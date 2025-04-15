IT has long been understood that Congress really has no purpose and doesn’t run anything remotely related to governance. Instead they are the robots, the fillers, while the shadow government has absolute control. It is curious if those shadow stakeholders are now in the open as Secretaries running the show. Question arose by Whitney Webb, ‘Are they corrupt or incompetent?’ The answer would be a resounding – BOTH.

Incompetent in that they underestimated the power of the Internet in unraveling their hidden glory. And hiding was a necessary tool to keep the corruption intact. With that said, the factions working under Trump’s thumb are splintered. Rubio is/was and will always be, beholden to Soros. It was thru Clinton that Soros began his blackmail of the neoconservatives bringing them under his wing of proper Control, such as; Rubio, Ryan, McCaine, Graham, Grassley, etc…

Rubio fired Pete Marocco who had assisted DOGE in gutting USAID. It is unclear if Marocco will be re-assigned. Rubio has taken a stance ‘against’ Russia and would seem pro-Iran WWIII. A Biden move. Concerning. But Rubio has a Handler, Deputy Secretary, (Jewish – converted to Catholicism) Christopher Landrau. Landrau was highly regarded by the Open Society Mexican President, Claudia Sheinbaum - Jewish. Rubio was appointed without a hitch by the democrats. He is well rehearsed according to CSIS. He has clashed with Musk.

The Atlantic, aka Deep State drivel montage, is overtly concerned about the fallout of the EU as a necessary alliance of America. WHY? Because it derails necessary train couplings which provide the Mafia Cartel a secure source of funds to support the Global Regime. Managed thru the money-laundering schematic of Tariffs imposed on the US. Ukraine’s ‘grain trains or gravy trains’ were a part of that secure transportation system which included children, organs, drugs, and slaves.

Rubio is more than aware of this schematic. And is sweating profusely as he treads the fine line between Trump and Soros. Putin knows. Lavrov knows.

The world knows but is holding their breath as they watch the stage play Act III evolve: November 2024; “Rubio and fellow Sen. Tim Kaine called on Biden to assist Ukraine in holding Putin and his enablers accountable for their war crimes.” “Rubio warns Russia that US patience on Ukraine War is waning.” US Patience? The US is responsible for the Ukraine War, participated in its creation and fought on the front lines. Rubio is NO match for Lavrov, in intelligence quotient or strategic understanding. Rubio is a career politician who has NEVER seen a day of war and has been an avid supporter of neoconservatism.

Upon taking office in 2012, Rubio hired Cesar Conda as his chief of staff. Conda, a former adviser to Vice President Dick Cheney and former top aide to Sens. Spencer Abraham (R-Mich.) and Robert Kasten (R-Wis.), was succeeded in 2014 as Rubio's chief of staff by his deputy. All Neoconservatives. Before Trump, Rubio endorsed Romney. Kasten supported McCain. Abraham worked with Quayle.

Rubio’s Jewish handlers date back to Simon Peres in 2013. From a Bolshevik father, Peres helped initiate the war against Egypt to capture the Suez Canal. Peres was Deputy Minister of Defense when JFK was assassinated. The Jewish affiliates are Rubio’s primary source of funding.

According to Politico, Rubio has aspirations of being President. A devastating outcome should it come to pass. But given the extent of his Jewish Handlers, Rubio is well known as an easy ‘yes man’. Another Macron or Trudeau. No guts. A coffin he is only too willing to step into to appease what is likely significant blackmail.

In Rubio’s aspirations, in his role as Secretary of State, has he come to realize that his position is just as irrelevant as all of Congress? Does he see Witkoff, Hegseth and Marocco as potential opponents to his insertion by the Jewish Head of State, AIPAC, a threat? Rubio has announced that contrary to Musk and Marocco regarding the nonessential agencies at the State department, 900 will remain under Rubio’s control and authority. Thereby, assuring his existence in the Trump administration. For now.