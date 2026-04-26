Dubai, the UAE and Israel have locked down any-and-all footage of the damages caused by Iran. Anyone violating this restrictive edict will be arrested. All information with regard to the damages can only be verified via the respective governments. Any other media imagery is considered fake and will result in fines and prison sentences. Rumors are also considered fake and those who participate in such propaganda are immediately arrested. Dubai has arrested over 125 persons in recent months over Iran damage. Apparently, these participants in War feel that their citizens must be deceived to preserve a state and global perception.

America under the Trump Regime is kept in a Jello mold of information created by backroom pundits spreading fake and false news across social media. They are classified as paid Influencers who typically purchase followers from various entities like Tweetboost, to elevate their presence. Why? To preserve a global and American perception of reality. To hone mass media thought control. To elevate Trump to a position of Monarch within the global sphere. Because Monarchial authoritarian rule is preferable in dominating the citizenry.

Qatari and UAE citizens are given massive freebees including healthcare, education, electricity, water, subsidized oil, etc… In exchange, citizens may never speak against the regimes. Freedom of speech does not exist. Oddly, the US gives Qatar foreign aid annually, although it is minimal, ranking 34th between Canada and Italy, there seems to be no valid reason. What these two countries share is the fact that their citizens make up only 12% of the population. Everyone else is imported as a labourer.

When Soros ordered the influx of migrant workers throughout Europe and America, did he anticipate they would become labourers? Or criminals? Was CoVid supposed to curb America’s citizen population toward a 12% number against open borders so as to match the framework of Middle East Monarchies? Like Qatar and the UAE, the illegals being brought into America would be the slaves – Hunger Games Style. At least that would appear to be the vision.

But Trump’s bombastic behavior is rattling the swords of ethics and morality as he declares the world is just one big casino and everything is fair game if you have the money. The Casino originating where the money flows – Middle East. Kushner’s Gaza vision was replete with everything but a palace. Unperturbed, Trump decided to expand his White House palace with a Ballroom which somewhat mimics the décor of the Amiri Doman in Doha or the Emirate Palace. And the means? Gambling. Polymarket, Insider Trading, Peace Boards, get-out-of-jail free bribes, and the colonization of various countries to control their resources.

In Trump’s vision, the world is one big gambling center wherein the games have a mathematically determined advantage for the house, known as the house edge, which ensures that the casino will make a profit in the long run. Trump wants to assure that he is the Kingpin of the global casino and thus secure a percentage of the take.

The epitome of ‘follow the money’ after Iran began charging for passage through the Strait of Hormuz, Trump was all aboard the money train and offered to go halves… When that failed, Trump escalated the War bringing in aircraft carriers, warships, drones, and boots on the ground. Ready, willing and able to ‘take Iran to the stone age’ so Trump could control the Strait. Not on behalf of America, but on behalf of King Trump. $1 to $2 million fee per passage – roughly 130-140 passages per day! $95 Billion per year.

The White House Ballroom which benefits zero American Citizens is continuing construction despite a lawsuit. It symbolizes pomp and prestige. The price tag has risen by 33% in one year from $300 million to $400 million and is likely to top out in the half billion range. It bears mentioning that the completion date will be in 2029 – after Trump’s term indicating the possibility he has no intention of leaving the White House.

The Ballroom is being constructed by Clark Construction labourers paid roughly $42,000 per year, or just $20 per hour utilizing the SDBE15 program for hiring minority owned small businesses. In addition to the above ground, the Epstein Bunker below ground will be paid for by Taxpayers with no cost yet associated to that portion of the building. But it has most certainly raised eyebrows given there are no blueprints… Does Trump now hold Epstein’s Black Book?

The Information War is very real and very invasive. While surveillance of American citizens is expanded, their social media platforms clicked, checked, blackballed, and ghosted, the Trump Regime intends to regulate those who are not members of the Big Club while allowing Mafia criminals reprieve to launder money, commit fraud & theft without interruption as long as they tithe the Big Guy. The King Casino.

What is Certain - Trump is not going to allow Iran to keep the massive easy money maker, The Strait of Hormuz as he powers through his ‘investments’.