Netanyahu and the American apparatus are voicing the same narrative, ‘preemptive’ - ‘Iran close to nuclear enrichment’ – ‘attack before it is too late’. For Bush it was ‘weapons of mass destruction’. The purpose? Attack the Middle East. The claim was asserted by Colin Powell and Dick Cheney.

“Iraq's behavior demonstrate that Saddam Hussein and his regime have made no effort ... to disarm as required by the international community. Indeed, the facts and Iraq's behavior show that Saddam Hussein and his regime are concealing their efforts to produce more weapons of mass destruction ... every statement I make today is backed up by sources, solid sources.” ~ Colin Powell.

Who were Powell’s sources? The Jewish Institute For National Security In America (JINSA). It was JINSA which advocated for regime change in Iraq and American funding of opposition groups in Iran. They told Colin Powell there were weapons of mass destruction. JINSA organizes delegations of US military officers to go to Israel for ‘training in Jewish causes’. Which has included; Major Generals – David Grange, Jarvis Lynch, and Sidney Shachnow.

These military officers are then directed to write positive op-eds for various media outlets. Fifty past participants have written broad based bias statements regarding Palestine. To show their loyalty to the Zionist regime of blackmail. The program was expanded from US military to US Law Enforcement. The purpose – to ‘educate US law enforcement in countering domestic terrorism using Mossad/IDF techniques’.

Laura Loomer has opening advocated for another 9-11 in the US in order to blame Iran. Today, she is claiming the Muslim Brotherhood is actively orchestrating the riots despite them being funded by Jewish groups including the ADL. While inciting Trump to join Netanyahu in WAR, Loomer simultaneously posts a claim that he is the most profound peace maker in the world.

The Deception Grid is well ingrained in Jewish ideology – layers upon layers of changed names, conversions, NGO’s, funding sources, etc… help to obscure what and who are behind the curtain manipulating the marionette strings. When an operation is successful, its script is rewritten decades later to accommodate a current operation utilizing all the exact same means of deception.

That’s why it is called a ‘playbook’. Because it is a literal attachment to The Protocols. With AI in the trigger position.

Within JINSA they have a number of programs including; Military Leadership Education Institute and Congressional National Security Program to Israel. Participants are introduced to the IDF and Mossad.

In 2023, the CEO of JINSA, Michael Makovsky, went before Congress to argue for the US to assist in attacking Iran. “Our most consistent policy focus has been how best for the United States to address Iran’s nuclear and conventional threats to our interests. I am grateful that the Committee has chosen to highlight the word “strategy” when assessing the Biden administration’s Iran effort…” In his speech he cites both Pompeo and Milley as actively aligned with Israel’s mission to wipe Iran off the face of the earth. US Boots On The Ground…

Makovsky provided his six point plan for what the US must do to defend Israel and destroy Iran. In one such point Makovsky states that if the US doesn’t take down Iran’s nuclear facilities, then when Israel attacks said facilities, they will release a nuclear meltdown. During summer months, Iran experiences winds from the east and southeast – north to northwest. In that field is Iraq, Syria and Turkey.

The Zionists have already infiltrated our Military, our Sheriff and Police departments, and our Congress. The deception across social media is rife with fake accounts claiming Iranians are against their country and pro-Israel while every MAGA is falling for this. Produced, filmed, and uploaded by Israeli’s. PR fabrications are poor quality, imagery is from last year or a decade ago. It would be no different than the Gazans celebrating being bombed. And Israel cannot undo its heinous crimes.

Fooled ONCE – don’t be fooled AGAIN. That will be our occupation as Israel takes over America.