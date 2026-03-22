The first persons/media to claim Iran killed 40,000 Iranians were in the US and UK:

Iran International’s, a media organization; general manager is Mahmood Enayat, he is linked to the US Government State Department and previously received a USAID grant for Small Media Foundation. Adel Abdulkarim Alabdulkarim and Fahad Ibrahim Alddeghither are listed as ‘former’ owners from Saudi Arabia. Mahmood Enayat, also a Saudi, is linked to two team members, Zakieh Shirafkan and Kiarash Ehfad, whose LinkedIn accounts stated they worked for the US State Department from 2013 and 2009 to 2019 respectively. Iran International actively works for/promotes – Reza Pahlavi the son of the Shah who was ousted by The Iranian People for his brutality.

Another media outlet HRANA has been involved in anti-Iran narratives. They have worked for the UN and were invited to join the World Movement for Democracy which is funded by National Endowment for Democracy, (NED).

A third individual involved in the 40,000 pronouncement is Maryam Rajavi. Born in Iran, she is a political activist with ties to MEK as co-leader with her husband, Rudy Guliani, and Pompeo. She has called for the overthrow of the Iran Regime for decades demanding a secular nation. Guiliani attempted to get her an audience with Netanyahu – it is not clear if that happened.

DIEGO GARCIA: The original source for the claim that Iran had attempted to bomb the island Diego Garcia, located 4000 km from Iran is Israeli Lt General Eyal Zamir, who is a ground officer working on the decimation of Lebanon. It has been reported that if the two missiles were launched from Iran they would have passed over two US warships including the USS Gerald Ford. They never mentioned any sightings.

Netanyahu (speaking thru a medium from Hell) has stated that Iran is targeting European cities and the al Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem. There is absolutely no logic to the assertion other than the fact that Israel is the king of false flag operations to blame their enemy, aka, October 7th Negev.

To say that Israeli Zionists are not responsible for Netanyahu’s actions is a lost argument. Settlers in the West Bank continue to attack and KILL Palestinian men, women and children while squatting in their homes. Today, a Palestinian in the West Bank was set on fire purposefully. March 15th, an Israeli settler ran over a child with his car – no charges. A man was sexually assaulted in front of his family. The IDF sprayed sewage on people, buildings and cars as they passed through settlements.

THIS is who and what America’s President supports and funds. This is who American troops are being sent to war to die for.

When Tucker Carlson recently interviewed Zanny Minton Beddoes of The Economist, a Rothschild Mag, the interview scaled upward a bit when she asked, “Does Israel have a right to exist”? Tucker responded, “What is a right”? She refused to answer, became belligerent, and the fumes were visible from both heads. Of course, the obvious point being – does Palestine have a right to exist? Lebanon? Iran? Iraq? Yemen? The answer being either all do – or no one does - because we are a globe embedded in War proving the question rather inane.

Instagram

A Twitter user put together an interesting graph of Trump’s statements over a one day period and how the DOW market reacted to each comment. Each comment, obliterating or countering the previous one, as though purposefully manipulating the market with meaningless statements – the graph was a zig-zag nightmare.

Of course, it goes without saying that No One is talking about the Epstein Pedophiles, instead concentrating on framing Carlson for Treason or Joe Kent for Treason, or Massie. Meanwhile Hegseth announces to the world at large that ALL of Islam – Sunni and Shia – (the entire Middle East) are America’s enemies, followed by Trump claiming he’s going to blow up Iran’s grid as of Monday night. Trump and his Maga’s have reached into the inner bowels of Hell and slain the Lambs!

Is Netanyahu alive? Or did he leave Trump a LIST of accomplishments he must achieve by a specific point in time – and if Trump fails – Israeli nukes are pointed at the US? How deeply is Saudi Arabia under the thumb of Trump? Qatar? France did send a warship to Cyprus cloaked without its navigation on. The French being French - one of the officers on board was using his smartwatch app to record his exercise routine onboard the ship thus releasing the GPS coordinates to the world.

And last, but not least; The infamous Poll released by CNN showing Trump had 100% Approval rating with all Maga? Tracing the source I discovered there was no poll, there was no survey, there was a self-described guru pro-Trumper at CNN, Harry Enten, Jewish, who singularly made ‘the claim’ that all Maga’s support Trump. The insanity has reached levels that make this entire White House Regime appear to be an illusion – they are ALL AI! And we are in a Hologram.