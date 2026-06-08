Helena’s Substack

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Timothy senger's avatar
Timothy senger
8h

Hello Helena, i agree as well, trees are an amazing gift from GOD, he has much to say about trees in the Bible, listening to the whisper of the wind through the leaves, bubbling brooks, of rivers, and waves, there is so much to talk about when it comes to all of GOD's amazing creations, hope you have a Blessed night, smiles

timothy s.

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1 reply by Helena Glass
Robert Welch's avatar
Robert Welch
4h

Amen Sister.

Our trees have a stream that provides the life force for them and so all Summer long, way into the Fall they caress it's waters with leaves dancing down to whisper their thanks as they are taken downstream to new adventures.

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