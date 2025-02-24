BIRD FLU is wreaking havoc across the globe. As a result, 300 million chickens have been culled while 78 chicken farmers got a flu bug. According to the UN, the flu has spilled over into wildlife… But wait, we were told wildlife was the source? The position of the FDA under the guidance of Health and Human Services Director, Robert Kennedy, continue the practice of killing 50 million birds if ONE becomes sick. The logic? To save the 49,999,999 from getting sick.

Bought a pre-cooked chicken yesterday – the price had risen 50% in two days. The size of the chicken is about the size of two Cornish game hens. This needs to stop NOW! Removing our protein rich diet from meat and chicken to peas is going to impact our health, and the survival of children. Let chicken immunity develop. Just like in humans.

Apparently, cats, cows and pigs are all testing positive for Bird Flu. Using the same testing mechanism that declared everyone had CoVid in their system, aka PCR. So bird flu is just like CoVid is just like the annual flu.

The flu season is off and out of the gates as it races to infect everyone in its path. The ingredients in this years jab are tainted with: Aluminum salts, Formaldehyde, antibiotics, Thimerosal, eggs and the dead virus. If they know how to kill the virus – why not just kill the virus? Why give it to us in a shot filled with deadly chemicals that cause Alzheimer’s and brain damage? How do they know the egg protein in the jab isn’t infected with Bird Flu? And why are antibiotics present if they only work on bacterial infections – not viruses?

In addition to the toxic ingredients listed above, the flu vaccine is treated with MF59 as an adjuvant - Squalene. Originally, squalene was obtained from shark livers. To protect sharks, squalene is now biosynthesized. Science claims squalene promotes immunotherapy = “However, the mechanism of action remains unknown. MF59 is capable of switching on a number of genes that partially overlap with those activated by other adjuvants. How these changes are triggered is unclear; to date, no receptors responding to MF59 have been identified.”

In other words, they add this adjuvant but have no idea why. It has been linked to Gulf War Syndrome, a multi-symptom illness that seriously impacted 250,000 out of 700,000 soldiers deployed – 35%. The Department of Defense adamantly denies any correlation between anything on anybody - Swear to Satan... The symptoms include fatigue, muscle pain, cognitive problems, insomnia, respiratory illness, rashes, and diarrhea. There is No Cure. Symptoms last for life.

The list of vaccines given to the Gulf War troops include: Anthrax, Botulinum, yellow fever, typhoid, cholera, polio, tetanus, whopping cough, meningitis, Hep B, Hep A, Pyridostigmine bromide – and the Flu.

Pyridostigmine bromide is supposed to increase muscle and nerve communication and strength – it’s side effects include muscle weakness, cramps and twitching. It ‘cures’ nothing. The DoD claims these pills and exposure to sarin are the causes of Gulf War Syndrome. Except sarin is a highly toxic poison that causes near immediate death – not a life long disease.

Botulinum vaccine is derived from botulism – it has never been approved by the FDA.

The anthrax vaccine contained squalene.

Squalene is naturally occurring in plants, animals and humans, used for commercial purposes when derived from shark liver oil. So why did they need to inject a shark liver version?, why not use the naaturally occuring human version?

The Anthrax Vaccine adverse events include muscle weakness, fatigue and head-ache. The Contraindications state, “Do not administer BioThrax to individuals with a history of anaphylactic or anaphylactic-like reaction following a previous dose of BioThrax or any component of the vaccine, including aluminum, benzethonium chloride, and formaldehyde.”

Benzethonium chloride is a well-known irritant banned by the FDA; “Manufacturers can no longer use 28 active ingredients, including triclosan and benzethonium chloride, in over-the-counter hand sanitizers sold in the US, under a rule finalized by the US Food and Drug Administration on April 11”

The Department of Defense has claimed there is no connection to the Gulf War illness and any vaccine – because that would make the government responsible. The same military known to use troops as test subjects trialing everything from LSD to nuclear radiation to bioweapons to toxins to implants, to cocaine and amphetamines etc..

The ‘experiments began in the 1950’s and continued thru the 1970’s. According to Dr. James Ketchum, these toxin tests were created alongside the Nazi scientists brought back to the US post WWII. Ketchum knows because he was one of the doctors administering the drugs at the Edgewood Arsenal in Maryland. Despite the experiments involving threats and court martial, Ketchum believed that the ‘threat of the Cold War” was more important than American soldier’s lives.

What was the Cold War? It was an ideological rivalry between Communist Russia/Bolsheviks and Capitalist Western blocs that was postured between Stalin and Churchill. The divisiveness was promoted by an FDR advisor, Bernard Baruch, a Jewish democrat. The term Cold War was given global popularity by the Jewish writer Walter Lippmann, a socialist and close confidant of Woodrow Wilson.

Technically, The Cold War was simply a handful of men playing at being head Cock. But it also laid the framework for a covert coup across America as we became a communist Jewish state. Drugged to the hilt with a seeming end-game being to dramatically reduce the male population of America.

Just like - Until The Last Ukrainian...