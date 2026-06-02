Helena’s Substack

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Robert Welch's avatar
Robert Welch
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I'm guessing that all those people who are paying tens of thousands of dollars to be at an NBA finals game voted for NIkki Haley. Just fits, showing that insanity is consistent. If the favored team doesn't win, it'll be blamed on interference from Russia. Bad Russia. " What we lost ??? Russia must have rigged the game. Who was paid off ??? " Yes, some very astute political people, providing hope for America.....( Say what !! )

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