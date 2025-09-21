When did Economists become the soup de jeur? When I was in college, the mantra was that if an economist ‘predicted’ anything, do the exact opposite. Somehow, they gained superior status from what was initially considered a ‘philosophy’, much like science. It would seem that status was created by the Bretton Woods Conference which led to the creation of the IMF and World Bank.

While John Maynard Keynes was behind the initial outline as presented by the British, at the last minute Harry Dexter White was given the go ahead by the US as the architect of Bretton Woods. White worked in the US Treasury beneath Treasury Secretary Henry Morgenthau, Jr. who played a pivotal role in financing the US incursion into WWII with ‘debt’ by claiming if the US did not intervene, we were complicit.

Morgenthau came from a prominent German Jewish family. However, Morgenthau Jr. dropped out of high school, worked on a tree farm – and yet was appointed to one of the most prestigious and highest offices in the US Government as the first American Jewish Secretary of Treasury. Morgenthau’s wife Elinor was from the wealthy banking Lehman family. Both FDR and Morgenthau were also Free Masons.

Forming the new program Social Security, Morgenthau called it a tax. A means for the government to hustle more money from the working class in order to maintain – a peasant status. Simultaneously, he used his clout to use these Taxpayer Funds to create various Jewish organizations and open refugee status for more than 200,000 to immigrate to the US. It is notable that most, if not all Jewish organizations ONLY allow Jews top participate.

It is also notable that the Department of Defense currently renamed the Department of War was the name initially given by Democrat New Deal – FDR & Morgenthau. FDR apparently made no decisions without the advice and guidance of his new best friend.

Truman was not nearly as accommodating of Morgenthau as FDR stating, “He’s a "block head, nut" who "didn't know shit from apple butter.” Given Truman’s disdain for the Jewish population, he was otherwise ‘somehow convinced’ to partition Palestine on behalf of the Zionist organization founded by Chaim Weizmann. Based on Truman’s diary, it appears his outward support of Jewish Zionism was not his inward thoughts or feelings, leading to the theory that the Epstein ideology was implemented well before Epstein.

The first Chief Economist at the newly formed IMF was Edward Bernstein (Jewish) – deputy to Harry White. And thus the government infiltration was enacted as early as 1945. Many of today’s economists have stated that had America acquiesced o Keynes, the devaluation of the dollar would not have taken place. As such, the Morgenthau declaration has taken the dollar value down to a mere 3cents. Bankrupting Americans – and America. A Protocol.

Economists in general produce research and teach. The IMF employs over 100 economists, the Federal Reserve Board employs 400 and a total of roughly 4500 are employed by federal, state and local governments, while over 25,000 teach. Jerome Powell is a lawyer. He worked as a lawyer for less than four years before moving to UBS where he concentrated on finance – having no education in ‘finance” or “economics”.

While Trump’s visit to the UK was highlighted for its pomp and Royalty, the banquet dinner was nothing less than a whose who of every billionaire including; Microsoft CEO, Palantir, Murdoch, Tim Cook of Apple, Blackstone, Altman, Sachs, Google, Witkoff, Nvidia, etc… embracing 160 guests at one table. What this meeting was NOT about was the US and UK economies. It was not about benefiting Americans…

It was about billionaires making more billions and how The Club can sway the outcome through various deals aimed at growing their margins and profits. So what is this grand Tech deal? Specific details of the Tech Prosperity Deal are sparse, but officials said that the plan will invest in the development of 12 advanced nuclear reactors and that energy will go toward supplying energy needs for the U.K. The value of The deal is stated to be U.S. $350 billion, which is expected to generate 15,000 jobs across the U.K. and up to 2,500 or less - jobs in the U.S. The time frame is decades.

The economic impact on Americans? $0.

Americans continue to fund the bulk of Israel’s GDP, healthcare, military industrial complex, African Wars including, Somalia, Sudan, Nigeria, etc… and their welfare program which funds some 35% of Israelis. This is where our tax dollars go. Israel is living the guaranteed income and free social programs as espoused by the World Economic Forum – at the behest of American Taxpayers. For which there is no benefit to us. Only higher BILLS.

This American Economy of slave labor is the bastard child of the bankers who created our Economic System out of the Protocols for the demise of America while we watched.