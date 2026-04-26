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Anthony Aaron's avatar
Anthony Aaron
18hEdited

A bit about that UAE/israel fustercluck …

The recent conflict between the United States, Israel, and Iran has stripped away many illusions about the Middle East’s true alignments. When Iranian missiles and drones began raining down on Emirati territory in early 2026, striking Al Dhafra Air Base, Fujairah oil terminals, Jebel Ali port, and Dubai International Airport, the carefully cultivated fiction of UAE neutrality collapsed in flames. By April 2026, Emirati air defenses had engaged 537 ballistic missiles, 26 cruise missiles, and 2,256 drones in the largest Iranian attack campaign ever directed at the Gulf state.

The war did not create the UAE’s alignment with Israel. It merely exposed what had been building in secret for three decades. Former Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, in a leaked private message circulated on Telegram in the early days of the conflict, put the Iranian view of the UAE with brutal clarity. Writing as a private citizen proposing a strategy his former government colleagues had not solicited, Zarif argued that strikes on the UAE were justified alongside those on American and Israeli targets. “The UAE means Israel,” he wrote.

This accusation did not emerge from nowhere. It was the culmination of a covert relationship that began in Washington hotel rooms in the mid-1990s and metastasized through intelligence sharing, surveillance technology transfers, military coordination, and billions of dollars in trade, all while the Emirates maintained a public posture of Arab solidarity and distance from the Zionist state.

https://www.unz.com/jnino/how-the-uae-became-israels-hidden-partner-in-the-gulf/

… and an interesting side bit about your quote, "Everyone else is imported as a labourer."

It seems the israelis are going to grant 'citizenship' after 'conversion to Orthodox Judaism' to hundreds of thousands of East Indian jews … some of whom have already arrived there. Maybe a ton of our H1B invaders will head there …

First wave of Indian migrants lands in Israel to expand settlements, replace Palestinian laborers

A $30-million plan aims to bring 6,000 Indian Jews by 2030, to expand illegal settlements, and replace the Palestinian workforce … and to expand the illegal settlements. Big surprise, that …

Many of those arriving are expected to be placed in absorption centers in Nof HaGalil, where some will join relatives who had already moved to Israel in previous years, as part of efforts to plug the labor gap left by Israel’s genocide in Gaza and the subsequent cutoff of Palestinian workers. (Obviously, the Palestinians were never trusted to be anything but day laborers in construction and related work -- which is what these imported 'jews' will be fortunate to become for the jews who own and operate israel …)

The rollout reflects a structured state-led effort to import new labor and population groups while Palestinian workers remain excluded following Israel’s genocide in Gaza.

Israel had blocked Palestinian labor at scale after October 2023, cutting off over 100,000 workers who had previously entered from the occupied West Bank and depended on jobs inside Israel for their livelihood.

Prior to the genocide, Palestinians made up a significant share of the workforce, accounting for nearly 30 percent of the construction sector, with tens of thousands also employed in settlements and industrial zones.

Israel moved quickly to replace that labor pool, bringing in more than 20,000 Indian workers by mid-2025, including large numbers in construction roles, with the purpose of replacing Palestinian labor during the Israel's genocide of Palestinians in Gaza.

https://thecradle.co/articles/first-wave-of-indian-migrants-lands-in-israel-to-expand-settlements-replace-palestinian-laborers

What a great bunch of folks … chosen … indeed …

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Robert Welch's avatar
Robert Welch
15h

You're describing a very crooked road to the Strait.

Or, what are those lyrics ?.....Oh yea, " The Long and winding road...."

And, at the same time, he says, " We won. " - With a strait face.

Glory be, hallelujah......Mercy !

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