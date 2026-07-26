What does it say when Media pundits, charlatans, influencers, etc.. call for the annihilation of 93 MILLION Iranians because ‘they are brutes’? The purpose of the war on Iran was not to save the Iranians, to stop Nuclear proliferation, or to open the Strait – the purpose of War is simply to WIN. And if that means annihilating the entire population of a country it means EVERY country across the globe is the next target. It means that not all men on earth are humans. It means these persons were NOT created by God.

When addressing the Commentary claiming Iran forced Trump to levy chaos and destruction, death and dismembering, because Iran started the War 47 years ago in 1979 – the level of ignorance is unfathomable! What precipitated the Hostage Crisis wherein Iran became the pariah? Iranian students other-threw the Shah who was installed illegally by America and the Iranians demanded return to their just sovereignty. The purpose of the installation of a proxy government was to steal Iranian oil and other resources for America. The Iranian people hated the western puppet that had subjected them to subservience for 37 YEARS! Akin to the Communist Jewish Bolsheviks who illegally assassinated the Monarchial family and subsequently some 60 million Russians.

Iranians wanted freedom from their colonial warlords. They wanted their country back. They wanted their resources back. They wanted their freedom. And for this – the scripted talking point is that Iran started the War against America 47 years ago. A script handed down from the Mossad. No different than Bush saving the Iraqis from Saddam. Venezuelans from Maduro. Cuba from Diaz-Canal. Syria from Assad. This is what making a ‘deal’ with the US actually entails – poverty and subservience.

Trump has temporarily stopped his carpet bombing campaign in order to ‘reload’ having been advised that he is running out of weapons inventories. Leaving America at risk.

I would surmise that Iran utilizing cheap drones to force Trump into using carpet bombs and depleting stock – was a strategy. The fact that our military fell into this trap is indicative of the quality of the DoD Leadership = Twalette Water. We are not all equal. The color of our blood is a meaningless quantitative diversion. A ‘class’ of persons calling for the tortuous death of millions is devoid of a soul. And yet somehow this aggregate of nonhumans seem concentrated in America where Zionists proclaim their adherence to global genocide. And Congress clucks and claps like chickens as they focus on their piggy banks and offshore accounts.

Why is this mentality so unique to America? How is it that this mental aberration is devoid in China, Russia, and Iran, the supposed crux of infidels.

When Trump declares he wants a new kind of conditional VISA is the purpose to bring hordes of Zionists into America without having the normal conditions apply? Netanyahu needs to increase the Zionist presence in America if this NDAA passes the Senate. Install them inside Congress and the Deep State financial institutions and give them access to all American Taxpayer privileges without necessitating they contribute to society. There Jewish status will allow them to avoid taxes. Spread them out through the suburbs to Zionize the states. And ultimately rid America of every antisemite. Permanently.

The hypocrisy of sanity is testing the netherworld. Zelenskky has declared that Russia is providing Iran with satellite imaging while roostering his forced conscription of men into the Iran war… Now he has openly declared that Ukraine is Israel’s headquarters. Which opens the heavens of another reality:

Ukraine is the source country of blackmail against politicians. Ukraine is run by the Mossad. Ukraine was/is the trafficking hub for all of Europeans who want to engage in child rape and torture – The Epstein Island of Europe. Explaining why European political pundits desperately need Ukraine to Win. They want their pizza and candy too. Simultaneously explaining why the CIA is also so desperately involved – they have ownership interest in a percentage of the ‘take’.

Zelenskky is so brain addled with his daily cocaine addiction, his pedophilia and closet attraction to men that while giving an interview to the Laura Loomie, he also gave credence to the other conspiracy; The Terrorists, ISIS, al Qaeda, al Shabab, el Nusra, Azov Battalion etc… were all a construct of the Mossad with assistance by the CIA. In line with the original terrorists; Lehi, Irgen and Haganah.

Terrorism was created by Israel and later - America.

This is what we are bombing:

ALL because Trump wants oil while decimating America.