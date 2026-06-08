RECIPE FOR DARK CHOCOLATE:

Basic Needs:

A silicon mold - available on Amazon

A double boiler

A Steady Hand

A bag of organic Cacao butter

A bag of organic Cacao powder

Honey - preferably local organic

Vanilla

Condiments optional: coarse salt, dates, peanut butter (organic no salt), fresh lime, coconut flakes, dried orange pieces.

Put water in double boiler that does not touch the bottom of the top pan. Turn on gas flame until the water ripples but does not boil - low heat. Once water ripples, place 1/4 cup of cacao butter in pot and slowly melt - stir constantly. Add 1/4 cup of cacao powder and stir constantly. Add 1 tsp of honey and 1 tsp of vanilla. Stir until all ingredients absorbed - perhaps 1-2 minutes. Pour liquid into silicon mold cups.

Add any of the aforementioned condiments to taste. Refrigerate for a minimum of 3-4 hours. Preferably overnight.

VOILA!