Why does Europe hate Russia? AI says it is because of Ukraine, but Europe hated Russia before the conflict. Historical Trauma? No, most people who experienced the Bolsheviks and their oppressions are either dead or living in Israel. Hybrid Warfare? The UK and MI6 created narratives of poisonings that never occurred and suddenly disappeared as the internet woke up. Ideological Value Clashes? Again, media owned by the intelligence agencies promoted Putin as authoritarian. So – WHY?

The hatred literally has no basis in reality. It is a form of enemy creation that western nations use in order to sustain never-ending wars. Who is thus running the Greatest Show on earth? Lobbyists. In Europe the largest lobbyists include Meta, Google and Microsoft. Followed by The European Banking Federation and Association For Financial Markets in Europe, and defense contractors such as Saab, Airbus and Thales. In the US the largest lobbyist is the US Chamber of Commerce.

Saab: Chairman is Marcus Wallenburg of the Wallenburg Family dating from the 17th century. Members of the family have been active as industrialists in politics and banking. With membership in the WEF, Bilderberg, Bank of International Settlements, Trilateral, etc… ad nauseum. In 1990, they were considered royalty in Sweden having amassed 1/3 of Sweden’s GDP.

In 1945, Raoul Wallenberg was detained by Soviet forces in Hungary while attempting to protect thousands of Jews from the Nazis. The Soviets subsequently imprisoned him in Moscow’s Lubyanka prison where he died. As such, Russia today is blamed and the animosity is ripe. The Wallenburg Bank, Stockholms Enskilda, collaborated extensively with the Nazi regime. Same Family – collaborates with the Nazis while saving Jews…

US Chamber of Commerce: Formed in 1912, under the presidency of William Taft. The Chamber’s first referendum in January 1913 called for the planning of a National Budget. This calling for a National Budget created The Budget and Accounting Act of 1921. Today, not only does the chamber direct government policies, they are active in cases before the Supreme Court with a 68% success rate under John Roberts.

International subdivisions of the US Chambers, AmCams, drive trade, investment and economic ties via: AmCams of Europe and AmCams of Asia Pacific, as well as their Association of American Chambers across Latin America and the Caribbean. They operate in linking private sector businesses within the respective governments in order to meet the needs of their members. The US Chamber Board Chair is Ross Perot, Jr.

The AmCam Chamber denoted as The Israeli Branch redirects back to the US with Suzanne Clark as President and CEO. Within the US Chamber is the US-Israel Business Council advocating as a hub for business intelligence, a platform for dialogue with U.S. and Israeli government officials on economic policies, and a platform for advocacy on issues related to trade, investment, and innovation.

They routinely work alongside AIPAC on ‘shared policy goals’. Within the US Chamber of Commerce Foundation, their website opening page reflects their priority: “Responding To Terrorist Attacks in Israel And Resulting Humanitarian Crisis in Gaza…”. Their Partners include Gates, Foundation, Walmart and UPS.

The Council works with counterpart organizations in Israel advancing initiatives focused on data governance and cross-border dataflows that will boost cooperation in AI, cybersecurity, digital health, and beyond. They were instrumental in burying Section 224 in the National Defense Authorization Act which stated that Israel and the US would integrate all aspects of Defense.

NGO’s are the bane of America. All 1.5 million of them and counting. They dictate every government action thereby turning Congress into schoolchildren unable to think for themselves yet. As such, Congress is not representing the people, they are representing what the lobbyist NGO’s tell them – the shadow government pulling the strings of the marionettes. And in this case, completely aligned with Israel.

Suzanne Clark’s salary as of 2023 (their last 990 filing) was $6.59 million. Total salaries were $106 million on revenues of $196.5 million. Total untaxed Net Assets = $85 million. Lobby expenditures outside of America, including the Middle East, were $7.65 million.

And Ross Perot Jr.? He’s a Real Estate Developer, contributed to Trump’s campaign, and endorsed Nikki Haley, ie – Russia Bad …