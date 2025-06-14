How do you deal with a madman? In 1517, Niccolò Machiavelli had argued that sometimes it is "a very wise thing to simulate madness". This means if you express emotional inconsistency to me, I’m going to perceive you as more unpredictable. As a result, I’ll feel less control and uncertain about your next move. GK Charleston ~ “In sum, with the madman, you cannot convince him to enter into the real world. You must enter his tilted universe and expose it as a fraud.”

The parallels between Netanyahu and Zelenskky are rife with the psychology of madness. Neither listens. Neither wants peace. Neither cares about their people. The extant of narcissism is off the charts. Therefore, you have to partially come into their world as a calm force of grounding which eliminates their control. Don’t bend to their provocations. Emotional conditioning means averting defensiveness which they glean as a means to regain control.

When I look at these two men, I keep seeing the James Bond villains all wrapped into one giant reality. Ernst Biofeld petting his cat. The smirky smile always gleaming from Netanyahu. The coke addled Zelenskky unable to form thoughts in a brain fried by drugs. Scheming megalomaniacs, villains them all, however, Goldfinger and Oddjob, would define Netanyahu and his wife Sara. While Zelenskky is more like Rosa Klebb wielding her knife shoes.

Ian Fleming, the Bond writer, had a largess friendship with Allen Dulles, MKUltra CIA. Dulles is said to have been the source of many of the ideas in the books and movies. In one sense, Dulles wanted publicity about the new CIA – he wanted positive imagery, and Fleming’s James Bond became a good source. Of course the purpose was to create super-villains and have MI6 and the CIA portrayed as villain killers saving the world.

Bond became its own MKUltra in that villains, or enemies, were established. Just as they are now. Not based on actual villainous deeds, but on preemptive emotions. Iran is an enemy. Russia is an enemy. The need to establish ‘why’ was eliminated on the concentration of the illusion and mass media hypnosis. It allowed the CIA and MI6 to be completely rogue without anyone questioning what they were doing.

It was under Dulles that the 1953 Iran Coup was fomented. Why? Because the Anglo-Iran Oil Company which was owned by the British and paying royalties to Iran, was cheating. The then government of Iran demanded an audit. The coup occurred at the behest of Eisnhower and Churchill. Oil was the impetus. They ousted the PM and gave the Shah, Reza Pahlavi, greater power under the thumb of MI6 and the CIA. The Shah, was a puppet. And the US and Britain raped the country of its resources – in particular, oil.

The Anlo-Iran oil company went on the become British owned BP. When the Ayatollah came to power, he nationalized Iran’s Oil. BP was ousted.

Israel has little oil. Palestine owns the oil. Israel destroys Palestine. Syria has oil – Israel takes control of Syria. Iran’s reserves are substantial. Israel bombs Iran and calls for a coup are the focus across Washington. Suddenly, Reza’s son is the focus. Another pawn puppet to install. While demonizing the Ayatollah and using the media to create an – enemy.

Yemen’s oil is controlled by the Saudis. US and Israel bomb Yemen. Lebanon has mineral resources and offshore oil – untapped. Bomb Lebanon. All in the name of destabilizing ‘an enemy’. In this, Trump is front and center. And not alone. He is the Hit Man making overtures against multiple countries – just as Soros openly operated as the Main representative of the Kabbalah. The deception is the same. Soros pretended philanthropy. Trump embraces Make America Great Again. We are still operating out of the pocket of the CIA.

For Trump, perhaps he can be headlined as Sean Bean/aka Alec Trevelyan – or the evil brother of Bond in a Bond goes rogue setting. As the definition of good and evil become interspersed, intermerged, like a Dulles MKUltra theme – which were replications of WWII Nazi Scientists interrogation techniques on prisoners. Those same High Level Scientists Dulles brought back to the US and set up in Roswell – Area 51 – and Martin Marietta.

And Nothing Has Changed.