The concept that Jews are actually descendants of Khazarian’s has been disputed by Jews who are Khazarian, including geneticist, Doron Behar. Why is it so important for the Ashkenazi Jews of today to deny their true heritage? Because it would completely upend their claimed right to Israel and Palestine. Genesis 10:3 references the sons of Gomer as Ashkenaz, Riphath and Togarmah. According to Khazar records, Togarmah is regarded as the ancestor of the Turkic-speaking peoples.

In 700 BC, the Turkic people were the Scythians. They were defeated by the Goths in 300 BC. This same region became Khazar around 700 AD. The Khazars were a confederation of tribes from the Caucasus, including Slavic, Scythian, Hunnic–Bulgar, Iranian, Alans, and Turkish peoples. A smaller Step in the Scythian region. Given the Khazars were a conglomeration of different Caucasus, it would be impossible to use genetic DNA identifiers in a comparison to today’s Ashkenazi Jews.

Recently, archeology has determined the same region, Scythia is where the Amazonian women fighters were found to have derived.

What the Turkic Khazars were not of - is the Twelve Tribes of Israel. In 1976, Arthur Koestler, a Hungarian Jew and Communist posited the Khazars were the thirteenth tribe. Koestler later resigned from the Communist Party, He wrote a very successful 'sex encyclopedia'. Worked for MI5 as a propaganda writer, experimented with LSD and other drugs, worked a stint with the CIA, was diagnosed with cancer and commit suicide with his mistress.

The Khazars did not convert to Judaism because Jews had yet to exist – they adopted the Talmud as their religion instead of Muhammad’s Islam and Europe’s Christianity. The Babylonian Talmud is a compilation of laws and conversations written in the 8th century. Babylon in the Bible was ravaged in sin and was ordered by God to be destroyed.

From the Babylonian Talmud, the halakhah was derived in which Goyims were defined as all non-jews. Only Jews can be The Chosen Ones – despite the fact that 90% of Jews are atheist or secular with no belief in God or Christ. Non-jews included descendants of Jacob.

The rabbis of the Talmud believed that magic was real and legitimate, when performed by sages who used the power of Torah. Furthering their Babylonian, non-Godly rhetoric. I remind that the word “Maji” means magicians or sages and the Christian Bible has been rewritten by Jewish scholars to make it more Judaic.

The Talmud is translated to mean ‘The Way’ which is also Taoism. One is based on living in harmony within all ways of the Universe – the other is about radical hatred of all persons who are non-Jews and how to treat them.

Today we watched as President Trump welcomed into the fold Sam Altman and Larry Ellison. Both of Ashkenazi secularism. Ellison was particularly front and center discussing using mass surveillance to make sure people behave, and creating an mRNA vax for cancer that would require everyone to comply ‘based on matching their blood’ with a sooper doper AI methodology.

Further radicalizing his intentions, Trump told Musk that either Musk or Altman should buy Tik Tok – in what would be a hostile and illegal takeover. Musk did not seem too keen on Trump telling him what to do with his money, not to mention Musk’s strained relationship with Altman over OpenAI which they co-founded.

Ramaswamy has already dropped out of DOGE, and Musk is facing three lawsuits as a result of his allegiance to Trump.

Being vetted, Elise Stefanik looked visibly uncomfortable when she claimed under oath that the Palestinians had no right to their land and Israel was simply defending itself in its obliteration of Gaza and now the West Bank.

Sam Altman is a member of the World Economic Forum along with Argentina’s Milei. The feud over OpenAI has become one in which Altman advertises the feud, calls out Musk as a bully, and openly scorns him. A lawsuit is now pending between Altman and Musk on safety concerns and the future of OpenAI. Trump forcing Musk’s hand was a low blow.

Making matters worse, Altman has met with the CIA regarding their use of the OpenAI system. Encouraging them to actively work together. The same CIA that Musk booted from Twitter. The same CIA working with the Mossad to destroy America.

The last odd Trump nugget is his social media post telling Putin if Putin doesn’t end the war in Ukraine there will be Hell to pay – despite Trump’s previous promises that he would find a solution within 24 hours. A solution he has not presented. Although at this point the solution would be to remove Zelenskky, and let Russia takeover the country.

Trump also said that Washington would “likely” slap additional sanctions on Moscow if the Kremlin refuses to engage in peace talks, and that his administration would “look into” the possibility of providing more weapons to Ukraine. Slap more sanctions on Venezuela. And basically rile every country on earth against America.

Trump's foreign policy of trying too hard to look strong, instead of Detente is NOT a good Presentation!