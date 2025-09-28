The narrative surrounding the attack on the Israel festival has quietly been altered. The number killed has dropped from 1100 to 378. The number of initial hostages taken has dropped from 200 to 44. The original site for the Trance Drug Fueled Festival is revealed to have been switched just 2 days before. No one will provide the original site of the Nova Festival – it is top secret. Therefore, it wasn’t an original target by Hamas at all. The size of the Hamas Force is now determined to be 110 with some passing by no less than “three Israeli military bases” via motorized paragliders without detection… vs the original narrative claiming 3000 to 5000.

The Official Narrative: “The force passed Be’eri, where a militant outside the kibbutz signaled to the force to continue along Route 232. However, the force got lost near Shokeda and instead of heading north and then east to Netivot, the militants headed south toward the Nova festival grounds. On the way, they stopped at a bomb shelter near Be’eri and murdered several people sheltering there.”

The Yarkon Base, or Directorate 8200, is claimed to be the real target of Hamas. The distance between this base and the Nova Festival is 80-90 kilometers. Yet this Hamas attack was supposedly well planned months in advance and they simply all got ‘lost’ and ended up at an already evacuated NOVA Festival 2 hours later.

Apple CEO, Tim Cooke, has been hiring dozens of agents of the 8200 intelligencia outfit leading to speculations regarding iphones and apple computers – as in the blowup pagers, data breaches, hacks, and inserting data that was not uploaded by the individual which could raise blackmail concerns. Unit 8200 is at the forefront of AI technology known to have been used to auto-generate kill lists of tens of thousands of Gazans, including children. These tools helped the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) bypass what it called human targeting, “bottlenecks,” and strike huge numbers of Palestinians.

Nearly 2 hours after the ‘start of the Hamas attack’ on a festival that had largely already been evacuated by the police and security, a lone tank appeared from one of the military bases with two dead inside, one wounded who subsequently died after he got out of the tank walked some yards away and handed his weapon to a police officer. A fourth man drove the tank while under heavy fire by the 100 militants. The tank and 30 partygoers then moved south unimpeded…

At this point it is 2 ½ hours since the first rocket fired. No military presence despite 3 bases within 3-9 miles. And according to first accounts most of the partygoers had already dispersed before Hamas arrived “accidentally”. Four hours later, the militants return to Be’eri on their way back from the festival – traveling North instead of due west to Gaza. A couple of Hamas militants appear with a tank at the Kibbutz and blow up a house with 30 people inside.

The holes in the Charlie Kirk assassination and the Nova Festival are indicative of similar mindsets. The assassinations of JFK and Martin Luther King, all had similar holes. 9-11 had holes. Dozens of ‘mass shootings’ have holes. The holes tell who is lying, and the stories collapse.

As a result, Netanyahu and Trump have determined that the PR Game is not working and the means of regaining control of the narratives is to own Tik Tok and X. While Trump has created an EO around his Tik-Tok deal claiming it is a slam dunk, and has openly sourced Jinping as having given full approval, China has been ‘silent’.

The EO States a new joint-venture company would oversee TikTok’s U.S. business, data and algorithm, with its China-based owner ByteDance retaining a less than 20% stake. However, giving away their algorithm, which is intellectual property, would put their global security at risk of US hacking. Therefore the EO is incorrect given what is available is simply a fee paid license.

The investors sourced by Trump as the New Owners include; Larry Ellison, Rupert Murdoch and Andreessen Horowitz. Horowitz and Ellison are Jewish. Trump is selling the media for $14 billion despite its market value being closer to $50 billion. Giving his friends a tidy package at a significant discount! All User data will be stored by Oracle. ByteDance will retain responsibility for the entire US programming and upgrades, leaving investors to simply do nothing but rake in cash while eating bon-bons. It is unclear what ByteDance and China gain in this ‘deal’.

What the Tik Tok Deal means for Israel is control over narratives. America’s Tik Tok will be severely censored to comply with the pro-Israel stance. Larry Ellison claims that Tik Tok will simply extend the DATA that is being accumulated, including genome data on all Americans, so that AI can ‘answer questions’... At this point, the fat Lady has yet to sing and Xi and Trump are planning to meet again early November.