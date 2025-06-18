The Atlantic, a far left propaganda media, is concerned that Russia is not defending Iran. The crux of the article is to vilify Putin as a wasteland of allegiance when it comes to supporting his ally, Iran. Which begs the question, was that Israel’s and Trump’s intent? To force Russia into a military conflict to justify America coming to Israel’s protection? Given Trump’s erratic behavior and his false statements of late, such a possibility seems to be exactly what the war hawks had anticipated.

Who is advising Trump? Joint Chief of Staff head, Dan Caine, has stated that Putin’s intent is to absorb Ukraine, and move into other European countries like a PacMan. Caine previously served as associate director of the CIA under the Biden Regime. Simultaneously, as of his Trump appointment, he had recently joined Shield Capital, a venture capital firm. Caine is also a partner at Ribbit Capital, an advisor for Thrive Capital, and the co-founder of RISE Air, a regional airline. He is a “Russia did it” man.

Thrive Capital: Founded by Joshua Kushner, brother to Ivanka’s husband Jared Kushner. One of their $25 billion investments is OpenGov. One of their founders is the Jewish entrepreneur, Joe Lonsdale, who also co-founded ‘Palantir’. Thrive is a government technology company focused on cloud software. They have 1900 government entities under their subscriptions. Funding comes thru Andreesson Ben Horowitz, Guy Oseary, Ashton Kutcher, Scott Cook – and Thrive. Horowitz donated heavily to Kamala. Oseary’s business partner is – Madonna…

Dan Caine is advising President Trump while advising Thrive which is a Jewish capital firm run by Trump’s son-in-laws brother and Jewish Israeli Zionist.

Ribbit: Ribbit in Hebrew means ‘interest’ and is connected to Torah Law which prohibits lending or borrowing money on interest between two Jews. The Team at Ribbit includes Meyer Malka, Nick Shelek, etc… etc… etc… One of their funders is Cheryl Sandberg of Bill Clinton, Secretary of Treasury, World Bank, and META fame. She is Jewish. Google is also a funding partner. Laela Sturdy runs their emerging business funding. Her background began with a fellowship via Paul and Daisy Soros. And somehow Trump doesn’t see this dichotomy of manipulation?

In essence, Trump is getting his feed of information from a man who is pro-Ukraine, Pro-Israel, anti-Russia, a war hawk who spent time in the Iraq and Afghanistan wars of nonsense and most importantly a cog in the human trafficking corrosion we call the CIA. And the beat goes on. The Israeli influence is continually Trump’s downfall.

While Israel has roundly rejected Putin aiding in a negotiated truce between Iran and Israel, the Middle East is on uneasy footing given any larger engagement would directly impact the ‘neighborhood’. And that neighborhood has expanded to Pakistan which despite clashes last year is condemning Israel and calling for Netanyahu to be properly arrested for violating International Law. Saudi Arabia’s bin Salman has also raised alarms condemning Israel.

Should President Trump attack Iran, he risks losing the Middle East deals he just closed last month! He risks losing Republican support. And he risks public support. The vast majority do NOT want war. The war hawks that have ruled Washington are out of touch with reality. Engaging American forces could see the devastation of allies including Qatar as well. Not because they are allies of Iran, but on the principle that they invading a Middle East country – their land. Their sovereignty.

The Empire of America is on the wrong side. Trump needs to let go of his ego. We spent 20 years in Afghanistan fighting the Taliban and LOST. It is not lost on the Middle East that Netanyahu has no boundaries. Any country could be his next target – looming largess would be Jordan. Strategically speaking Jordan has the River that Israel needs and wants all to themselves. It is not Russia advancing to coup eastern Europe, the Jewish distraction of deceit is well known.

And Dan Caine needs to resigned. And then there is this spectacular nugget of an argument between AIPAC Ted Cruz and Tucker Carlson that is Spitefully Significant!!

