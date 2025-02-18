Jack Ma is BACK! After enduring house arrest for the last 4+ years, Xi Jinping is realizing the value that Ma provided to China. Jinping has made a full u-turn and is hailing the successes of Jack Ma and the anticipation of what he can do to invigorate China’s economy. Sort of their version of Elon Musk.

As China sees a realigned economy under the Trump administration, Jinping knows that competition requires private sector innovation. It is inherent in humans to become more aggressive in creating and improving when the competitive edge is pushed. The Biden Regime’s notable department assignments were fluffy and ‘unmerited’ pulling America down in technology development and manufacturing. Men thrive on competition.

DEI was the cornerstone of an equality egomaniacal dumpster. Crashing companies which became prisoners of this mandated government policy. Relieved of this financially destructive impediment, companies can begin to realign Merit and feed instead a sense of Honor. A Man’s Word defines a man. A Man’s inability to follow thru on his Word, also defines a man. That man crumbles from within. Crushing his soul.

Ma’s scuttle with Jinping was over a statement given by Ma that was critical of the CCP. Under communist law, criticizing your government is disallowed. And Ma was punished. China’s about-face will encourage regrowth stimulation.

This further accentuates the crumbling of the EU which is still tethered to their communist dictums.

Ma was not alone in the State Forum conducted by Xi Jinping. Media also showed participants included Tencent chief Pony Ma, and Liang Wenfeng, founder of DeepSeek, the artificial intelligence firm whose chatbot has caused a global stir amongst competitors in the US. It remains a conundrum if the various chat boxes will reconfigure their data analytics to be unbiased by the liberal programming. But competition would be the dangling carrot.

Emerging from the darkness means the light is still blinding – doubts still proliferate and looking for the boogeyman is deeply entrenched in many who tend to distrust Trump and Musk. Every mistake will be boldly written on a banner and flown across the globe spewing chemtrails. Until their eyes become used to the light.

In western views, China is still the boogeyman. In the Trump administration this view is mostly prominent as a direct result of trade disparities. Those imbalances began in the 1980’s. By 1995 that imbalance became significant and dove thru 2005 during the Clinton and Bush eras. Was it China’s fault? Or was it a manipulation imposed by the Deep State to further destroy America?

China’s manufacturing exploded while America’s failed. Cheaper goods and services. Achieved through government ‘subsidies’. If China is allowed to build their economy, they will raise wages and competition can naturally evolve. Conversely, if America can level out its economy and manufacturing and recreate the middle class, a robust economy can be rebooted.

The KEY is ‘subsidies’, an artificial means of competition instead of allowing demand to create the subsidy. The US predominantly subsidizes energy, transportation and agriculture. But subsidies also include Health Insurance and electric vehicles. These need to phase out in order to create real markets. It has become a poker game – if you subsidize so will I, if you back off, so will I – attitude. It is right up there with ‘sanctions’ another trade assassination.

The history of subsidizing dates to FDR’s New Deal, a communist manifesto that caused price fixing, cartel markets, and inflation. Nonetheless, subsequent governments continued the fraud to include wind and solar subsidies, bank failure subsidies, NATO subsidizing all of Europe, and the DoD subsidy market for the defense industry.

When chastising China’s subsidies they are most likely a reaction to America’s. And we might want to take a harder look in our own backyard.

INTEL was given $8 billion in subsidies for its 2 Ohio chip plants that were supposed to be finished by 2025. Today they are laying off workers and claiming the new completion date might be 2028 or 2030… As of 2024, Intel’s COST of Revenue was up 44% while its operating revenue was down 264%. In 2023, Intel’s CEO gave himself a 45% salary increase valued at $16.86 million. WHY are taxpayers funding this poorly run and operated subsidy?

In summary, to make America sustainable again we need to remove all subsidies and sanctions. Unions must compete with merit based comparables. And incentives should only be allowed when a company beats the deadlines and passes ALL inspections.