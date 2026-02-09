The distractions are becoming too massive, too frequent, too banal. When a president of the United States has to rush to tweet about an Olympian claiming that he doesn’t agree with everything the US government is doing and hammer a young man for voicing a delicately put opinion, we are being hijacked from the real news. When the president of the United States feels the need to call those who disagree with his policies – losers who should be kicked out of Congress… to be sure, something much more deviant is in the air.

IT appears the WH release of the Epstein Files includes files that have absolutely nothing to do with Epstein including fully redacted DAILY BRIEFINGS of the FBI. Almost as though they wanted to bulk up the release to make it impossible to find the factual content on pedophiles and to make copious pages appear relevant. In other words, the FBI and DOJ have retained the REAL EPSTEIN FILES and released bogus information spiced with a few great relicts as a diversion from TRUTH. Like a high school ‘fake-out’ or a junior high plagiarized book report.

Millennials are more than disgusted with the government as it breaches every moral, ethical, financial, and honorable protocol on behalf of the Protocols of Zion. Gen Z, while not as educated, hold the greatest disparaging view of President Trump viewing him with great hostility. Together, these two demographics represent roughly 155 million voters.

The NFL has lost its mojo with millennials. They aren’t watching. They don’t care. And they know it is all rigged. Instead, millennials are becoming addicted to a new phone app that allows small dollar gambling. Looking for quick money. And unable to absorb the extent of decadence running the show – they look for their own sort of distractions. Something to take away reality.

Denise Coats is the owner of one of the biggest and oldest online casino now processing $65 billion in wagers annually – Bet365. She is currently worth $7.6 billion. While still in school, Denise was a bookie for her father’s company, Provisional Racing.

An unhealthy pastime, it comes from a generation who feel they somehow got lost in the melee of the American Dream that was and has died. It is their lottery ticket. Knowing they will never achieve a stable lifestyle given the squeeze initiated in the last 3 decades. And Denise Coats, a near boomer, saw an opportunity to inflict greater pain by manipulating outcomes while profiting handsomely.

What is most painful, is that these dubious apps replace hope. Millennials are giving up. They are far more knowledgeable than the ‘media’ parlays’. They had dreams. And now they plod along ghostly in their view of the world.

They voted for Trump for the same reasons Magats did – he fed us a dream that would lift us out of this decay. Instead, he has dug us in further with no sight of how to climb out of the proverbial hole. They are young, ambitious, educated, and thought they would reach the moon. Only to find it’s a vast wasteland of craters and rocks where no life can find purpose.

So they are being fed the LIES of Trump and Israel and can’t comprehend the ‘WHY’. And I can’t help but think spiraling disillusion will not end well.

The positives are the fact that Miriam, Netanyahu, Trump and the power brokers are aging out. Although Miriam recently offered Trump $250 million if he ran for a third term… A Constitutional illegality – but then – the Constitution has formally been set fire and burned like Rome. Of course, Miriam’s point is that the 2030 deadline that has taken on ominous proportions must be secured by Israel.

In terms of swaying public opinion via social media, Millennials gave up Facebook and Twitter years ago as they became fodder for boomer doomers. Which is why Netanyahu thought it was imperative for the US to pretend that China was a threat and therefore Tik Tok must be sold in order to protect Americans… While Tik Tok ostensibly was sold to America, it was actually yet another Israeli con to manipulate content to omit antisemitism and attempt to mass hypnotize the millennials given they are the next generation and have now overtaken boomers in terms of numbers.

Unfortunately, Netanyahu’s plan did not materialize as he envisioned – the platform dropped roughly 6 million users immediately and as the censorship continues will likely continue that trajectory – deletions increased 150%. So how will Netanyahu drive the Chosen Ones rhetoric if he can’t find a viable platform to guarantee his legitimacy?

And there is this: The new policy agreement users must sign states - the types of data TikTok may collect, including sensitive information such as “your racial or ethnic origin” as well as “sexual life or sexual orientation, status as transgender or nonbinary, citizenship or immigration status, and financial information.

Netanyahu has been recorded stating that his intention of owning Tik Tok was to control the social media’s freedom of speech and anything remotely antisemitic will result in the inability for that person to post and loss of revenue from followers.

America is crumbling. And the psychological impact on boomers is far less than that of Millennials for the simple reason is boomers are dying having reached the pinnacle of age. While Millennials are at the age when their life career decade is a make-it-or-break-it stage. The thirties is when men risk everything to establish the trajectory of their journey. Their forties is when they hone and develop that stability. Fifties they perfect it.

I can attest, they have no intention of bending a knee to idiotic governments, censorship and over-regulation that is purposefully contrived to deny their God Given Right for a cult of secular Jews.