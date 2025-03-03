Kier Starmer is gloating. He signed an open agreement with Zelenskky for mineral rights in Ukraine. The agreement is void/invalid. The Macron Summit to address Ukraine was a showcase of clowns and jesters who don’t have the legal intellect to understand a document signed by a squatter has the impact of toilet paper.

Following the disastrous meeting with Trump and Vance, Zelenskky ran to the UK for a pre-planned meeting of the globalists. It is notable that the darling Meloni attended despite claiming her support for Trump while she woos Elon Musk. Sunday, the UK and France claimed they were working on a one-month truce in Ukraine “in the air, at sea and on energy infrastructure”. Why would they define the truce in this manner? It doesn't mention on LAND, the nuclear facility, or buildings. And why one month? Regroup.

As noted by Israel, truces typically are simply a means for temporary regrouping as in transporting weapons and troops into Ukraine from the UK and France. WWIII style. The UK had simultaneously stated that they would give Ukraine another $2.26 billion for weapons… More weapons is hardly an indicator of a truce or peace. But then the level of IQ that we witness is astoundingly simpleton.

The Obvious: Putin doesn’t trust anyone in the EU. Putin has emphatically stated no troops. Putin has acknowledged Zelenskky has no authority to act as President given the elections were evaded last March 2024. So, the UK and France are pursuing a non-sequitur to simply by time. Their Master’s are still – thinking… Maybe they need time to get their assets out of Europe before they allow the Nukes to rain.

The concept of a one month truce is a fabrication given Zelenskky adamantly continues to declare there will not be a peace treaty. Which would explain why Starmer wants to send ‘peacekeepers in the form of troops and supplies’ to Ukraine. Just in case. Really? Mutiny. The UK, France and Germany need a mutiny to get their countries back from the clutches of the Deep State.

Starmer seems oblivious to the fact that Muslims from Africa are coming in droves to take over the UK. Sending troops to Ukraine is thus an indicator that the UK is positioning a coup by said Muslims while the elite relocate. Videos of these illegal immigrants claiming they ‘hate white people’ were rampant during 2024. King Charles has deterred nothing. Thus, advocating the collapse of Britain.

The fact that King Charles has openly embraced Zelenskky has left Europe wholly divided. While MSM attempt to show UK citizens solidarity with Ukraine via ongoing protests, the number of protesters is under 100. Not exactly ‘news-worthy’. Today Charles is meeting with Trudeau to discuss how the outgoing PM can obscure president Trump’s comments about Canada becoming the 51st State. Meaning, Canada would be released from its Communist Monarchy – King Charles.

The BBC, a UK government controlled media, has been directed to intercept Truth and frame Trump as an evil tormentor and Ukraine as a sweet child.

What seems to elude those in the news media is the reality of these rare earth mineral deposits in Ukraine: 1) Half now belong to Russia. 2) To construct a mine and begin producing salable minerals would take 12 to 18 YEARS! It is not a tomorrow endeavor. By the time there is any cash flow – the world will have moved on to a completely different production source. 3) China is the leading expert in constructing the infrastructure and operations of such a mine. The EU? They would have to import engineers and miners from China. What would be China’s incentive? NONE.

At 94, Soros, who took claim to Ukraine in 1991 with Bush’s approval, is not up to par in his ability to strategize. Alex has a PhD in ‘History’. Perhaps this is why the clowns and jesters are running in circles making huge errors in their calculations and analyses. The Marionette cannot move unless someone knows how to manipulate the strings. It takes talent. Alex has apparently called in reinforcements: Susan Rice, Obama, Nuland and Blinken. Treason.

According to a now riff – Mollie Hemingway called out the Rice trio as having intervened in the Zelenskky deal on behalf of Ukraine and the EU clowns. Susan Rice fuels a sharp tongue response, “For the record, I have never met Zelenskyy and never spoken to him,” Rice clapped back. “Ever. Or advised him or anybody around him. It’s a shame that you contend that it is in the U.S. national interest to sell out Ukraine and suck up to Putin.”

Mollie’s response was to regurgitate Rice’s history of LIES and more Lies regarding Benghazi and Trump. Of course, the fact that Blinken has been a rabid Ukraine philanderer partaking in the party scenes in Ukraine, and hosting meetings with Rice, Kissinger, Biden, Kerry, Hillary, Netanyahu, and Jinping as a National Security Advisor would mean she was literally “tasked” with meeting Zelenskky!!

The Deep State is making FATAL FLAWS. Their desperation is potentially leaving them open to serious criminal charges as well as Treason by a Military Tribunal headed by Hegseth. And The World Turns on an ever aging and rusted track needing some serious lubricant.