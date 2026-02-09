Helena’s Substack

Helena’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Brian Klunder's avatar
Brian Klunder
6h

Well said!

Reply
Share
Anthony Aaron's avatar
Anthony Aaron
9h

Not all of US Boomers are as you say, Helen … and proudly so … we've still got some vigor and fight in US …

Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Helena Glass · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture