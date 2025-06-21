Israel has gone FULL Bolshevik Communist – anyone wanting to take photographs or videos inside Israel must obtain permission from the government. This censorship will be attached to criminal charges, harming the security of the state’, and confiscation of equipment. Anyone who does not comply will be considered to be; ‘supporting terrorism’.

True to form, Haaretz, which has been a beacon of some truth, is now posting that Israel has International support without citing exactly who that might be – other than the US. Israel is going to play the war via PR – just as they did the war inside Ukraine. The war inside Syria. ISIS. ETC. A green screen Hollywood extravaganza.

Simultaneously, Trump is moving five B-2 Bombers from the US to the Middle East and the USS Nimitz. Which country will allow them in their airspace is unknown given both Qatar and Saudi Arabia have said they won’t allow their countries to be a staging ground. Given Netanyahu has forbidden any Israeli’s to leave the country, in addition to yachts, the Jews are fleeing via Egypt, becoming refugees.

The propaganda campaign is now secured and only information that is pro-Zion will be allowed. Everyone who does not comply is an antisemite and hate speech laws will be leveled across the US. All while Trump is caught in yet another lie claiming he was continuing negotiations that are not happening. Israel is not listening to its citizens any more than Trump is listening to Americans. They continue as rogue purveyors of annihilation.

Within all the election pledges, within every one of them was the basic premise that Americans want TRUTH. The Truth about Epstein and who was involved. The Truth about January 6th. The Truth about our economy, DEW strikes on Maui and LA, the orchestrated hurricane that devastated Asheville. Where are the children? The Truth about the CIA. ETC. Truth was the core driver in voting for Trump. But the Red Curtain remains cloaked. Sending bombers to the Middle East while proclaiming it is necessary because Iran is 2 days away from nuclear weapons – is a LIE.

Deceiving Americans in favor of a nihilistic madman is NOT what we voted for.

The Feed is now that China is responsible for creating division within MAGA. Sowing discord. Tweeting. BOTS are bought. Sloughing responsibility to anywhere but self is a psychopathic gamut. India has BOT farms where employees are paid to write whatever they are told. To create a fake narrative or illusion so that Citizens across continents can all be duped into thinking one line of reality. Whoever has the money can hire the farms – there is no loyalty or personality or analysis behind the narrative. Just a script.

And many MAGA are no longer thinking for themselves, they are parroting the BOT they read that morning. And suddenly the BOT becomes a reliable ‘source’ of information.

Tulsi Gabbard has now gone on the record to retract her previous statement regarding Iran and read a script to support Zion. President Trump told her she was wrong and needed to apologize for not taking the Zionist line designated to everyone working for Trump while he follows orders from the Deep State.

The entire point of this War is not due to anything Iran might or might not do – it is about accomplishing the main task at hand of destroying America’s economy. Trump blundered into a Pandemic that cost Americans $16 Trillion. The Afghan war that cost Americans $2 trillion. The increased Big Beautiful Bill that is slated to create an additional deficit of $2 trillion. Biden brought in the illegal immigrants – and Trump is going to spend us into abject misery! A continuation led by the same people running The Greatest Show on Earth!

For whatever reason, the Trump in office is willing to create this end game while deceiving the American MAGA’s who put him in The White House. How much will Israel’s War cost Americans? Will we be rebuilding Israel after all is said and done? Of course we will. We are Israel’s slaves. We work so they don’t have to.

High Technology manufacturing is considered Israel’s biggest achievement contributing most of its GDP. The three companies that make up that manufacturing are all American: Intel, Nvidia and Microsoft. Israel’s military technology is imported and paid for by US manufacturers whose source of income is the federal government which gets that income from – US Taxpayers. Israel gets its AI – used predominantly in their weapon industry - from US companies.

The illusion that Israel is a high tech hub is essentially based on the US providing, subsidizing, and/or paying for the high tech shipped there in care packages which is written up as Israel’s GDP instead of Americas. What Israel doesn’t use from their free American inventory, they send to China, Netherlands and India at a profit after Netanyahu takes his 15% tithe. The illusion is that Israel has an economy.

If in fact they had a military – then why do they require the US to fight their wars?

In April 2024, Congress approved $14.3 billion in emergency military assistance and $9.2 billion for humanitarian aid,

n September 2024, the U.S. secured an $8.7 billion aid package for Israel, including $3.5 billion for wartime procurement and $5.2 billion for air defense systems

Mar 1, 2025 — Since taking office, the Trump Administration has approved nearly $12 billion to Israel.

This would equate to American Taxpayers funding 100% of Israel’s Defense Spending.