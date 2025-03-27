So the Mole who included Atlantic’s editor Goldberg in the Signal Group chat is Alex Wong… Alas, it gets far more worse: Mike Waltz, National Security Advisor: Wife = Julia Nesheiwat, US Army intelligence and National Security Roles in Bush, Obama and Trump cabinets. Advisory Council at the World Economic Forum. Ambassador of the World Green Building Council. Partner in Obama’s Hostage recover Fusion Cell resourced via CIA, FBI, Department of State and DoD under Obama. Distinguished fellow at Atlantic Council.

Let’s extrapolate this MESS!

Starting with the Atlantic Council: Endowed by Jewish Adrienne Arsht in the amount of $30 million, the Council is a Deep State brain child of Soros, NED, Burisma, UAE, Rockefeller and every leftist agenda across the globe. Their agenda is to overthrow governments. Involved in every major war including Iraq, Vietnam, Afghanistan, Asia and Africa. The current chair is John Rogers of Goldman Sachs who has served in the Treasury Department, State Department and as assistant to ‘the president’. Anti-Trump diehard Democrat.

Current President and CEO is Frederick Kempe: Speaker at World Economic Forum. Former writer for Bloomberg and current contributor for CNBC. Among the Atlantic Council’s hundreds of donors includes – British Foreign Office, Viktor Pinchuk Foundation, Palantir, and the Open Society Foundation, Soros.

In other words, our National Security Advisor is directly connected to Soros, MI6 and the WEF.

Alex Wong as staffer will take the fall while Waltz does a foot in mouth dance. Trump says he is pleased with the job Mike Waltz has done. What exactly has he done? Who ordered the bombing in Yemen? While the US administration claims the reasoning was to take out a Houthi leader – 53 people were killed amidst 17 Strikes! A force with similar casualty differentials justified by ISRAEL.

Foreign interference was NOT a part of the MAGA movement. President Trump had promised détente and that is what we expected and embraced. The extraneous ‘casualties of war’ concept is a Hillaryite justification that we took great exception with during her Baghdad tenure. It simply incites greater conflict and puts the world at risk for a global war as per the depopulation agenda of the World Economic Forum.

Julia Neshiewat – Green Building Council: WorldGBC is an NGO based out of Toronto with a headquarters in London. It was formed to implement the WEF Sustainable development Goals. While they boast membership across the globe, annual conferences similar to DAVOS, and a 2030 goal, they have actually achieved nothing – with the exception of a website. In 2024, the Biden Handlers gave the Council $20 BILLION in financing. The proposed use? “Imagine hundreds of well-capitalized green banks and community lenders spread across the U.S., providing billions of dollars in low-cost financing for tens of thousands of clean energy and energy efficiency projects, the vast majority of them in long-overlooked communities.” A vision that has yet to take place. A money laundering scheme for DOGE.

In looking for the mole who added The Atlantic editor Goldberg access to the DoD Signal Group Waltz would appear to be significantly more deeply entrenched than his staffer Wong. Mike Waltz himself was a Bush/Cheney rhino who sees war with China with gleeful ambition declaring we are already in a Cold War with the CCP. In 2022 he backed Ukraine. In an op-ed to The Economist (A Rothschild Rag), Waltz said giving military aid to Ukraine indefinitely is a "recipe for failure", but that the US can "provide more weapons to Ukraine with fewer restrictions". In March 2025, Waltz confirmed on CNN that the United States would continue offensive cyber operations against Russia, despite a peace plan as formulated by Putin and Trump.

The man needs to resign immediately. He is for all intents a Rhino WEF Hawk who sees the world as a stage for War – including WWIII.