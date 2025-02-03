Today Mark Levin is calling for Iran to be nuked immediately – opening the Samson Option. Given the Gaza cease fire, Netanyahu is now bombing to obliteration the West Bank. Sara Netanyahu is now subject to a criminal investigation for ordering a person to attack a key witness in Bibi’s criminal trial. And Israel is losing the Gamut.

According to Carter, as of the 70’s Israel had over 150 nuclear weapons. Today the number is closer to 400. And they have threatened to use them on any country it doesn’t like and deems a threat to its genocide objective. Including the US. Because Israel does not recognize ANY ally. To them everyone is an enemy in need of destruction. Seymour Hersh wrote a book about the Samson Option 30 years ago! This is volatile threat! And it has been used to coerce the US since 1973 under Golda Meir.

The nuclear option under the Samson decree would apply to complete destruction of earth according to Israeli’s Itamar Yaoz-Kest, real name Peter. He openly declared this threat to Gunter Grass in a letter from 2012. Israel’s only clear goal is to destroy earth – and it is ignored while we instead focus on their proxies, ISIS and al Qaeda. The same proxies tasked with infinite chaos and death across Africa and Middle East proposed 'threats'.

Mark Levin’s call for nuclear annihilation is based on a report released by The National Council for The Resistance of Iran. Founded in 1993, their mission is to overthrow Iran. Maryam Rajaavi is president of The Council and has worked with Mike Pompeo and John McCain to overthrow the Ayatollah. Rajaavi is president of MEK, a revolutionary Marxist organization that has been actively attempting to control Iran since 1965.

In June 2020, a majority of members of the US House of Representatives backed a "bipartisan resolution" supporting Rajavi and the designated terrorist organization MEK "calling for a secular, democratic Iran" while "condemning Iranian state sponsored terrorism”. In this, Iran has been the victim of terrorism, coups, sanctions, and assassinations by the CIA and Israel for over 70 years.

This has as much rationale and logic as our government supporting the new al Qaeda government in Syria while deposing the Russia friendly, Assad. The US doesn’t just condone these terrorist organizations – they fund them. In 2017, Dr. Mark Mason, a political commentator, stated that MEK was a CIA operation funded by the US, UK and Saudi’s to the tune of $3 billion.

In essence, we discover the terrorist organizations deployed across the Middle East and Africa are actually proxies of the Mossad and CIA to help secure a constant construct of CHAOS. Biblically, Chaos is defined as Satan.

To date, Israel’s destruction of the West Bank includes 23 buildings, which they claim needed to be destroyed so roads can be widened to accommodate tanks. Once the tanks can enter, the West Bank will look like Gaza. Roughly 10 to 15 people are killed daily in the West Bank including 143 children. HAMAS does not control the West Bank – the PLA does. There are roughly 45,000 Christians living in the West Bank. No one seems to care for their survival except for the Palestinians.

Israel has violated the Gaza cease fire. And the only comment is ‘move all the Palestinians out of Palestine for good’.

Monday, Netanyahu is scheduled to meet with President Trump. Will businessman Trump greet him or Peace Declaration Trump greet him? The world is watching to see which Trump will be present. The Israel issue will also play in the release of the Epstein file and its blackmail clientele. They are inextricably webbed together. In reality, Trump would not be able to overlook these details and their connection to the larger blackmail – Nuclear bombs detonated via the Samson Option. No more real estate for anyone. Option.

Obviously Netanyahu has left instructions with his Generals at home should anything reach toxicity fire potential in the exchange with Trump. He is not a man of dignity, honor, integrity or respect. He is a man threatening the annihilation of Planet Earth. Kushner is an unavoidable complication. Trump's daughter’s husband, his grandchildren’s father. Kushner was a lifelong democrat before marrying Ivanka. He donated to Hillary’s campaign. He endorsed Obama, Romney and McCain. He is - a loose canon.

Both Kushner and Trump have shared difficulties in their relationship, but the facts remain. Because of his daughter, Trump has allowed Kushner to push boundaries that are not consistent with America First. The Israeli’s that shadow every Congressional member is of particular concern to America. Yes, Gaza property is beachfront valuable. But that does not mean it can be annexed by Israel and Trump. A move that seemed to be Trump’s position when declaring all Palestinians need to be relocated.

For Americans, the policies of Israel vs Palestine are a grave concern. While Trump is performing enormous victories for America – cutting the chain of Israel is of paramount concern. They are NOT our ally – and never have been. Their history at being shunned and despised by nearly every society in history is not because of a Biblical posture - but because of who they are and what they do. Like Rajaavi – they are rooted in a ‘secular’ version of Ninevah and its porneia. Shunned by God.

Destroyed by God. Because they could not be saved. They were incurable. Their souls too forged in everything antithetical. This is who Trump will be facing tomorrow morning. Who is advising this meeting? How will Susie Wiles, a Roman Catholic, observe this meeting and advise Trump? How to keep Israel from destroying planet EARTH?