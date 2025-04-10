The CHINA SYNDROME is hardly anything New:

2013, Israel passes US Military Technology to China: “Secret US missile and electro-optics technology was transferred to China by Israel…” Response? US officials were ‘angry’. But not concerned about the treason so much as the possibility that China would transfer the knowledge to Iran. THAT was the concern. Israel apologized and all was forgiven.

James Woolsey, CIA Director under Clinton, told the Senate that Israel had been selling US technology to China for DECADES! The Response? The Sound of Silence.:

Woolsey, “Remember the guy who in 1994 crashed his plane onto the White House lawn? That was me trying to get an appointment to see President Clinton."

In Halberstam’s book, War in a Time of Peace, he claimed that Clinton chose Woolsey for CIA director because the Clinton campaign had courted neoconservatives leading up to the 1992 election. Technically, a brilliant move because most people didn’t even know what a neoconservative was! They were/are treasonous pretenders.

So why would Israel, our supposed greatest ally, sell US military secrets to communist China? And why would the US Regime do nothing?

Let’s take a look at what US companies are operating in China: Boeing, Intel, GM, Raytheon, Caterpillar, Advanced Micro Devices, ‘Disney’, Apple, Applied Materials, etc..etc…etc… ALL likely working with the CCP in some capacity. Because you can’t be in China without working under the thumb of the CCP!!

META whistleblower is simply one in a long line of whistleblowers revealing the obvious that has been well known by our government for over 40 years! This is not ‘Breaking News’ – it was broken 40 years ago – we just didn’t care or listen.

1993 New York Times: “Israel Selling China Military Technology, CIA Chief Asserts” – for more than a decade… and looking to expand…

2019 – Council on Foreign Relations: “ Israel began selling military technology such as missiles, radars, and navigation systems in the 1980’s even before Beijing was recognized as a super power.”

The US sends $3 billion of US manufactured weapons to Israel every single year and Israel transfers/sells that technology to China – and suddenly we are ‘outraged’?? How Dare THEY! Did the US stop sending our military intellectual property to Israel upon this revelation? NO. Instead, we ramped up our sales to Israel. WHY? To create two conflicting Super Powers. To create a War that was on level ground technologically so that the annihilation of the Two Super Powers would be To Kingdom Come.

While Israel would be left – intact.

Playing Both Sides: The curators of WWI and WWII played on both sides of the war. Initiating the wars, funding the wars, and sending our men to die in the wars. So whatever the outcome, they would envelop the world with their power, their money, their control. China has been super-frothed by every neoconservative and progressive NGO in the US as the evil enemy. While funding and building them militarily and technologically. Soros has always had it in for Zuckerberg. Soros attempted a coup on numerous occasions. He wanted Facebook’s power.

The Whistleblower: Sarah Wynn-Williams; International lawyer, policy director, diplomat…Affiliations include – World Bank, IMF, UN, WEF, Oxfam International and University of Canterbury. Her husband, whose profile online has been scrubbed, is a journalist.

Soros is thus taking down META as he always planned.

Bloomberg 2018: George Soros Network Rips Facebook Over Campaign.

BBC 2018: Facebook vs Soros, Congress Must Probe.

CBS 2018: George Soros Foundation Blasts Facebook Smear.

Business Insider 2018: Facebook Gets Slammed By Soros Group For Being A Threat.

The WEF Soros Protégé, Sarah states: “META collaborated with the CCP to develop advanced AI, to interfere in our elections, and to aid China’s development of weapons and aircraft on par with the US.” Treason? But not alone. Why is Raytheon in China? Intel? Why has Israel been openly selling US military secrets to China with ZERO Accountability – yet suddenly META is the problem?

The story is a plant by Soros to gain control and ownership of META. The whistleblower is a World Economic Forum Sustainability Asset.