I decided to conduct a blind test on Facebook. I posted a controversial statement and waited. Inundated with the ugliest vitriol imaginable all by MAGA’s, Nearly ALL attacking me with the same exact shrewish venom that is considered the typical response from a Liberal. No one bothered to discuss the statement. No one considered its points. Instead, they chose to destroy me as a person. I have no doubt that if this were in a life setting – I would have been brutally beaten and in the hospital. ALL because of MAGA RAGE.

My point was that MAGA vitriol is absolutely no different than Democrat. When Democrats were in power they attacked mercilessly. When Republicans are in power – they attack mercilessly! Absolutely zero differential. The point is twofold: The Media. Uniparty.

There are those people who watch the media are immediately convinced these crazy looking people are everywhere. Ask them if they have ever come upon such a person – and with few exceptions within heavy crime ridden cities, the answer is – NO. In that sense the Media has created a world. They tell us who lives in it – what their beliefs are – who is absurd and who is brilliant. They create – The Stage. And it is – an ILLUSION.

This is again why Netanyahu was drooling at the bit, he will control TIK TOK. He will become the Voice in 1984. He claps his hands and dances with glee! So excited at this new exploit of perfect control – and punishment of course. With the secure of Tik Tok, The US Israeli government intends to create a portal of their Truth and a consequence should your voice allude to a different conclusion.

How FUN!

When I announced that my little test was a test – and they failed, I received even more hilarious vitriol- How Dare I – I should Have Warned Them – I should have qualified the statement -… Absurd in its most absurdity of realms. Because then it wouldn’t have been a test at all.

We are in the vortex it would appear. The destructive winds are not defined by some obscure Wikipedia version of political party. There is NO PARTY. Congress is 100% nonessential. Their only purpose is to write more laws on top of the 30,000 to 50,000 on the books that no one knows. We put our faith in Trump. He wooed us like a lover. And deceived us like a villain. A snake oil salesman.

In you have ever been deceived, the signs are like electrical magnets with static pulses!

The reason China is such a knife in America’s gut is because the future is a Technologically run globe. China’s AI has surpassed the US. Trump has tried bullying China. He has tried lying to China. He has tried wooing China. But the recipient of a deception remembers. On the one hand, Trump needs China’s technology to insert it into America’s, on the other hand, he needs to woo and deceive Jinping into allowing America to steal and surpass. The Means is What Trump Calls The Art of The Deal. Guys like this are Professional Gamblers. Win Big. Lose Big. It’s The Game that Matters.

Did I mention that my test revealed more than just the mentality of vitriol without boundaries, but the mindset that would overlook the obvious evil intents so as to embrace a crumb. For the starving fox.

Perhaps that is how far we have fallen as a species that we would embrace this disparity of thought grounded in insanity. Why is Russia free of this street thuggery? Despite the fact that I regrettably now – voted for Trump in the election, I have been wholly declared to be a disgusting heinous liberal without a brain. I believe she said, “Grow a brain”.

I read something obscure today, “One needs to be subjected to the most vile hatred in order to not care what anyone thinks.”