Once the DoD is absorbed by Israel, what are the implications for Americans? For Example, will ICE be used to root out all antisemites? Will antisemites be imprisoned in camps? Will Social Media undergo radical censorship? Will America become the Soviet Union under Bolshevik Law? Will soldiers be ordered to shoot children and women who are not Jewish in order to assure that our race can no longer survive? Will Americans be kicked out of their homes? Will America look like Gaza?///

All because 535 members of Congress are so cowardly and self-absorbed that they refuse to stand up for The People - 330 million civilians - and are willing to watch us die. Once Israel owns the DoD, they own the White House. And America is no more.

When the Bolsheviks conquered Russia in 1917 and murdered the Romanov family in 1918, they introduced the Red Terror Checka. Their first target were police and soldiers who were not sympathetic. They were tortured, put in ovens alive, and murdered indiscriminately. Anyone who surrendered was murdered. Anyone deemed a counterrevolutionary was rooted out and assassinated. They were not capitalists, they were not socialists, they were the communists – brutal Zionist genociders who destroyed Russia and set their sights on China next.

Bolsheviks were Marxists. They were revolutionaries who believed that the means of achieving their version of peace was through violence and atrocities. The same Bolsheviks who settled in Palestine and dismantled the country thru the same means employed by Lenin and Stalin – turning it into rubble. 8-9 million Soviets starved to death. Ultimately, they turned on each other as Imperialism became the dominant power and control mechanism.

When the DoD allows these Bolsheviks to take over America – we will simply be stage II of the Great Revolution which began in 1917. ICE is now the IDF. Dancing on the dead. With permission from Congress. A Congress that will be replaced, not by election, but by the same means Bolsheviks used to assert their power in 1917 – violent death squads.

Rand Paul is on the list of republicans approving this Bolshevik Revolution. The Save America Act is a ‘Distraction’. The National Defense Authorization Act contains the provision for the Israeli coup. Thomas Massie is the SOLE member of our Congress attempting to stop this extreme coup. The majority members of the House Rules Committee blocked Massie’s Bill by refusing to allow it on the floor. The Chairwoman of the Committee is Virginia Foxx of North Carolina. She is 83. Her degree is in education. She voted against the release of the Epstein Files.

Various Zionist organizations claiming US Charitable status, including the ADL, have created ‘lists’ of US citizens they deem to be antisemitic. They encourage people to ‘rat out’ anyone whose social media content is antisemitic and report it to the ADL so they can take appropriate Federal action thru their Puppet Master - Trump. Cyberwell is based in Israel yet operates within the US as an NGO. Founded in 2021, their focus is to combat antisemitic content on Social Media thru AI tracking and Open Source data. They pressure social media organizations, including META, Instagram, and Tik Tok, to track the data and withdraw publication or censor the person behind the posts. They have NOT registered with FARA as required by US Law.

When attempting to find their US Form 990, I am redirected to United Jewish Appeal Federation of Jewish Philanthropies of New York, Inc. NET Untaxed Assets as of 2023 - $1.62 Billion. Form 990 Part IV, Line 3: Did the organization engage in direct or indirect political campaign activities on behalf of or in opposition to candidates for public office? Their answer – No. They have 163 Directors on record who do ‘nothing’. They have 15 executives on staff including CEO, Eric S. Goldstein who all work a grueling 35 hour week while being paid upwards of $1 million. Their Grants are to other Jewish NGO’s.

https://www.ujafedny.org/api/v2/assets/795484

In a report dated March 2026 by the American Jewish Committee (AJC), Cyberwell and the AJC would like all Social media platforms to unite against free speech and censor all content from those who espouse antisemitism.

Kela Shlomo, also known as Solomon’s Sling, is a controversial Israeli government-funded public benefit corporation created to conduct covert international influence and advocacy campaigns, primarily targeting audiences in the U.S. and Europe. Established by Israel’s Ministry of Strategic Affairs in 2015, the organization has since been rebranded multiple times—operating under the names Concert and Voices of Israel. It is an Israeli government organization operating without FARA registration.

Concert was conceived to create ‘Mass Consciousness Activities’. A psychological endeavor to alter reality to conform to an Israeli perspective. The movement demands that all governments adopt prison penalties for anyone deemed antisemitic. That police, trained by the IDF, will intimidate anyone found to be making commentary contrary to Jewish Laws, or boycotting Jewish products, and threaten said person(s) with arrest. Voices of Israel call for people to be fired from their jobs with elise Stefanik leading the cause inside the US government.

While attacking students and student protests at universities, the influencer campaign backfired stupendously highlighting the fact that Millennials down – have now ‘become’ antisemitic as a direct result of being told they must Obey Israel. This is the main cause of the GOP’s massive decline in support with MAGA taking the biggest hit. ALL Republican Senators today voted for the passage of the NDAA with the Israel Coup embedded inside. Including – Rand Paul.