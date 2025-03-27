Brazil’s Supreme Court is ordering Bolsonaro to stand trial for inciting a ‘violent military’ coup in 2022. He is also accused of being aware of a plot to assassinate Lula, his vice-president Geraldo Alckmin, and Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes. Four of Brazil’s Supreme Court Justices were appointed by Lulu, 2 by Bolsonaro, 3 by Rouseff, 1 by Temer, and 1 by Cardoso. All of these justices with the exception of Bolsonaro’s were appointed by socialist/Marxist Presidents.

The Marxist ideology of jailing the opposition has taken hold recently in a number of countries including, Romanian - Calin Georgescu, Ireland – Conor MacGregor, France – Marin le Pen and now Brazil. The communists are losing and need coups to infiltrate and secure allied countries. While president Trump narrowly missed this same Agenda, other countries have been forced to bend amidst violent mobs of protesters inserted by the Deep State to create chaos.

Facing jail, the double sword would wield a blow to anyone else who dared to be anti-EU. But then, that would be the point.

In each case, the coups have been against any leader who dares to be pro-Russia vs pro-EU. Which translates to being a successful nation vs a nation buried in debt and inflationary collapse. France, Germany and the UK want everyone to go down with them so that they can be subjected to disease and death. The culling of farms and live-stock, and the introduction of the Bird Flu vaccine.

Reuters – “France said on Wednesday its poultry flocks will be allowed outdoors again after a lull in bird flu infections that the government attributed to a vaccination programme.” It is believed that the mRNA vaccine poisons will thus be transferred from the chickens to humans.

Researchers are now busily developing a vaccine for sheep and cattle.

Pfizer, along with other companies like Moderna, is actively working on mRNA vaccines for avian influenza (bird flu), specifically targeting the H5N1 virus, and the U.S. government is exploring options for deployment, including discussions on vaccinating farm workers. That would include Robert Kennedy and his newly appointed, Susan Monarez, as CDC Director.

It is notable that since the insertion of Monarez, five senior officials immediately resigned which is on top of 3 others previously and over 100 staff members laid off by Musk’s DOGE. Monarez is an infectious disease scientist with a PhD in biomedical advanced research. Her support for th4e CoVid Vaccine has been the subject of controversy.

Democrats are waiting in the wings to see how Monarez handles Bird Flu. Kennedy has already declared that farmers should handle bird flu themselves as opposed to mass culling which is the direct cause of egg shortages and massive price hikes for both chicken and eggs. One of Biden’s last mega monster initiatives before exiting stage left was to give Moderna $590 million in taxpayer funds for mRNA Bird flu Bioweapons. Pfizer and GSK are also in development stages of an mRNA jabberwhacky.

There is of course the discussion of adding both the mRNA Covid Jab and the Bird Flu jab to the seasonal flu vax – which otherwise has the exact same ingredients for the past ten+ years. (possibly longer, I got bored).

Given public hesitancy, Jeffery A. Goad, president of the National Foundation for Infectious Diseases, has stated that a mass campaign to dispel the strokes, heart attacks, neurological diseases, ALS, and deaths as a direct result of the CoVid Vax must be censored. How primitive.

It is noteworthy that research for an mRNA Bird Flu vax preceded the newest Bird Flu – outbreak. Any authorization would necessitate FDA approval – under Emergency Use. The new FDA Director is Marty Machary – and advocate of masking and vaccines although denying ‘mandates’