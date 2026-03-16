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Tim Eman's avatar
Tim Eman
4h

The Rothschilds: do they even exist? Aren't they controlled by transcendental layers beyond mere human? They seem possessed.

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Robert Welch's avatar
Robert Welch
4h

I'd guess, currently, that even the Rothschild Dynasty is not at the top. Like the Wizard of Oz, the real deal is probably behind the curtain, not visible or publicly known.

Just a consideration :

Maybe it's Power equates to deceit and hate, corruption, obfuscation, war, and/or any other fear related activity. As power is mainly achieved by the psychotics who naturally rise to power because they will do anything to get it.

The Guidestone message seems to be based on - Do unto others as you would have them do unto you. Very interesting. Except for the 500,000,000 part.

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