy.

This is not 5D-Chess on the part of Trump. This is deliberate and sanctioned.

Al Jazeera Media refers to Israel’s continued slaughter of Palestinians as a ‘challenge’, ‘a difficult task’ while citing an unknown US Official as claiming the cease fire is still in effect and has not been violated despite the IDF murdering another 94 and pushing into the West Bank. MSM barely acknowledges Netanyahu’s slaughter comment. And Netanyahu’s corruption trial is once again ‘postponed’.

When the inconceivable morphs into the mundane, humanity has lost the race. Israel’s justification defense has morphed into, look at Nigeria. Christians are now bad for focusing on Israel instead of Nigeria. And the psychological Freudian slip is that Zionists are not ever targeted by these radical groups – only Christians and Muslims. Knowing that ISIS and al Qaeda were created by the Mossad and CIA to infuse terror, the directive is apparently clear – don’t touch Zionist Jews.

The attempt to deflect is supported by one of Congresses highest paid Israeli infidel – Ted Cruz, whose receipts from AIPAC alone in 2024 = $562,877. But he also receives funding from; Republican Jewish Coalition, Herzog Construction, Kirkland and Ellis, Fred Zeidman, who stated he contributed money because he believed Israel should be at the forefront of Cruz’ mind in the election, Sheldon Adelson, etc…

The Mossad: Created in 1949 as the successor to the Haganah, a revolutionary terrorist organization or militant group which fought the British who controlled Palestine. Ironically, the same British who forfeit their lives to protect the Jews throughout WWII. 460,000 British military and civilians lost their lives protect those persecuted by Hitler. For their unwavering support, the Haganah killed more Brits in order to take over Palestine.

Reuven Shiloah was the first Directorate of the Mossad. Born Reuven Zaslansky, his parents were from Lithuania, his father a Rabbi. Reuven adopted secular Zionism and was recruited into the Haganah. Operating within military intelligence, he was sent to Iraq, Lebanon and Syria where he took on fake identities in order to assimilate. He later developed ties with the OSS/CIA. The OSS Director at the time was William Donovan, a Catholic who attended Columbia University pursuing Law.

Donovan eventually transferred to Columbia University, where he looked beyond “Catholic dogma” and attended Protestant and “Jewish” worship services to decide whether he wanted to change religions. During WWII, Donovan asserted he was no friend of the dictators, Hitler, Mussolini, and Stalin, calling them totalitarians and taking steps to protect his Jewish clients in Europe, which included J. P. Morgan, Frederick Mayer, Hans Wijinberg, Isaac Rabinowitz, and Moe Berg. All of whom were recruited into the OSS –

Obviously, the successor, the CIA, was thus from its beginnings in alliance with Zionists, Israel, and the Mossad. It was Donovan who brought in the first CIA Director, Allen Dulles. It was also Donovan’s idea to bring in psychologist Carl Jung… to assist with Dulles.