EACH SUMMER I have the absolute joy of witnessing the trees come alive across the street! Mesmerized by their joyful inebriation as they sway and glitter in the sun and wind, I wonder what they say…

This year we were hit by a 27’ freeze just as the leaves were budding. Many trees didn’t make it. Many lost every leaf. Many are determined soldiers and rebloomed! They talk to me as I listen to Enya and watch from my windows telling tales of hope, rejuvenation and resilience! Resilience was the one philosophical ideology that the Deep State feared.

Trees are the embodiment of resilience - dead they grow suckers revealing the roots remain intact, despite a blite killing the father. The suckers cling to each other, grow, and produce abundance. I have such a tree - each year growing infamously despite the decimation of disease - in the air.

And this resilience of the trees teaches man that while the leaves may have died, the roots are strong - just don’t unwittingly kill the roots lest we fall permanently.

Moral of the story… Listen to the trees before we forgot how to…