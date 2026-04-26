King Trump's Ballroom and Underground Epstein Bunker
Dubai, the UAE and Israel have locked down any-and-all footage of the damages caused by Iran. Anyone violating this restrictive edict will be arrested. All information with regard to the damages can only be verified via the respective governments. Any other media imagery is considered fake and will result in fines and prison sentences. Rumors are also considered fake and those who participate in such propaganda are immediately arrested. Dubai has arrested over 125 persons in recent months over Iran damage. Apparently, these participants in War feel that their citizens must be deceived to preserve a state and global perception.
America under the Trump Regime is kept in a Jello mold of information created by backroom pundits spreading fake and false news across social media. They are classified as paid Influencers who typically purchase followers from various entities like Tweetboost, to elevate their presence. Why? To preserve a global and American perception of reality. To hone mass media thought control. To elevate Trump to a position of Monarch within the global sphere. Because Monarchial authoritarian rule is preferable in dominating the citizenry.
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Qatari and UAE citizens are given massive freebees including healthcare, education, electricity, water, subsidized oil, etc… In exchange, citizens may never speak against the regimes. Freedom of speech does not exist. Oddly, the US gives Qatar foreign aid annually, although it is minimal, ranking 34th between Canada and Italy, there seems to be no valid reason. What these two countries share is the fact that their citizens make up only 12% of the population. Everyone else is imported as a labourer.
When Soros ordered the influx of migrant workers throughout Europe and America, did he anticipate they would become labourers? Or criminals? Was CoVid supposed to curb America’s citizen population toward a 12% number against open borders so as to match the framework of Middle East Monarchies? Like Qatar and the UAE, the illegals being brought into America would be the slaves – Hunger Games Style. At least that would appear to be the vision.
But Trump’s bombastic behavior is rattling the swords of ethics and morality as he declares the world is just one big casino and everything is fair game if you have the money. The Casino originating where the money flows – Middle East. Kushner’s Gaza vision was replete with everything but a palace. Unperturbed, Trump decided to expand his White House palace with a Ballroom which somewhat mimics the décor of the Amiri Doman in Doha or the Emirate Palace. And the means? Gambling. Polymarket, Insider Trading, Peace Boards, get-out-of-jail free bribes, and the colonization of various countries to control their resources.
In Trump’s vision, the world is one big gambling center wherein the games have a mathematically determined advantage for the house, known as the house edge, which ensures that the casino will make a profit in the long run. Trump wants to assure that he is the Kingpin of the global casino and thus secure a percentage of the take.
The epitome of ‘follow the money’ after Iran began charging for passage through the Strait of Hormuz, Trump was all aboard the money train and offered to go halves… When that failed, Trump escalated the War bringing in aircraft carriers, warships, drones, and boots on the ground. Ready, willing and able to ‘take Iran to the stone age’ so Trump could control the Strait. Not on behalf of America, but on behalf of King Trump. $1 to $2 million fee per passage – roughly 130-140 passages per day! $95 Billion per year.
The White House Ballroom which benefits zero American Citizens is continuing construction despite a lawsuit. It symbolizes pomp and prestige. The price tag has risen by 33% in one year from $300 million to $400 million and is likely to top out in the half billion range. It bears mentioning that the completion date will be in 2029 – after Trump’s term indicating the possibility he has no intention of leaving the White House.
The Ballroom is being constructed by Clark Construction labourers paid roughly $42,000 per year, or just $20 per hour utilizing the SDBE15 program for hiring minority owned small businesses. In addition to the above ground, the Epstein Bunker below ground will be paid for by Taxpayers with no cost yet associated to that portion of the building. But it has most certainly raised eyebrows given there are no blueprints… Does Trump now hold Epstein’s Black Book?
The Information War is very real and very invasive. While surveillance of American citizens is expanded, their social media platforms clicked, checked, blackballed, and ghosted, the Trump Regime intends to regulate those who are not members of the Big Club while allowing Mafia criminals reprieve to launder money, commit fraud & theft without interruption as long as they tithe the Big Guy. The King Casino.
What is Certain - Trump is not going to allow Iran to keep the massive easy money maker, The Strait of Hormuz as he powers through his ‘investments’.
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A bit about that UAE/israel fustercluck …
The recent conflict between the United States, Israel, and Iran has stripped away many illusions about the Middle East’s true alignments. When Iranian missiles and drones began raining down on Emirati territory in early 2026, striking Al Dhafra Air Base, Fujairah oil terminals, Jebel Ali port, and Dubai International Airport, the carefully cultivated fiction of UAE neutrality collapsed in flames. By April 2026, Emirati air defenses had engaged 537 ballistic missiles, 26 cruise missiles, and 2,256 drones in the largest Iranian attack campaign ever directed at the Gulf state.
The war did not create the UAE’s alignment with Israel. It merely exposed what had been building in secret for three decades. Former Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, in a leaked private message circulated on Telegram in the early days of the conflict, put the Iranian view of the UAE with brutal clarity. Writing as a private citizen proposing a strategy his former government colleagues had not solicited, Zarif argued that strikes on the UAE were justified alongside those on American and Israeli targets. “The UAE means Israel,” he wrote.
This accusation did not emerge from nowhere. It was the culmination of a covert relationship that began in Washington hotel rooms in the mid-1990s and metastasized through intelligence sharing, surveillance technology transfers, military coordination, and billions of dollars in trade, all while the Emirates maintained a public posture of Arab solidarity and distance from the Zionist state.
https://www.unz.com/jnino/how-the-uae-became-israels-hidden-partner-in-the-gulf/
… and an interesting side bit about your quote, "Everyone else is imported as a labourer."
It seems the israelis are going to grant 'citizenship' after 'conversion to Orthodox Judaism' to hundreds of thousands of East Indian jews … some of whom have already arrived there. Maybe a ton of our H1B invaders will head there …
First wave of Indian migrants lands in Israel to expand settlements, replace Palestinian laborers
A $30-million plan aims to bring 6,000 Indian Jews by 2030, to expand illegal settlements, and replace the Palestinian workforce … and to expand the illegal settlements. Big surprise, that …
Many of those arriving are expected to be placed in absorption centers in Nof HaGalil, where some will join relatives who had already moved to Israel in previous years, as part of efforts to plug the labor gap left by Israel’s genocide in Gaza and the subsequent cutoff of Palestinian workers. (Obviously, the Palestinians were never trusted to be anything but day laborers in construction and related work -- which is what these imported 'jews' will be fortunate to become for the jews who own and operate israel …)
The rollout reflects a structured state-led effort to import new labor and population groups while Palestinian workers remain excluded following Israel’s genocide in Gaza.
Israel had blocked Palestinian labor at scale after October 2023, cutting off over 100,000 workers who had previously entered from the occupied West Bank and depended on jobs inside Israel for their livelihood.
Prior to the genocide, Palestinians made up a significant share of the workforce, accounting for nearly 30 percent of the construction sector, with tens of thousands also employed in settlements and industrial zones.
Israel moved quickly to replace that labor pool, bringing in more than 20,000 Indian workers by mid-2025, including large numbers in construction roles, with the purpose of replacing Palestinian labor during the Israel's genocide of Palestinians in Gaza.
https://thecradle.co/articles/first-wave-of-indian-migrants-lands-in-israel-to-expand-settlements-replace-palestinian-laborers
What a great bunch of folks … chosen … indeed …
You're describing a very crooked road to the Strait.
Or, what are those lyrics ?.....Oh yea, " The Long and winding road...."
And, at the same time, he says, " We won. " - With a strait face.
Glory be, hallelujah......Mercy !