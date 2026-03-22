Helena’s Substack

Helena’s Substack

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Diana's avatar
Diana
1h

Hallucinations they are all completely mad n the world suggest

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Franz Kafka's avatar
Franz Kafka
4h

A good answer for Zionist shills who ask stupid questions about "rights to exist" may be to quote righteous Catholic Christian, formerly Jewish, Simone Weill: "NO talk of rights without talk of responsibilities."

Talking of 'rights' in any other way is obscene Talmudo-Satanist entitlement.

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