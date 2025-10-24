JUDEA CHRISTIAN: The belief that Christians and Jews are one and the same. Which would equate to Christians believing that Christ is a manifestation of Satan and is living eternity in a vat of semen in Hell.

How is it that this great Disposition is not addressed by Christians? How is it that ‘pastors’ can embrace this concept while simultaneously acknowledging the Jews killed CHRIST? The LOGIC is so far into the land of La-la that I cannot comprehend the consideration of this discussion.

And yet, the persons on Facebook and Twitter who argue these points against me can’t seem to grasp this great DIVIDE. Cavern. Of. CHRIST. Christ means Christian. Take out the Christ and you are an ‘ian’. A nobody. But somehow, my making mention that the entire concept of a ‘Judea Christian’ is a conflict of reality brought me much ‘commentary’. Not necessarily positive. Quoting out of context Bible Verses. Was common. I dutifully looked up each of them within various ‘translations’ which I find necessary.

A few of you made conjectures about my personal life. Without knowing me. Which we all do – to some extent. So, I will provide a fishtank of how I stay sane. I suppose foremost would be waking up and my view is of trees and sky and shrubs and whatever happens to be. I then turn on a slew of animal memes to make me laugh. Then my puppy and I go for a walk and breathe in – nature. Stopping frequently to smell a flower, or a snail whatever it may be. He sits in my lap now as I type.

I have music playing – always piano. Occasionally, I take a break and chair dance to the music. Ballet style. All my muscles love this. My Tomato is now sleeping between my back and my desk chair. And I bid adieu.