Colorado is flooding. Mexico is flooding! What is going on? La Nina. Technically, the El Nino and La Nina are a force of climate change, they just have existed since weather became tracked and have nothing to do with the ‘man-made’ theory. These polar indices impact the jet stream and can create havoc on particular vortexes within their range of anomalies. The NOAA refers to these nuances as ‘predictions’ because when it comes to Mother Nature, she will simply perform feats that only she chooses. Under normal circumstances.

Unfortunately, Mother Nature’s responses to the government/military weather manipulation warfare can create havoc when they find themselves at odds for control. Thus, hurricanes expand. Tornadoes drill further where none existed before. Typhoons are more devastating. And our sea creatures are confused causing mass beachings. For midwestern and northern states La Nina means brrrr cold and lots of snow. For the south it means drought.

Weather ‘scientists’ speculated over a glass of Absinth and their Ouija board and have determined that these fluxes persist for 9-12 month … or 3, 4 or maybe 7 years, as in – whatever we have no clue. This time, they claim La Nina became effective September and will persist through the end of the year – as in 4 months. Why? Because having no idea means your job is secure for eternity.

Some sleuths have noted that since the government shutdown there is a significant lack of those nasty-pants chemtrails. I guess weather manipulators are nonessential. These geniuses of weather manipulation maintain that such things are absurd – a Conspiracy Theory. Yet, weather warfare has been a focus of the military since at least the 1950’s. The reason for the pretense? The Pentagon’s reasoning would state ‘classified information’. Must not let the bad guys know who has the capabilities and to what extent.

It reminds me of when we were stationed in East Berlin before The Wall and my father would be invited to a party of spies. Everyone at the party was a spy, but everyone pretended they didn’t know everyone was a spy. Given the absurdity, my father would attend the parties in his finest silk hand-made Japanese suit, a floor length black cape, black leather gloves, a fedora, black sunglasses and brandish his riding crop for emphasis. While all the women wore their pearls and pillbox hats. Of course, guns were mandatory.

Such is the military. Pretend no one else knows when EVERYONE knows. My dad? Comedic Relief.

Certainly, we can surmise that the US, Canada, China, Russia, and the UK at the very least have perfected their various means of weather warfare. But they mustn’t let on lest the populace at large were to realize that their homes complete destruction was the consequence of just another Government proxy war. To participate, insurance companies developed noninsured Acts of God. God, in this case, being the Military. Never mind when something goes afoul as in Asheville North Carolina or Haiti, just do what government does best – DENY. LIE.

Years ago I was watching a weather forecast on television and the map of the jet stream was behind the Model/Weathergirl when she inadvertently noted with concern that there were three downward humps in the jet stream over America instead of two. CUT to commercial.

Some scientists are warily admitting that’s the movement of the Polar North magnetic field is impacting jet streams. Which is logical. Unfortunately, our esteemed scientists don’t employ logic, they employ the same rationale as our government – if I make this claim will I get in trouble? TRUTH is not even a consideration. Yet, they do admit that polar shifts have occurred throughout time. The last explaining the disappearance of the land bridge between Russia and Alaska as immigration into the America’s was no longer possible or feasible for humans or animals.

How deep is the Illusion?

Given that Hollywood has been a pawn of the CIA since its inception, we can conclude that many of the movies deemed Futuristic or Fantasy are in actuality, reality. Such as The Matrix. A sort of prep before the reveal. When Reality is rolled back and the Wizard’s red curtain is no longer cloaked.

Remember in the world of Spy Reality or The Matrix there are triple agents … Ultimately, they are like mercenaries, they have no allegiance at all as their souls have shut down – and there is only money. Because, if they allowed themselves to feel they would implode internally unable to live with what was witnessed and what was done. This is their Golden Dome.

As in all dystopian novels, the weakness is in trust. Trust gets you and your tribe killed. An interesting psychological hype. But then, look to the source.

Just some musings on this Sunday evening – my new puppy in my lap, the sun just beginning its descent. The clouds oddly devoid of chemtrails…