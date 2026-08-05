The new Fascist, Nazi, Liberal, Demented, polyglot is Communist. Always in search of a new term to denigrate and verbally shame anyone who is not Maga has shifted and we are all Communists. This is supposed to be the most egregious label a person can wear and it’s use now also applies to all Muslims. Leading to the obvious query – who invented Communism? Attributed to Karl Marx, a jew, and Friedrich Engels, a Lutheran turned atheist, via the 1848 book, The Communist Manifesto. They were joined by Karl Schapper, a Catholic.

The Manifesto proposes the following transitional policies: 1) abolition of private property (Agenda 2030) in land and inheritance; 2) introduction of a progressive income tax (Federal Government taxation); 3) confiscation of emigrants’ and rebels’ property (Marco Rubio and Trump ICE campaign); 4) nationalization of credit (Bolshevik money changers), 5) communication (federal censorship against antisemitism), 6) and transport (ID requirement); 7) expansion and integration of industry and agriculture (government subsidies); 8) enforcement of universal obligation of labour (no welfare handouts); 9) provision of universal education (public schools); 10) and elimination of child labour (federal labour laws).

VOILA! The entire western bloc is Communist! Disguised under a false ideology called Capitalism.

Who invented Capitalism? Some give attribution to Adam Smith for his 1776 writing, which emphasized incentivized production. Milton Friedman is credited in his espousal of free markets. Unfortunately, neither exist in todays reality. Incentivized production means executives are paid for all the work the proletariats perform, and free markets have been destroyed by subsidies, sanctions, and tariffs. America is NOT anywhere close to a Capitalist economy.

While floating under the banner of laissez-faire economics and the elimination of government regulation – the illusion was played rather well. But Trump managed to unveil that illusion by promoting himself, his family and his billionaire relations as above the law and worthy of defrauding American Taxpayers for profits shared.

CHINA: National Laws: Over 300 formal statutes (including the Constitution, Civil Code, and Criminal Law) passed by the national legislature = is the basic structure. By comparison, America’s Constitution, Civil and Criminal Laws cover roughly 30,000 statutes, and hundreds of thousands of regulatory codes therein. Which country is Communist?

New York City Mayor, Mamdani, is being brutally criticized for his project to introduce government food markets throughout the burrows to make food more affordable as Trump shuts down SNAP programs due to massive corruption and fraud. On the surface, it looks like another government interference, however, looking at what adds to our food costs might help deflect those naysayers:

KroGer: employs 403,000 part-time and full-time workers. This would include 12 executives as well as lawyers, advertising execs, investor relations managers, R&D, accounting execs, IT execs, etc… A Board Of Directors is made up of 10 – each worth mega-millions receiving a stipend of $330,000 annually. It’s top 6 executives cost $40 million annually. Perks Galore! In 2025, on $147 Billion in Revenue, after expenses, Kroger net Income was $2.6 Billion – profit of 1.7%. This is not Capitalist – this is the result of a Plutocratic Government wherein extreme wealth rules.

America is simultaneously an Oligarchy wherein we are run by a government of a few who exercise power for their own benefit! Trump has taken this to extremes not levied by any former president parallel to this degree. It is why our Congress exists. It would thus appear that in order to be elected to the House or Senate one might be required to make an annual tithe – say 10% of net worth increases. This tithe guarantees you a seat – much like Wall Street or the Chicago Board of Trade. Seats are BOUGHT.

Today the extent of Congressional participation in the American economy is literally based on tweeting and running for office. 27 states use Dominion voting machines which is now owned by Liberty Vote. During the 2020 election it was alleged that Dominion had been wholly compromised. Scott Leiendecker, a billionaire friend of Trump, bought Dominion in 2025. Despite claiming he would submit his machines to audits to confirm there is not corruption – Trump’s election officials said that was not necessary because there wasn’t enough time... Passage of the Save Act will not occur.

Was Venezuela’s Maduro kidnapped so he couldn’t comment on the Dominion’s infrastructure scandal with Serbia - now in Trump’s control?

Primaries are a waste – 7% of voter turnout is deciding who will represent a party. 16 states do not allow Independents to vote in primaries. Independents now comprise 50% of the voting base. Voting is repressed – it is also a manufactured manifesto incorporated under the guise of representation of The People. Give us a crumb – borders – and we will forgive and forget everything else as RAPE is the poison thru which all things government function.