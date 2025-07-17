How Deep The Lies? Clean Free Energy. Nikola Tesla gave us zero-point energy, which is posited to be the means of propulsion of what we term, UFO’s – whether man-made or extra-celestial. The CIA confiscated all Tesla patents after he died in 1943. Lockheed Skunk Works is a highly classified program operating at Palmdale, California’s Air Force plant. The Tic Tac UAP first sighted in 2004 is believed to have been made by Lockheed. Not “Space Aliens”. And the ability to claim free particle energy or quantum energy is believed to have been perfected but hidden from the public for decades.

The reverse replication of alien crafts began in the 1940’s, even before Roswell. It was already perfected in the 1950’s and has been upgraded with every new UFO crash in high security installations under layers of intel agencies. Today, there is no viable means for the public to differentiate between a man-made DoD space craft or an alien one. Except, an alien one is impenetrable by any earthly device because its fabric does not come from earthly materials.

WHY is this hidden? Because ‘free energy propulsion’ would mean the end of oil and gas, windmills, solar, coal, nuclear, and lithium. The fact that it could be harnessed in a space capsule by Lockheed, would mean it could also be captured by every house, vehicle, and complex. It would save our planet, but it would destroy the wealth of the elite. An elite that would rather see the planet destroyed than sacrifice their power.

In 1901, Tesla built the Wardenclyffe Tower in New York with funding by JP Morgan. When Morgan realized the Tower could produce free energy via a resonate wave and he would not be able to control and profit from it, he dropped all further funding. Essentially burying our future in mountains of expenses given energy is a component in everything we consume, including; food, housing, materials, military weapons, etc…

“If you want to find the secrets of the universe, think in terms of energy, frequency and vibration”. Nikola Tesla.

The point of Tesla’s Tower was based on ‘over-unity’ or getting more energy out of something than you put in. For example: between the production of nuclear energy and its value point at your household meter, 66% or more of the production is wasted. To produce Lithium – requires oil and gas. It is a ridiculous assertion of ‘clean’.

Dr. Steven Greer claims he has advised Presidents for 30 years of how destructive to our planet these energy systems are, including ‘renewable’.

CERN. European Organization for Nuclear Research consumes 1.3 terawatt hours of electrical energy per year – or the equivalent of 300,000 homes. That electricity is created via oil, gas, and coal. What exactly has CERN accomplished in its Boson Hadron Collider? Nothing. Research. Confirmation.

Suppression of science and scientific advancement is the objective of the Cartels. Their foot-soldiers are the CIA and other intelligence apparatus’. They take a cut for their contribution to keep citizens poor and dependent on the Cartels for their pittance of handouts in the form of worthless paper wages. Everything is done for money and power – without it the cartels would not exist. They have no constructive value.

In the meantime, our planet is dying. Species are going extinct and Bezos wants to turn himself into a robot.

Example: In 1971 a company was able to obtain 80% efficient solar panels. Reviewed by the Patent Office, and sent to the CIA, it was quashed. Today solar panels can only obtain 20% efficiency.

In 1951, The Invention Secrecy Act was created to allow the U.S. government to classify and restrict the public disclosure of certain inventions, primarily those deemed detrimental to national security. This is achieved through "secrecy orders" issued by the Commissioner of Patents. These orders can prevent the issuance of patents and restrict the dissemination of information related to the invention. President? Harry Truman.

Every incoming President is briefed on this. JFK Jr. is friends with one of the persons who revealed this information to him. Not one President has acted against this – including Trump. It is hypothesized that blackmail is the means. But energy isn’t just Cartel Profits – it is tax revenue for governments – sometimes doubling or tripling the actual cost.

Many of the scientists who have created variations on particle propulsion died and their patents died with them given they had falsified aspects of the patent in order to maintain control over it’s potential wealth generation. This only furthers the exasperation of those who are revealing the Truths. Capitalism doesn’t exist – it is an illusion to make us feel free, to hypnotize us into believing a form of virtual reality.

The following link is the source of this summary: https://forbiddenknowledgetv.net/the-lost-century-and-how-to-reclaim-it-dr-steven-greer-official-trailer/?utm_source=substack&utm_medium=email#comments