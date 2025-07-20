I am reading A Gentleman In Moscow which is about a Count forced into exile at Hotel Metropol located across from the Bolshoi on Red Square. The Bolsheviks have taken over Russia, executed the ruling Tsar and family, slaughtered millions, and a paragraph ensues as follows: “As best as the Count could determine, the Bolsheviks assembled whenever possible in whichever form for whatever reason. In a single week, there might be committees, caucuses, colloquiums, congresses, and conventions variously coming together to establish codes, set courses of action, levy complaints, and generally clamor about the world’s oldest problems in its newest nomenclature.”

Which of course would define America’s Congress. Committees to use up more taxpayer money convening new employees, self-styled experts, and a fair amount of toasting and banquet ibon-bons to fill the vacant portions of the day. Not Bolsheviks – Congress. A Congress that is in its entirety Bolshevik in its Communist ideology. It was on my mind as I saw a post about Jim Jordan, a man who has been excellent in proposing committees which never came to any conclusion or consequence…

“Jim Jordan is leading the fight to hold Washington accountable”. His own tag line.

Thus, it can be said that even though we are not a country of majority Bolsheviks, we are a country of Bolshevism, in part because; 1. The top ten wealthiest Americans are Jewish Khazars, and 2. The number of Jews masquerading as atheists, Christians, Catholics and Hindi would rearrange numbers existentially. - exponentially.

Behind every Bolshevik Zionist is a stolen name/identity. Stalin was actually, Ioseb Besarionis dze Jughashvili. Trotsky was actually Lev Davidovich Bronstein. Lenin was actually Vladimir Ilyich Ulyanov. The Bolshevik Party was actually called, The All Union Communist Party. The purpose? Deception.

Whether capitalism, socialism, or communism, they are all failed ideologies that often culminate and converge into everything they claimed to abhor – as the power of money and class is ultimately revered. Xi Jinping’s wealth is an unknown, but according to nominal US Intel it is believed to be $1 billion. Bernie Sanders pocketed $30+ million in PAC donations. Lizzie Bordan Warren lied her way through roughly $350,000 in free education on the backs of American Indian funds and is now worth $12 to $60 million – so much for transparency.

The almighty dollar is always the quest no matter the political ideology. Differentiating them is a sad foray into the abyss – although the outcome on the peasant proletariat is always death, starvation, and degradation no matter the political affiliation. The common theme among all these ideologies is to Lie. It is the foremost tenet of the Zionist Books. To which The Protocols adhere.

The number of authors dating from the time of Marx to our present time who embraced Marxist ideology fantasy is testament: Sartre, Brecht, Beauvoir, HG Wells, Upton Sinclair, Dickens, Steinbeck, Agee, Orwell, Pinter, etc… It was conceived as a utopian vision that became a dystopian nightmare. Because it does not envision or embrace the reality of man – the desire for money, fame, and power. Sometimes, that power is contrived within Christian dogma of subservience. But it IS The Snake in the Room. No matter how the ideology is reclothed.

The concept of a ‘classless’ society is one of the two main constructs of Marx.

AI: “Early societies had different forms of hierarchy based on leadership ability, age, or gender roles. These are different from the economically-driven concept of social class that emerged with complex societies and capitalism.” Wrong.

Hierarchy and class are interchangeable given they denote abilities and abilities denote intellect and ‘gifts’. If a child prodigy at the age of three can play Beethoven, should that child be encumbered with a classless label of ability and become a chimney sweeper? The concept was doomed from its inception. But Capitalism was also. “It takes money to make money”. “The Chosen People”? Really? The most egregious denotation of class available – using God as the harbinger of Class.

What would work?

Libertarian anarchism is posited by the Lew Rockwell clan. Akin to Mad Max. It too is a ridiculous concept that would result in unaccounted murders, rape, and theft under the guise of ‘to each his own’. It assumes that all peoples across the globe are equal in their mental, emotional, philosophical, ideological realm. An impossibility. Certainly, the concept of integration is one of the more perverse concepts that was NOT implemented in ancient times when peace did exist albeit in sporadic conclaves – such as the Minoans.

Yet, they were annihilated by the Macedonians who were jealous of their ‘class’. It is infinitely more possible to determine what doesn’t work than what does. As long as we have an historical reference that is based on truth. Unfortunately, that Truth was usurped by Khazarian Hebrew Jews who created themselves from the Turkic in order to create a fake peoples that for all intents don’t really exist. Who created a language that doesn’t exist – Hebrew. And a history that was fabricated over centuries of propaganda.

It is an amazing military strategy, however, it has never been upgraded, they continue to lose, because they are still in 1850. Robotic. The opportunity has been quashed. Too much internet. Global Leaders are digesting this putrid realization. Trump is ramping up his BRICS rhetoric and threatening tariffs on any who are aligned – with absolutely zero justification. And the unhinging mentality is becoming a bit off. Too little – Too Late. Realistically, THIS control has been put in place over a century plus – and Trump thinks he can outsmart them in days? Or – is this the distraction?

I don’t have a happy feeling.

The one aspect that I don’t think the Khazars considered – was the revelation of internet TRUTH. An invention, they themselves funded. The Irony is obvious. That which they created – destroyed them. SO. We Know. What Happens Next? How does Good Prevail?