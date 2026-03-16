THEORY: All presidents are appointed by the Masters who Rule. Elections are a farce to dimwit The People into a belief that Power is within their control. Political parties are simply a tool to maintain the fear quotient of the opposing party. Money doesn’t exist. Ownership doesn’t exist. The Georgia Guidestones warned us – as of 2022 they were destroyed by unknown assailants who have never been identified despite surveillance camera footage.

Everything about humanity is rooted in ‘death’. The Masters decide who will be their next victim and the presidents/prime ministers – obey. Do we really know the population of America? China? Africa? The 8 billion number is oddly a derivative of the Holocaust claim of 8 million Jews. It cannot be verified – it is currently an impossibility. So, when our government tells us population statistics, they are actually making up the number to serve a purpose – deceit. Because ‘deceit’ equates to Power.

Who are The Masters? Logically, they would be the wealthiest given their wealth is a contrived indication of their Power. The Top Ten Billionaires in the world include: Musk (Tesla), Larry Page (Google), Sergey Brin (Google), Bezos (Amazon), Zuckerberg (META), Ellison (Oracle), Bernard Arnault (luxury goods), Jensen Huang (Nvidia), Buffett (Hedge Fund) and Amancio Ortega (Fashion).

Given this tier, Musk would be at the top of the pyramid – yet there are inconsistencies – Trump fought with Musk and Musk was then kicked to the curb. Which means there is a secondary quotient in addition to money which determines the pyramid. While all these men have relatively high IQ’s roughly at 150 – they aren’t top tier. The secondary quotient is more likely lineage. Which would thus begin with the Rothschilds.

A third quotient has to be addressed – who runs the Global Trafficking business? Ukraine is an epicenter for Trafficking. In 1990 – just one year before Ukraine took Independence from Russia – George Soros opened The International Renaissance Foundation in Kyiv. It is an integral part of the Open Society Foundation currently run by Olexandr Shusko.

Ukraine’s “Grain Trains” are the means for distributing trafficked children. Israel’s TEVA Pharma has upwards of 80 manufacturing facilities operating in 30 countries – they are the largest producer of generic Fentanyl in the world. Likely handling the Global Drug Trafficking Cartel.

Meaning, Zelenskky is backed by Soros who is persona-non-grata in Russia. Soros is connected to MI6 and the CIA with ties to The Rothschilds – their foot soldier. Not top tier. But as foot soldier, it would follow that the Rothschilds run the global trafficking through Soros whose foot soldiers, MI6 and the CIA, do his dirty work – assassinations, drugs, children, etc...

If Soros is not Top Tier, it goes without saying that Presidents and Prime Ministers are considerably lower – with people like Ted Cruz on perhaps the 20th or 30th rung down the backside.

Billionaires with royal ancestry include: The British Royal Family, Prince of Lichtenstein, Grosvenor Family (Britain), Spencer Family (British), and Jakob Fugger (Germany). Perhaps each of these families is designated a territory for which they command and control. But as Hillary Clinton duly noted, Royalty Rules. She desperately wanted to be crowned Queen.

Jakob Fugger was born in Augsburg of the Holy Roman Empire. The family wealth in the 16th century, adjusted for inflation, would put him over $400 Billion. The Grosvenor family wealth is estimated to be just $15 billion. British Royal Family - $28 Billion. Spencer Family – unknown. Rothschild family wealth is also an unknown with estimates ranging from $400 billion to $15 Trillion. BINGO! Houston we have a winner!

Of the top ten billionaires, the only one possibly having any royal ancestry is Warren Buffett, although this is a tenuous assertion at best. Thus, the secondary quotient puts these billionaires on a lower rung of the pyramid answering to the top tier. Trump’s $7-$8 Billion, Plus the Board of Peace contributions pocketed $63 Billion, plus The America Taxpayers contributing another $10 billion to Trump’s coffers puts him in the neighborhood of $80 Billion – on par with the Koch Family at 24th. Rothschilds holding first place and the Fuggers Second. British Royal Family third.

Given the Rothschild’s are Ashkenazi Zionists, they own Israel. And thus, Trump by default. The Clintons, Obamas, Bushes, etc… America was created to expand the British Royals who then defaulted their wealth to the Rothschilds - Ashkenazi Empire. Trump is willing to steal whatever he can to elevate his status on the pyramid while using America as his Guide Stone.

They won’t go to Heaven because they don’t believe in Heaven. Which allows them to believe morality, ethics, honor, and integrity have no value. Which allows them to kill without compunction in order to ultimately fulfill the Georgia Guidestones designation of Rules for Future Earth as presented to ‘human beings’. According to the monument’s sponsors, the inscriptions are meant to guide humanity to conserve nature after a nuclear war:

Maintain humanity under 500,000,000 in perpetual balance with nature.

Guide reproduction wisely – improving fitness and diversity.

Unite humanity with a living new language.

Rule passion – faith – tradition – and all things with tempered reason.

Protect people and nations with fair laws and just courts.

Let all nations rule internally resolving external disputes in a world court.

Avoid petty laws and useless officials.

Balance personal rights with social duties.

Prize truth – beauty – love – seeking harmony with the infinite.

Be not a cancer on the Earth – Leave room for nature – Leave room for nature.