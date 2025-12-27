Netanyahu has demanded that President Trump cease and desist from selling F35’s to any country in the Middle East except Israel in order to preserve their Power Position or ‘military edge’. This would be an interesting test of Trump’s America Sovereignty claim. However, both Saudi Arabia and the UAE have already shrugged and turned their attention to Russia’s Su-57 meaning the profits of nearly 100 Lockheed jets would be redistributed. The fact that weapons, including jets, don’t contribute to American’s pocketbooks although we pay for them, makes the spending a rather inane expenditure. But it is yet another bludgeon of GDP idiocy.

REALITY CHECK: “The F-35 program faces ongoing challenges, primarily with software delays leading to non-combat-ready jets and flight issues like system reboots. Other major problems include maintenance complexity, high costs, supply chain issues for parts (like F135 engines), thermal management problems (causing overheating), and difficulties with the stealth coating, impacting overall fleet readiness and availability.”

According to Elon Musk, the F-35 is already obsolete and a scam with projected cost to taxpayers shelling out $1.7 TRILLION for production. By contrast, Russia’s Su-57 model is all about good. The Su-57 has good enough stealth, good enough avionics—and overwhelming missile performance, brutal maneuverability, and an aggressive electronic warfare capability, as well as battlefield adaptability.

The F-35 with its problems costs roughly $112 million compared to the Su-57 cost of roughly $50 million. The Saudi’s, Qatar and UAE can simply cancel their orders and gain greater value buying from Russia. Making Netanyahu’s demand another boondoggle and embarrassing Trump in the process.

Hypersonics are the boondoggle. Why? 1) They can take out an F-35 in 5 minutes. 2) The US has been unable to manufacture one that works – as in zero. Russia is in mass production of the missiles with a stockpile into the thousands at this juncture. The missiles make both the F-35 and the Trump Navy Destroyer obsolete. Pretending otherwise – won’t make it so – but it will deplete Taxpayers of every last dime.

Manufacturing: The US manufacturing sector is weapon dominant. With manufacturing hitting $2.9 Trillion in 2024, the vast majority of entities are small and employ nearly 13 million. According to ADP employment reports, the Midwest and smaller establishments have been hit the hardest in lost jobs and bankruptcies. Job growth from September thru November was a negative cumulative. And bankruptcies for the year have surged 12% higher than 2024 hitting a 15 year high. The industries hit hardest have been Industrials, retail and dining.

The mindset within the military complex is that everyone is a potential threat, therefore we must constantly have ‘more’ and ‘better’ to compete. The enemy is literally every nation - . The security ‘threats’ were created to support this conquest including al Qaeda, ISIS, Al Nusra, Boko harem, Russia, Iran, North Korea and China. Without these designations, the US Military would be unessential. From the 10th century forward, wars have dominated the globe. The guise? Conquering in order to confiscate. Confiscate in order to gain superiority. Superiority to conquer. The cycle.

A psychological genetic mutation that keeps humans from ever really advancing. It defines nearly every headline. It is an obsession that keeps humans from evolving. Despite the US claiming global superiority we are on a downward trajectory because we have left advancement in science and technology falter. China outpaces us in both fields. Russia is overtaking us. Europe is completely obliterated. So the White House demands Americans pay MORE for inferior weapons that add no revenue to the economy. Instead, weapons have become the basis of GDP growth, an illusion of dominance built on the backs of American laborers.

The only way we can reverse the trend is to leave the war market. Otherwise, the industry is going to be the source of America’s Fall. While Israel is blamed, they are only partially at fault. The men and women who have succumbed to Israel far outnumber the Zionists. Chanting death. Celebrating death. Even lauding bombs as a masculine high.

At some point, torture and mutilation became no longer a conquest so much as a fulfillment of salivating nihilism. Certainly Hollywood assisted in this shift, but humans allowed themselves to become this barbaric version of themselves. And blame is ultimately individual. You have a choice to be good. Blackmail is imposed on those who choose immorality. For example, Massie is free of Zion’s grip – he chose morality and for that the Trump MAGA cult demonizes him for his freedom of will, thought, and actions.

Because, in fact, every one of blackmailed is miserable. Alex Jones suddenly jumping on the Anti-Candace bandwagon is simply a reflection of his financial woes from the Sandy Hook lawsuit. Israel is paying him off to be yet another shill. Nothing more. His soul was sold. The essence of humanity. The energy that defines our conscious. The consciousness that is eternal.