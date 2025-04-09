MEDICAID SPENDING:

States are in a frenzy as they have continued to dole out free Medicaid for illegals and citizens who fraudulently manipulate the system for free healthcare. Unlike medicare which is funded by payroll taxes, Medicaid is a freebie funded by ALL Taxpayers as a welfare entitlement. Created in 1969 by Johnson’s Marxist/Socialist regime under the auspices of The great Society, Medicaid quickly became yet another Ponzi scheme of fraud. It is tied toa person’s stated income – and does NOT take into its algorithm – assets.

Over 85 million or 26% of all Americans are collecting Medicaid at an annual cost of nearly $1 trillion. any member of a household with income up to 138% of the federal poverty line qualifies for Medicaid coverage under the provisions of the ACA. That poverty line is $15,650 per individual or $21,600 at the 138% threshold or $7.82 per hour. As an example: Walmart’s starting pay is $14-$19 per hour. Target is $15 to $24 per hour and McDonalds is $12 to $15 per hour.

In other words, NO ONE who is working is making the poverty threshold – yet 85 million US citizens claim they are. And we as Taxpayers are footing that bill – not the Feds or the states – US, you and I! $15 per hour is the equivalent of $30,000 per year - $19 is $38,000 and $24 is $48,000. Statistically, 52% of payments are for seniors and disabled who represent 21% of enrollees. Seniors: does that include the 5million over the age of 108?

Statistics: 12% of the US population is in poverty. But more than double that get Medicaid. 27% of disabled live in poverty. But 31% of the disabled are veterans who qualify for VA Health – not Medicaid. So WHERE is the money going? $1 TRILLION. States say they are ‘Cash Strapped’ - of course they all happen to be Blue states; Colorado, California, Maryland and Washington among the top tier.

There are 990,000 doctors in the US for a population of 330 million. There are just 96,000 in Canada for a population of 40 million.

The Topsy Turvy: Obamacare or ACA was created to ‘reduce the cost of health insurance premiums for those who are not eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, or employer based insurance’. So ACA subsidies are over and above Medicaid. There are 21 million people enrolled in Obamacare. So, we now have 1/3 of the US population getting subsidized healthcare. Before this welfare program I paid $300 per month for a family of four – zero subsidies.

There are over 22 million state and local government workers. There are approximately 3-4 million federal employees (they are not exactly sure). There are an additional 2 million federal civilian employees – which would include the CIA. Approximately 163 million private employees are supporting 28 million government employees. IF Trump were to eliminate the federal tax and instead tariffs, ie consumption, replaced these taxes, by default the uber wealthy would be paying the majority of funds into the government. While ordinary consumers would likely revert to buying local boosting internal spending via choice spending.

Healthcare needs a massive reboot! he average cost of health insurance for a family of four is now $1500 vs the $300 I used to pay. The reason is NOT that doctors are getting pay raises – the reason is fraud, waste, welfare, and government.

That isn’t socialism – this is Communism – full BLOWN.

This identifies how the Middle Class came to no longer exist. Eaten away by extraordinary costs to pay for illegal immigrants and government employees contributing no benefit to society while making far more than those paying into the system and receiving a pension upon retirement. A pension that pays out 250% more than SS. This is what Musk was referring to when he lashed out at Peter Navarro calling him ‘dumber than a sack of bricks’ with Navarro stating Musk doesn’t ‘build the cars’.

Musk owns companies that contribute to society – Navarro and the majority of government workers simply feed off Taxpayers. It is also likely, that the bottom dwellers Musk and DOGE have uncovered and have yet to release their findings to the media per Trump’s order – is based on that premise. And Musk is royally pissed at the extent of this revelation.