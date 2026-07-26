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Anthony Aaron's avatar
Anthony Aaron
8h

And can't you just wait until the israelis are in charge of the US Military and the US Intelligence Community and the US … ?

Oh, wait … they've been in charge since before 1948 …

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Brian Klunder's avatar
Brian Klunder
10h

Thank you for staying in this cesspool of satanic filth, Helena!

But could there be more to story than meets the eye?

THE TEC-NOC-CRAZY OLD WORLD: 1933 BOOK

TECHNOCRACY IN THE LIGHT OF PROPHECY, By J.C. KELLOGG. THE SUPER DICTATOR AND THE SUPER ROBOT OF REV. 13. ARE THEY IN THE WORLD TODAY?

Why would a Christian be asking that in 1933?

Because the technocracy social movement, active in the U.S. and Canada, in the 1930s, were already advocating for a system controlled by technical experts rather than politicians.

In other words, an Al digital slave race governed by the technocratic elite was always their dream. And the leading Canadian advocate? Joshua Haldeman, Elon Musk's maternal grandfather!

And how did the "Technate of America" plan to control us..?

With energy credits! Yes, even in the 1930s, they wanted to implement and enforce Energy Distribution Cards with non-transferable credits. Do you find it strange that Elon Musk is also horrified of a "carbon dioxide and an environmental catastrophe," just waiting to happen, or that he owns Starlink, the largest satellite system in the world? Or, that he was awarded a U.S. Grok For Government Al contract to run a portion of the U.S. government? 1930s source: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Technocracy_movement

Does that mean he is the Antichrist? NO! He is simply part of the Luciferian orchestra, AKA Beast system that will tie that system into the Agenda 2030 Sustainable Development Goals, and the UN's Pact for the Future Bio-Metric Digital convergence.

Simply put: While the modern-day church is waiting for Mr. Evil (Antichrist) to enter a 3rd rebuilt temple, a detailed Luciferian blueprint has already been written for your soul. May I suggest....IT'S TIME TO STUDY!

Source: revelation1823.net

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