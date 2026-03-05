Why do our current circumstances under the thumb of the Trump Regime appear to be of no consequence in his responses to the Midterms? Will we have Midterms? Trump stated in a public address he doesn’t care what the polls say about what Americans want – completely upending The Constitutional dictum that as President Trump he is an employee of The People. IF Trump believes he is King and his powers have no limit, why would there be Midterms at all?

Over and over again, the ‘polls’ indicate that the number of Republicans who make up less than 25% of the voting bloc are favoring the war in the Middle East. USA Today, Time Magazine, and others disagree citing a huge discrepancy in the social media claim ripping the narrative to shreds. Trump cannot win the Midterms on lies. Plan B would indicate that something else is in the works that will guarantee Trump his right to the throne.

The two most obvious assertions being there will be no Midterms because we will still be fighting the entire Middle East, or Election fraud using the Dominion machines now owned by a Trump ‘friend’ will create a fraudulent election. As in – more of the same – if they can do it, I can do it mentality. Fraud For Fraud. Deception For Deception.

Hegseth has just announced that the 3-4 day war that was then the 1-2 week war that was then a 4-6 week war is now an 8 week war – to be updated… The war insurance for the tankers that can’t get thru the Strait of Hormuz will be picked up by Trump Taxpayers and is valued at $1million per journey one way. Of course, should a tanker and all aboard be destroyed, the insurer’s cost (Taxpayers) is estimated to be roughly $300 million for the oil and $160 million for the tanker itself – not to mention the crew of 30-35 who would demand compensation. The Pundits call this a win for Trump…

Trump severely miscalculated. Americans will pay. This is the new daily mantra as applied to Tariffs, Manufacturing, Sanctions, and the Economy. It is no different than his faux pas claiming the price of drugs would be reduced by 600%. This is the man who boasts he has never read a book. I believe him.

The Pentagon is now looking for an additional supplemental budget of $50 billion having lost $5 billion in weapon inventory. Despite Trump’s media comments that he had enough weapons for ‘forever’, he now claims the US is running short. But you don’t just ‘buy weapons’ that are in inventory at Lockheed and Raytheon, you contract for their construction. A period that can take 2-5 years. Their current inventory is roughly $13 billion comprising mostly missiles and defense systems on a backlog of orders totaling $268 billion. Giving them MORE money will not produce the backlog of weapons Trump demands.

Canada’s REAlloys is now fitted to provide the rare earth processing of the US supply of these necessary components for weapon production. There is exactly one mine in the US producing rare earths, while the US continues to import 70%+ of its needs from China and has sent 100% back to China for processing, REAlloys processing has the capacity for less than 3%. As of March 2, the Pentagon has awarded REAlloys $1.7 million to begin construction on a plant in the US. Trump is still far, far away from his 100% goal and Raytheon and Lockheed need China.

How will China react after the Venezuela and Iran coups?

Unless Trump believes the War on Iran will last multiple years, these components remain dominant via China. So why does the DoD need $50 billion when according to their FY September 30, 2025 unaudited financial statements they were sitting on $168 billion in unappropriated Fund Balance and a Net Position of $307.875 Billion? Is Trump simply sucking America DRY? Do any of the Lawyers in Congress know how to read financial statements?

Typically, you spend what you have and then ask for more if necessary to make ends meet. In the political world, you just ask for more and spend $3,000 for golden toilets. The Golden Age. The budget was already upped by $500 Billion to fund new inventory.

Apparently, the long estimate is that Trump’s Iran War will have a base funding requirement of $80 Billion. Still, that is already built into the $500 billion – so perhaps rather than request the money for Israel, he is requesting it for defense spending which will be sent to Israel…

In 2003, Israel’s government debt was 100% of GDP. Due to unusually higher income levels, that debt has been reduced to 61% per the IMF. So while US debt continues to climb erratically higher, we give Israel money lowering their debt by almost 40% points. Begging the question, how much of America’s $40 trillion in debt is a direct result of Israel Fraud? According to the OECD, Israel has not produced a government ‘surplus’ since 2000. So how could government debt be reduced by 40%? According to debt clock, it is because ‘national income has increased’. This does NOT make sense.

AI has speculated that the rise of national income from a mere $150 billion to $535 Billion is a direct result of the tech center. The US accounts as the leading partner in Tech exports from Israel valued at $20 billion in 2024. Since 1980, total exports from Israel to the US have grown from $8.6 billion to $157 billion of which tech exports amount to 12.7%.

Israel’s largest Tech companies include Nvidia – US based, Mobileye – owned by Intel – US based, CheckPoint – Israeli, and Monday.com – launched in 2014 in Israel. IF we were to conduct a true audit of the DoD and Pentagon, would we find that our debt is Israel’s revenue?

“Even during the war with Hamas, Israel’s high-tech industry not only remained resilient but reached new fundraising highs — with total tech investment in 2025 hitting USD 15.6 billion, an increase of over 25% compared to 2024.” Is America funding Israel’s Technology Sector as well as Defense? WHERE will Trump’s $50 Billion request go? Is the Iran War a Money Laundering Scam?